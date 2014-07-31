Recalls in July 2014

Harris Products Group of Gainesville, Ga., is recalling about 13,350 welding torch handles in the U.S. and Canada.
The torch handles can leak oxygen or fuel, posing a fire hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
This recall involves two models of torch handles that were sold under the Lincoln Electric and Harris Products Group brand names. The torch handles, used in welding, are gold in color and made out of brass.
Welding torch model numbers include 18-5 and 85. Manufacture date codes include FM, GA, GB and GC. The model number and date code are stamped on the torch handle at the end closest to the flame.
The torch handles were sold individually and also as part of the following kits:
Kit Model Number
Description
1400299
WELD-HDL,63EWAC-CV A-245-100
1401340
WELD-HDL,85 with C/V
1401346
WELD-HDL,85 LECO
1401347
WELD-HDL,64003055 85 RAD
1401820
WELD-HDL,18-5
4400250
KIT,8525 C DLX RAD
4400259
KIT,8525 CD DLX RAD
4400263
KIT,8525C DLX BRZ OXARC
4403181
KIT,85601-200 DLX P.A.T. RAD
4403184
KIT,8525F-510P DLX LPG RAD
4403208
KIT,MED DUTY WELD WE250A
4403209
KIT,STANDARD DUTY WE200A
4403211
KIT,85601-200 INDUSTRIAL P.A.T.DLX
4403212
KIT,85601-510 DLX CUTWELDER BAG
4403213
KIT,85601-200 PAT STD
4403224
KIT,8525GX-510 DLX STEELWORKER BAG
4403225
KIT,8525GX-300 DLX STEELWORKER BAG
4403226
KIT,8525GX-510 STD STEELWORKER BAG
4403228
KIT,85601-510 DLX EXPERT CLASSIC BAG
4403229
KIT,85601-300 DLX EXPERT CLASSIC BAG
4403239
KIT,8525FGX-510P LPGw/NX BAG
4403243
KIT,85601-510 STD EXPERT CLASSIC BAG
4403244
KIT,85601-300 STD EXPERT CLASSIC BAG
9101228
VALVE-ASY,VA85
9101230
VALVE-ASY,VA63
KH776
KIT,85601-200 PAT
KH777
KIT,85601-510 DLX CUTWELDER BAG
KH784
KIT,8525F-510P PROPANE/LPG BAG
Units with “0” above the word “Harris” and to the right of the rivet head are not included in this recall.
The torch handles, manufactured in Poland, were sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores, industrial gas distributors including Airgas, Praxair and Matheson and other retailers nationwide, and online at www.homedepot.com and www.lowes.com from December 2013, through May 2014, for between $125 and $450 when sold individually, and for between $250 and $1,230 when sold as part of a kit.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torch handles and contact Harris Products Group to receive a free replacement.
Consumers may contact Harris Products Group at (800) 447-6906 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.