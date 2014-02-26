Recalls in February 2014

Bombardier Recreational Products U.S. (BRP) ofSturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 1,650 Ski-Doo and Can-Am heated gloves and lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.

The gloves' lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of batteries overheating while charging -- two in Canada and one in U.S. In two reports, there was minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

This recall involves BRP Ski-Doo and Can-Am heated gloves and replacement lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. The gloves are available in black only, and are sold with two lithium-ion rechargeable batteries and a charger. The gloves have either “ski-doo” or “can-am” on the pointer finger and on the wrist band of each glove. Both gloves come in size XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. The battery pack is located on the zipped pouch on the wrist of each glove. Each battery is wrapped in white plastic with black writing which includes the warning information.

The recalled product codes can be found on the label sewn inside of the gloves. Recalled product codes are 446247 for the Can-Am heated gloves, 446248 for the Ski-Doo heated gloves and 4880580001 for the two lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that are sold separately.

The recalled products, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at BRP authorized dealerships nationwide and on BRP’s website from August 2013 through February 2014 for about $50 for the replacement battery packs, and $200 for the gloves/batteries.

Consumers should immediately disconnect all battery packs from the electrical connections and remove the battery. Avoid charging the battery packs and contact an authorized dealership or BRP directly for a full refund. Customers may keep the gloves.

A full reimbursement of the paid price up to $199.99 plus taxes will be offered for a returned charger and the 2 battery packs. A full reimbursement of the paid price up to $49.99 plus taxes will be offered for the return of additional 2 battery packs.

Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 638-5397 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Friday.