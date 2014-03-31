Write a review
Recalls in March 2014

    Glaxosmithkline recalls Alli weight loss products

    The company believes that some packages of the product were tampered with

    GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling all Alli weight loss products from U.S. and Puerto Rico retailers.

    The company believes that some packages of the product were tampered with and may contain product that is not authentic Alli. 

    GSK received inquiries from consumers in seven states about bottles of Alli that contained tablets and capsules that were not Alli. A range of tablets and capsules of various shapes and colors were reported to be found inside bottles.

    Additionally, some bottles inside the outer carton were missing labels and had tamper-evident seals that were not authentic. The tampered products were purchased in retail stores.

    Alli is a turquoise blue capsule with a dark blue band imprinted with the text “60 Orlistat.” It is packaged in a labeled bottle that has an inner foil seal imprinted with the words: “Sealed for Your Protection.”

    Consumers should confirm any Alli in their possession matches this description.

    Consumers who have product they are unsure or concerned about should not use it. Instead, they should call GSK promptly at 800-671-2554, and a representative will provide further instructions.  

    Parkers Farm Acquisition recalls Listeria-contaminated products

    Peanut butter, cheese and salsa are included

    Parkers Farm Acquisition of Coon Rapids, Minn., is recalling a variety of products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

    There have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of the products.

    The list of recalled products includes:

    • 16-ounce Parkers peanut butter in square plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including creamy, crunchy, honey creamy and honey crunchy varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 34-ounce Parkers peanut butter in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including creamy and crunchy varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 12-ounce Parkers spreads in round or square plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including jalapeno and pimento varieties with a sell by date before 9/20/2014;
    • 8-ounce and 16-ounce Parkers cold pack cheese in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including sharp cheddar, bacon, onion, smoked cheddar, Swiss almond, horseradish, garlic, port wine, and “Swiss & cheddar” varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 16-ounce Parkers salsa in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including hot, mild, garlic, and fire-roasted varieties with a sell by date before 7/20/2014;
    • 10-ounce Parkers cheese balls or logs (plastic overwrap), including sharp cheddar, port wine, ranch, and “smokey bacon” varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 10-ounce Happy Farms cheese balls (plastic overwrap), including sharp cheddar and port wine varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 16-ounce Happy Farms cold pack cheese in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including sharp cheddar and port wine varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 8-ounce Central Markets cold pack cheese in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including sharp cheddar, port wine, horseradish, and Swiss almond varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 12-ounce and 20-ounce Hy-Top cheese spread in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including pimento and jalapeno varieties with a sell by date before 9/20/2014;
    • 8-ounce Amish Classic cold pack cheese in round plastic containers (tub with snap-on lid), including sharp cheddar, port wine, and Swiss almond varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 14-ounce Say Cheez beer cheese in round plastic container (tub with snap on lid), including regular and hot varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 10-ounce Win Schuler original variety cheese balls or logs (plastic overwrap) with a sell by date before 3/20/2015;
    • 8-ounce,12-ounce, and 14-ounce Bucky Badger cheese spreads (tub with snap-on lid) including cheddar, port wine, bacon, garlic, horseradish, jalapeno, and Swiss almond varieties with a sell by date before 3/20/2015; and
    • 5-pound foodservice products including cold pack cheese foods, cheese spreads and peanut butter with a sell by date before 3/20/2015.

    The products are distributed nationwide under the Parkers Farm, Parkers, Happy Farms, Central Markets, Hy-Top, Amish Classic, Say Cheez, Win Schuler, and Bucky Badger labels, and were sold at several retail stores including but not limited to Hy-Vee, Cub, Rainbow, Byerly’s, Lunds, Target, Whole Foods, Price Chopper, Nash Finch, Costco, ALDI, Wal-Mart, and Brookshire stores.

    Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase or discard them.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 869-6685.

    Harry’s Farmers Market recalls Amberjack

    Five customers have reported becoming ill

    Harry’s Farmers Market is recalling the following Wild Gulf Amberjack due to five reported customer illnesses.

    The cause of the illness is unknown at this time but an investigation is underway. Customers reporting illness have experienced itching, diarrhea and vomiting.

    The product was sold through March 15, 2014, in the fresh seafood case only at the Harry’s Farmers Market 70 Powers Ferry Road SE in Marietta, G., 30067. The products are:

    • Wild Gulf Amberjack fillet
    • Wild Gulf Amberjack portion
    • Wild Whole Amberjack

    Customers who have purchased this product should discard it and bring in their receipt for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact 512-542-0060 Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm CDT.

      Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans because of fire risk

      Fuel pump part can crack and cause a fuel leak

      Honda is recalling nearly 900,000 Odyssey minivans because of a potential fire risk.

      The company said that 2005 through 2010 Odysseys built at its Alabama plant have a fuel-pump part that could crack and cause a fuel leak, which could start a fire.

      "In the affected vehicles, the fuel pump strainer cover may deteriorate allowing fuel to leak out," the company said, adding that it had not received any reports of fires related to the problem.

      That could be, but some consumers -- including Scot of Franklin, N.C. -- have reported engine fires in Odyssey models from the years included in the recall.  

      "I bought a new 2007 Honda Odyssey. My wife was driving the van that had around 200 miles on it and the engine began to smoke and within seconds the engine was on fire," he said in a complaint to ConsumerAffairs. "She was able to get our three children out of the car with the help of gas station attentants. The fire department had to be called to put the fire out. The car is a total loss and Honda has taken no actions to investigate or replace the car."

      "I could have lost my family," Scot noted.

      Not enough parts

      Unfortunately, the company said, it doesn't have enough parts on hand to replace the 886,815 pump strainers right away. It will alert owners to the problem with a letter to be sent in April 2014. A second notice will be mailed to owners -- probably during the summer of 2014 -- when the parts become available.

      Any vehicles that are currently leaking from the fuel pump cover will get a replacement, original cover. All vehicles, including those receiving the interim repair, will get an improved cover when they are available, the company said.

      Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009. The recall numbers associated with this campaign are JD9 (inspection and/or preliminary part replacement) and JE0 (final parts replacement).

