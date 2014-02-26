Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2014

Recalls in February 2014

Browse by year

2014

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    BRP recalls rechargeable batteries and heated gloves

    The gloves' lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack can overheat

    Bombardier Recreational Products U.S. (BRP) ofSturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 1,650 Ski-Doo and Can-Am heated gloves and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.

    The gloves' lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

    The company has received three reports of batteries overheating while charging -- two in Canada and one in U.S. In two reports, there was minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

    This recall involves BRP Ski-Doo and Can-Am heated gloves and replacement lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. The gloves are available in black only, and are sold with two lithium-ion rechargeable batteries and a charger. The gloves have either “ski-doo” or “can-am” on the pointer finger and on the wrist band of each glove. Both gloves come in size XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. The battery pack is located on the zipped pouch on the wrist of each glove. Each battery is wrapped in white plastic with black writing which includes the warning information.

    The recalled product codes can be found on the label sewn inside of the gloves. Recalled product codes are 446247 for the Can-Am heated gloves, 446248 for the Ski-Doo heated gloves and 4880580001 for the two lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that are sold separately.

    The recalled products, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at BRP authorized dealerships nationwide and on BRP’s website from August 2013 through February 2014 for about $50 for the replacement battery packs, and $200 for the gloves/batteries.

    Consumers should immediately disconnect all battery packs from the electrical connections and remove the battery. Avoid charging the battery packs and contact an authorized dealership or BRP directly for a full refund. Customers may keep the gloves.

    A full reimbursement of the paid price up to $199.99 plus taxes will be offered for a returned charger and the 2 battery packs. A full reimbursement of the paid price up to $49.99 plus taxes will be offered for the return of additional 2 battery packs.

    Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 638-5397 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Friday.

    Bombardier Recreational Products U.S. (BRP) ofSturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 1,650 Ski-Doo and Can-Am heated gloves and lithium-ion rechargeable batt...

    Genie recalls garage door openers

    The control board can overheat, posing a fire hazard

    The Genie Company of Mt. Hope, Ohio, is recalling about 18,000 garage door openers in the U.S. and Canada.

    The control board can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

    The company has received four reports of the control board overheating. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Genie, models PowerMax 1200 and 1500, and Genie Pro, models TriloG 1200 and 1500, screw drive garage door openers. The garage openers are gray and have a rating of ¾ HPc for the models ending in 1200 and 1 HPc for the models ending in 1500. “Genie” and the model name appear on both sides of the opener. The serial numbers are printed on a label located on the side opposite to the light. Serial numbers for the recalled units start with the following five numbers:

    Genie Serial NumberGenie Serial NumberGenie Pro Serial Number

    11214

    		1134711214
    112151134811313
    112351200611332
    112561200911336
    112981201811347
    113111201911348
    113121202611349
    1131312027
    1132612034
    1132712036
    1133612037
    1133212038
    12058
    The garage door openers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Canadian Tire, Carter Lumber, Lowes, Menards, The Home Depot, and other retailers and distributors nationwide and online at homedepot.com from August 2011, through October 2012, for about $250.

    Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled garage car opener and contact Genie to receive a free repair kit, which includes a new control board and installation instructions.

    Consumers may contact Genie at (800) 488-9918 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The Genie Company of Mt. Hope, Ohio, is recalling about 18,000 garage door openers in the U.S. and Canada. The control board can overheat, posing a fire h...

    Kawasaki recalls off-road motorcycles

    Fuel can leak from between the fuel tank and fuel tap

    Kawasaki Motors U.S.A., of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 10,000 off-road motorcycles

    Fuel can leak from between the fuel tank and fuel tap, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves model year 2010, 2011 and 2012 KLX110 and KLX110L off-road motorcycles. The motorcycles have a 110 cubic centimeter engine, a green fuel tank, shroud cover and fenders, a black seat and white side covers. “Kawasaki” is on both sides of the shroud cover. Model names and numbers are on both side covers directly beneath the seat. KLX110 models have an automatic clutch, a shift pedal and no clutch lever on the handlebars. The seat height for these models is about 27 inches. KLX110L models have a manual clutch, a shift pedal and a clutch lever on the handlebars. The seat height for these models is about 29 inches.

    The motorcycles, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from November 2009, to January 2014, for about $2,100 to $2,350.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting its customers directly.

    Consumers may contact Kawasaki toll-free at (866) 802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

    Kawasaki Motors U.S.A., of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 10,000 off-road motorcycles Fuel can leak from between the fuel tank and fuel tap, posing a ...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Visonic expands recall of Amber Personal Emergency Response kits

      Base stations can fail to detect an emergency signal from the personal pendant

      Visonic Ltd, of Tel Aviv, Israel, is expanding its recall of Visonic Amber SelectX Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) kits to include an additional 1,700 units. The company recalled 24,000 last September.

      Following a reboot or system reset, the Amber SelectX Base Stations can fail to operate and detect an emergency signal from the personal pendant.

      No additional incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recalled Visonic Amber SelectX Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) kit enables a user to push a button on a pendant to signal a request for assistance. An Amber kit consists of one wireless pendant worn by the user, one Amber brand base station, generally connected to a phone line, a power supply and backup battery. Base stations are white, rectangular and measure about 9-inches wide by 7-inches deep by 2-inches high with grey emergency, call and check buttons. Recalled models have catalog number 0-100729 and serial numbers 1612002383 through 501206949. The first four digits represent manufacture dates April 2012 through December 2012 in WWYY format. The first two digits are week of manufacturer and the second two numbers are the year of manufacture. For example serial number 2312 600299 indicates a manufacturing date of the 23rd week of 2012 or roughly June 2012. Each unit has an external label on the back of the base station, with the product name and serial number. Amber base stations previously recalled due to a different problem also had catalog number 0-100729 and serial numbers 2308600299 through 3013079617.

      The kits, manufactured in Israeli, were sold at Visonic distributors and professional alarm installation firms nationwide from April 2012, through April 2013, for between $220 and $240.

      Consumers should immediately contact their system installer or a Visonic alarm installation professional to replace the recalled base station with a new unit.

      Consumers may contact Visonic at (800) 223-0020 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Visonic Ltd, of Tel Aviv, Israel, is expanding its recall of Visonic Amber SelectX Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) kits to include an additional...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.