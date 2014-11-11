Write a review
Recalls in November 2014

2014

    Mercedes-Benz recalls C300 4Matic and C400 4Matic vehicles

    The vehicles could devekop severe steering problems

    Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 10,509 model year 2015 C300 4Matic and C400 4Matic vehicles manufactured March 28, 2014, to September 18, 2014.

    If the steering coupling interlock mechanism is not locked in place, the sliding shaft -- which is part of the steering column -- could become disengaged from the steering coupling socket due to vibrations, steering thrust, or load feedback from the road surface.

    If the sliding shaft becomes disengaged from the steering coupling socket, the driver may experience noises, steering backlash, and in a worst case, loss of steering control, which may increase the risk of a crash.

    MBUSA has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the steering coupling interlock mechanism to verify that it is in the locked position, free of charge. The recall began on October 1, 2014.

    Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. MBUSA's number for this recall is 2014090008.

    99 Ranch Market recalls variety of “Toast” products

    The products contain wheat, soy, and/or and milk, allergens not listed on the label

    99 Ranch Market of Union City, Calif., is recalling the following products:

    • “Taro Toast”
    • “Family Toast”
    • “U-Ta-Ne Toast”
    • “Raisin Toast”
    • “Green Onion Porksung Toast”
    • “Coconut Toast”
    • “Pineapple Toast”
    • “Multi-9 Grain”
    • “Cheese Toast”
    • “Wheat Bran Toast” and
    • “Red Bean Toast”

    The products contain wheat, soy, and/or and milk, allergens not listed on the label.

    The recalled products are various flavors of toast, packaged as pre-sliced loaves in clear plastic bags. The products were distributed to company owned stores. Each store has a different bar code and address information specific to the store. The products have a sell by date of 11/04/14 or prior.

    Consumers who possess these products should not eat them, but return them to the place of purchase.

    The company will be sending recall notices to all of its direct customers.

    Consumers with questions may call Wendy Lo at (510) 487-8899, ext. 221.

