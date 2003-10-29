Recalls in October 2003

October 29, 2003



The Pet Me Platypus toy is being recalled by its distributor, Neurosmith. Any of the four plastic button covers can detach, posing a small parts choking hazard to young children.

Pet Me Platypus is a musical plush toy with a green head, yellow beak and legs, and blue body. The toy features four geometric shape buttons: a red heart, yellow star, orange circle, and green square.

The recalled units have Model #42080 engraved on the battery box cover and batch numbers FV23, FV24, FV25, FV27, FV28, FV29, or FV30 printed vertically on the right side of the cover.

The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from August 2003 through October 2003 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop children from playing with this toy and contact Neurosmith for a free replacement Pet Me Platypus.

Consumer Contact: Call Neurosmith at (800) 220-3669 ext. 1066 between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm PT Monday through Friday.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).