Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2014

Recalls in April 2014

Browse by year

2014

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    IKEA expands recall of children’s wall-mounted lamps

    Children can get entangled in the lamp's electrical cord

    IKEA North America of Conshohocken, Pa., is expanding its December 2013, recall of children’s wall-mounted lamps.

    Children can get entangled in the electrical cord that hangs from the children’s wall-mounted lamps, and run the risk of strangulation.

    A 15-month-old baby became entangled in a TASSA NATT lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. This incident, and the death of a 16-month-old baby who died after getting entangled in a SMILA lamp’s cord, were reported in the previous recall. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the infants pulled the lamp cord was pulled into the crib.

    The expansion includes 30.2 million lamps worldwide (about 3.5 million in the U.S., and 1.4 million in Canada), includes IKEA children’s lamps in the previous recall and expands the number and types of lamps.

    The lamps sold in various style names, shapes and colors, and have a cord, about 7 to 8 feet long with either a switch on the cord or a switch located on the lamp. The following lamp styles are included:

    Style Name

    Description

    BILEN

    Green front of car

    FLABB

    Red lips and white teeth

    KUSLIG

    Dark blue or pink domed reading lamp

    LJUSNING

    White round plastic frame with LED light

    MINNEN

    MINNEN FACKLA

    Red, blue or mother-of-pearl domed reading lamp with silver-colored spider on dome

    Silver and cream torch

    MYS HJÄRTLIG

    MYS KANIN

    MYS MÅNE

    MYS RIVIG

    White bunny on green gingham background nightlight

    Sleeping bunny nightlight

    Moon and stars nightlight

    Cat nightlight

    PIFFIG

    White and blue fabric domed nightlight

    Red, green, blue and yellow fabric domed nightlight

    Red fabric domed nightlight

    SEGLATS

    Sailboat nightlight

    SKOJIG

    White or green domed reading lamp with clouds

    SMILA BAGGE

    SMILA BLOMMA

    SMILA HJÄRTA

    SMILA MÅNE

    SMILA SNÄCKA

    SMILA STJÄRNA

    SMILA SJÖHÄST

    Green bug

    White, pink or red flower

    Red heart

    Yellow moon

    Blue seashell

    Blue star

    Orange seahorse

    SMULTRON GRODA

    Frog nightlight

    SMYG

    White tubular reading lamp with white metal sides

    White domed reading lamp with turquoise metal base

    White domed reading lamp with red metal base

    SNÖIG

    Light green, pink or white domed reading lamp

    STOJA

    Blue triangle on red base

    White pointed shade on red base with blue arrow

    SUSSA

    White rectangular lamp with grates

    TASSA

    TASSA NATT

    Dark blue lamp with wooden sides

    Dancing brown frogs

    Blue nightlight with moon and stars

    Yellow nightlight with squirrel

    The lamps, manufactured in the U.S., Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at www.ikea-usa.com from May 1984, to April 2014, for between $5 and $30.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps, remove them from the wall and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.

    Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime.

    IKEA North America, of Conshohocken, Pa., is expanding its December 2013 recall of children’s wall-mounted lamps. Children can get entangled in the elect...

    YoBaby Peach/Pear yogurt cups recalled

    The product may be contaminated with coliform

    Stonyfield is recalling 188 6-packs of 4-oz YoBaby Peach/Pear yogurt cups with the code date June 05 2014 (UPC 052159701161).

    Testing indicates some of product may be affected by coliform contamination

    The recalled product was shipped to Target stores in Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware.

    Consumers who purchased the potentially affected YoBaby yogurts should return containers to the place of purchase for a full reimbursement. The affected products were available for purchase only on or after April 23, 2014.

    Consumers with questions may contact Stonyfield Consumer Relations at 1-800-PRO-COWS or by email at crelations@Stonyfield.com.

    Stonyfield is recalling 188 6-packs of 4-oz YoBaby Peach/Pear yogurt cups with the code date June 05 2014 (UPC 052159701161). Testing indicates some of pr...

    Excalibur recalls crossbows

    The crossbow can fire an arrow without the trigger being pulled

    Excalibur Crossbow of Canada is recalling about 1,000 Excalibur Matrix Mega 405 crossbows.

    The crossbow can fire an arrow without the trigger being pulled, posing an injury hazard to the user and to bystanders.

    The company has received one report of a crossbow firing unexpectedly. No injuries are reported.

    This recall involves the Excalibur Matrix Mega 405 crossbows. Matrix 405 is printed on a label on the left side of the stock. The crossbow was sold in a mossy oak treestand camouflage pattern.

    The crossbow measures about 36 inches long and was sold individually or as part of a package with a black scope, four-arrow quiver and bracket, four arrows, four 150-grain field points and a rope-cocking aid.

    The crossbows, manufactured in Canada, were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide including A-1 Archery, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Cabelas, H & H Archery Supply, Horizontal Archery, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Kinsey’s Archery Products, Mike’s Archery, Pape’s, Sportsman’s Supply and Woody’s Sporting Goods from February 2014, through March 2014, for about $1,000 for the crossbow and $1,400 when sold as a package with the crossbow, arrows, a scope and other equipment.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crossbows and return them to the place of purchase to return to Excalibur for a free inspection and repair, or contact Excalibur for instructions on shipping the product directly to Excalibur for a free repair. Excalibur will pay for shipping.

    Consumers may contact Excalibur Crossbow at (800) 463-1817 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Excalibur Crossbow of Canada is recalling about 1,000 Excalibur Matrix Mega 405 crossbows. The crossbow can fire an arrow without the trigger being pulled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Natural Organics expands recall of Thursday Plantation Tea Tree mouthwash

      The product may be contaminated with bacteria

      Natural Organics is expanding its earlier recall of distributed Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Mouthwash to Lot 10952.

      The company was notified by its contract manufacturer, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., that a second lot of of the product failed microbial contamination testing due to potential bacterial contamination.

      This bacterial contaminant, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, could pose a health risk to consumers.

      There have been no reported incidents of illness or adverse effects in connection with this product, and no other Nature's Plus products distributed by Natural Organics are involved.

      The mouthwash was distributed to retail stores nationwide and in the United Kingdom.

      The mouthwash is packaged in clear plastic bottles with green and white labeling bearing the following product code and lot number printed on the back panel of the product label:

      • Thursday Plantation, Tea Tree Mouthwash, 8.45 fl oz/ 250ml e, Product No. 6710, Lot 10952

      There have been no reported incidents of illness or adverse effects in connection with this product.

      Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product are advised to return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-645-9500 Monday- Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm (EST).

      Natural Organics is expanding its earlier recall of distributed Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Mouthwash to Lot 10952. The company was notified by its contr...

      Gun storage boxes recalled

      The locking mechanism can open if the box is dropped, allowing access to the gun stored inside

      The GunBox of Lehi, Utah, is recalling about 1,000 GunBox gun storage boxes.

      The storage box locking mechanism can open if the box is dropped, allowing access to the gun stored inside.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The GunBox is an aluminum, square, clam-shaped case with an RFID scanner with a T-shaped logo on the top center of the box and two USB ports for charging devices. The “RF+Biometric” and “Premier” model boxes include a square fingerprint scanner below the RFID scanner on the top of the box that holds multiple fingerprints.

      The “Premier” model includes a GPS locator. All of the GunBoxes were sold with RFID wristbands that allow the user to wave their hand above the box to unlock. The recall includes version 01 of The GunBox RF ,(model GBRF1.0); RF+Biometric, (Model GBBIO1.0); and the Premier, (model GBPREM1.0).

      The model number and “The GunBox” are printed on a label on the bottom of the units.

      The storage boxes, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively online by www.thegunbox.com from January 2014, through February 2014, for between $280 and $475.

      Consumers should contact The GunBox for instructions on returning their gun box for a free replacement locking mechanism. The company contacting its customers directly.

      Consumers may contact The GunBox toll-free at (866)764-0009 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday.   

      The GunBox of Lehi, Utah, is recalling about 1,000 GunBox gun storage boxes. The storage box locking mechanism can open if the box is dropped, allowing ac...

      Kroger recalls Private Selection Sweet Strawberry Sorbet

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label

      The Kroger Co. is recalling Private Selection Sweet Strawberry Sorbet sold at its Kroger and Jay C stores in 13 states.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The recalled Private Selection Sweet Strawberry Sorbet is sold in 16-fluid ounce packages with a code date of Aug 11, 2015 and UPC 11110 52108.

      The product was sold in Kroger and Jay C stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia (along the Ohio border).

      Kroger stores in the company's Southwest division, which includes of Louisiana and Texas; and its Mid-Atlantic division, which includes stores in North Carolina, eastern West Virginia and Virginia, are not included in the recall.

      Customers who have purchased the recalled product should return it to stores for a full refund or replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact Kroger toll-free at 800-KROGERS (800-576-4377).

      The Kroger Co. is recalling Private Selection Sweet Strawberry Sorbet sold at its Kroger and Jay C stores in 13 states. The product may contain milk, an a...

      K2 Sports recalls snowboard bindings

      The bindings can release unexpectedly

      K2 Sports of Seattle, Wash., is recalling about 767 K2 Kwicker and Kwicker BC snowboard bindings.

      The bindings can release unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to snowboarders.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Kwicker and Kwicker BC snowboard bindings. Kwicker bindings are black and silver with a green release lever knob and have item number B1304028010 printed on the binding’s box.

      Kwicker BC bindings are silver with a green release lever knob and green lock loop and have item number B1304027010 printed on the binding’s box. KWICKER is printed in white on the side of the Kwicker bindings and on the top of the Kwicker BC bindings.

      The bindings, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide from October 2013, through December 2013, for about $200.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bindings and contact K2 Sports to arrange for free replacement bindings and installation. K2 Sports is contacting its customers directly.

      Consumers may contact K2 Sports at (800) 985-2191 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or by email at kwicker@k2sports.com.

      K2 Sports of Seattle, Wash., is recalling about 767 K2 Kwicker and Kwicker BC snowboard bindings. The bindings can release unexpectedly, posing a fall haz...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.