Recalls in March 2014

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling all Alli weight loss products from U.S. and Puerto Rico retailers.

The company believes that some packages of the product were tampered with and may contain product that is not authentic Alli.

GSK received inquiries from consumers in seven states about bottles of Alli that contained tablets and capsules that were not Alli. A range of tablets and capsules of various shapes and colors were reported to be found inside bottles.

Additionally, some bottles inside the outer carton were missing labels and had tamper-evident seals that were not authentic. The tampered products were purchased in retail stores.

Alli is a turquoise blue capsule with a dark blue band imprinted with the text “60 Orlistat.” It is packaged in a labeled bottle that has an inner foil seal imprinted with the words: “Sealed for Your Protection.”

Consumers should confirm any Alli in their possession matches this description.

Consumers who have product they are unsure or concerned about should not use it. Instead, they should call GSK promptly at 800-671-2554, and a representative will provide further instructions.