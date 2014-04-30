Recalls in April 2014

IKEA North America of Conshohocken, Pa., is expanding its December 2013, recall of children’s wall-mounted lamps.

Children can get entangled in the electrical cord that hangs from the children’s wall-mounted lamps, and run the risk of strangulation.

A 15-month-old baby became entangled in a TASSA NATT lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. This incident, and the death of a 16-month-old baby who died after getting entangled in a SMILA lamp’s cord, were reported in the previous recall. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the infants pulled the lamp cord was pulled into the crib.

The expansion includes 30.2 million lamps worldwide (about 3.5 million in the U.S., and 1.4 million in Canada), includes IKEA children’s lamps in the previous recall and expands the number and types of lamps.

The lamps sold in various style names, shapes and colors, and have a cord, about 7 to 8 feet long with either a switch on the cord or a switch located on the lamp. The following lamp styles are included:

Style Name Description BILEN Green front of car FLABB Red lips and white teeth KUSLIG Dark blue or pink domed reading lamp LJUSNING White round plastic frame with LED light MINNEN MINNEN FACKLA Red, blue or mother-of-pearl domed reading lamp with silver-colored spider on dome Silver and cream torch MYS HJÄRTLIG MYS KANIN MYS MÅNE MYS RIVIG White bunny on green gingham background nightlight Sleeping bunny nightlight Moon and stars nightlight Cat nightlight PIFFIG White and blue fabric domed nightlight Red, green, blue and yellow fabric domed nightlight Red fabric domed nightlight SEGLATS Sailboat nightlight SKOJIG White or green domed reading lamp with clouds SMILA BAGGE SMILA BLOMMA SMILA HJÄRTA SMILA MÅNE SMILA SNÄCKA SMILA STJÄRNA SMILA SJÖHÄST Green bug White, pink or red flower Red heart Yellow moon Blue seashell Blue star Orange seahorse SMULTRON GRODA Frog nightlight SMYG White tubular reading lamp with white metal sides White domed reading lamp with turquoise metal base White domed reading lamp with red metal base SNÖIG Light green, pink or white domed reading lamp STOJA Blue triangle on red base White pointed shade on red base with blue arrow SUSSA White rectangular lamp with grates TASSA TASSA NATT Dark blue lamp with wooden sides Dancing brown frogs Blue nightlight with moon and stars Yellow nightlight with squirrel

The lamps, manufactured in the U.S., Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at www.ikea-usa.com from May 1984, to April 2014, for between $5 and $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps, remove them from the wall and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.

Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime.