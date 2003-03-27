Recalls in March 2003

March 27, 2003



The Toro Company is voluntarily recalling about 3,400 Toro Snow Commander snowthrowers. The plastic fuel tank can crack and leak gasoline, posing a risk for fire and injury.

Toro has received 29 reports of fuel leaking. No fires or injuries have been reported.

This recall includes 2001 Toro Snow Commander snowthrowers with model number 38600 (serial numbers between 210000001 and 210999999) and model number 38602 (serial numbers between 210000001 and 210999999). The model and serial numbers are located on the rear of the axle plate between the wheels.

The snowthrowers were sold nationwide October 2000 through March 2003 for between $850 and $950.

Consumers should stop using these Toro snowthrowers and contact their local Toro Authorized Service Dealer to find out if the snowthrower is included in the recall. If necessary, the dealer will schedule a time to install a free replacement fuel tank. For more information, contact Toro at (800) 689-8671 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Consumers can also visit the firm's web site at www.toro.com.

The Toro Company has notified registered owners directly.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).