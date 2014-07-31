Write a review
Recalls in July 2014

    Harris Products Group recalls welding torch handles

    The torch handles can leak oxygen or fuel

    Harris Products Group of Gainesville, Ga., is recalling about 13,350 welding torch handles in the U.S. and Canada.

    The torch handles can leak oxygen or fuel, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves two models of torch handles that were sold under the Lincoln Electric and Harris Products Group brand names. The torch handles, used in welding, are gold in color and made out of brass.

    Welding torch model numbers include 18-5 and 85. Manufacture date codes include FM, GA, GB and GC. The model number and date code are stamped on the torch handle at the end closest to the flame.

    The torch handles were sold individually and also as part of the following kits:

    Kit Model Number

    Description

    1400299

    WELD-HDL,63EWAC-CV A-245-100

    1401340

    WELD-HDL,85 with C/V

    1401346

    WELD-HDL,85 LECO

    1401347

    WELD-HDL,64003055 85 RAD

    1401820

    WELD-HDL,18-5

    4400250

    KIT,8525 C DLX RAD

    4400259

    KIT,8525 CD DLX RAD

    4400263

    KIT,8525C DLX BRZ OXARC

    4403181

    KIT,85601-200 DLX P.A.T. RAD

    4403184

    KIT,8525F-510P DLX LPG RAD

    4403208

    KIT,MED DUTY WELD WE250A

    4403209

    KIT,STANDARD DUTY WE200A

    4403211

    KIT,85601-200 INDUSTRIAL P.A.T.DLX

    4403212

    KIT,85601-510 DLX CUTWELDER BAG

    4403213

    KIT,85601-200 PAT STD

    4403224

    KIT,8525GX-510 DLX STEELWORKER BAG

    4403225

    KIT,8525GX-300 DLX STEELWORKER BAG

    4403226

    KIT,8525GX-510 STD STEELWORKER BAG

    4403228

    KIT,85601-510 DLX EXPERT CLASSIC BAG

    4403229

    KIT,85601-300 DLX EXPERT CLASSIC BAG

    4403239

    KIT,8525FGX-510P LPGw/NX BAG

    4403243

    KIT,85601-510 STD EXPERT CLASSIC BAG

    4403244

    KIT,85601-300 STD EXPERT CLASSIC BAG

    9101228

    VALVE-ASY,VA85

    9101230

    VALVE-ASY,VA63

    KH776

    KIT,85601-200 PAT

    KH777

    KIT,85601-510 DLX CUTWELDER BAG

    KH784

    KIT,8525F-510P PROPANE/LPG BAG

    Units with “0” above the word “Harris” and to the right of the rivet head are not included in this recall.

    The torch handles, manufactured in Poland, were sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores, industrial gas distributors including Airgas, Praxair and Matheson and other retailers nationwide, and online at www.homedepot.com and www.lowes.com from December 2013, through May 2014, for between $125 and $450 when sold individually, and for between $250 and $1,230 when sold as part of a kit.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torch handles and contact Harris Products Group to receive a free replacement.

    Consumers may contact Harris Products Group at (800) 447-6906 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls vehicles with air bag issues

    The front passenger air bag may not deploy properly

    Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 311 model year 2014 SLK 250, SLK 350, SLK 55 AMG, SL 550, SL 63 AMG, and SL 65 AMG vehicles manufactured March 19, 2014, through May 5, 2014.

    Due to an air bag assembly error, the front passenger air bag may not deploy properly. In the event of a crash necessitating front passenger air bag deployment, the front passenger seat airbag may not properly deploy, increasing the risk of injury to the front passenger seat occupant.

    Until the vehicle has been remedied, owners are advised that passengers or other items should not be placed in the passenger seat.

    Mercedes-Benz will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag, free of charge.

    Parts for the remedy are not currently available. The company will send an interim letter to owners in July 2014, and a second owner letter will be mailed when parts are available.

    Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz at 1-800-367-6372.

    GSK recalls Panadol Advance pain reliever

    The bottles fail to meet the federal child-resistant closure requirement

    GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of Moon Township, Pa., is recalling about 10,600 bottles of Panadol Advance 100-count caplets.

    The packaging is not child-resistant. These products contain acetaminophen, which is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act to be sealed with child-resistant packaging.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves bottles of 100-count Panadol Advance pain relievers. The medicine was sold in white containers with a blue label, inside a blue box. “Panadol” and “Advance” are printed on the label. Lot numbers and dates codes are located on the left side panel of the box and on the left side of the label on the bottle, near the bar code.

    Lot numbers and date codes included in the recall are:

    • Lot number: 14241, expiration date: 02/2015
    • Lot number: 14002, expiration date: 10/2014
    • Lot number: 13881, expiration date: 09/2014
    • Lot number: 13801, expiration date: 09/2014

    The caplets, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively at drug, grocery and mass merchandise stores in Puerto Rico from November 2012, through February 2014, for about $10.

    Consumers should immediately place the product out of a child’s sight and reach, and contact GSK for a refund.

    Consumers may contact GlaxoSmithKline toll-free at (888) 912-8455 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Subaru recalls vehicles with possible braking issues

      Brake line corrosion may result in brake fluid leakage

      Subaru of America is recalling 660,238 model year 2005-2009 Outback and Legacy, 2008-2011 Impreza and 2008-2014 Impreza WRX/STI, and 2009-2013 Forester vehicles, currently, or formerly, registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

      Salt water could splash on the brake lines through a gap in the fuel tank protector, resulting in excessive corrosion of the brake lines. Brake line corrosion may result in brake fluid leakage. Fluid leakage may result in longer distances being required to slow or stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will test the brake system by depressing the brake pedal and inspecting for brake fluid leaks. If no brake fluid seepage is observed, the affected areas will be rustproofed with anti-corrosion wax.

      If brake fluid seepage is observed, the brake lines will be replaced followed by rustproofing with anti-corrosion wax. These services will be performed free of charge.

      This recall supersedes the April 2013 recall of 2005-2009 Legacy/Outback vehicles. Vehicles that were remedied under the previous campaign still need additional areas rust-proofed.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Subaru at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru's recall campaign number is WQK-47.  

