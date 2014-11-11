Recalls in November 2014

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 10,509 model year 2015 C300 4Matic and C400 4Matic vehicles manufactured March 28, 2014, to September 18, 2014.

If the steering coupling interlock mechanism is not locked in place, the sliding shaft -- which is part of the steering column -- could become disengaged from the steering coupling socket due to vibrations, steering thrust, or load feedback from the road surface.

If the sliding shaft becomes disengaged from the steering coupling socket, the driver may experience noises, steering backlash, and in a worst case, loss of steering control, which may increase the risk of a crash.

MBUSA has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the steering coupling interlock mechanism to verify that it is in the locked position, free of charge. The recall began on October 1, 2014.

Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. MBUSA's number for this recall is 2014090008.