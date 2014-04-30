Recalls in April 2014

IKEA North America of Conshohocken, Pa., is expanding its December 2013, recall of children’s wall-mounted lamps.
Children can get entangled in the electrical cord that hangs from the children’s wall-mounted lamps, and run the risk of strangulation.
A 15-month-old baby became entangled in a TASSA NATT lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. This incident, and the death of a 16-month-old baby who died after getting entangled in a SMILA lamp’s cord, were reported in the previous recall. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the infants pulled the lamp cord was pulled into the crib.
The expansion includes 30.2 million lamps worldwide (about 3.5 million in the U.S., and 1.4 million in Canada), includes IKEA children’s lamps in the previous recall and expands the number and types of lamps.
The lamps sold in various style names, shapes and colors, and have a cord, about 7 to 8 feet long with either a switch on the cord or a switch located on the lamp. The following lamp styles are included:
Style Name
Description
BILEN
Green front of car
FLABB
Red lips and white teeth
KUSLIG
Dark blue or pink domed reading lamp
LJUSNING
White round plastic frame with LED light
MINNEN
MINNEN FACKLA
Red, blue or mother-of-pearl domed reading lamp with silver-colored spider on dome
Silver and cream torch
MYS HJÄRTLIG
MYS KANIN
MYS MÅNE
MYS RIVIG
White bunny on green gingham background nightlight
Sleeping bunny nightlight
Moon and stars nightlight
Cat nightlight
PIFFIG
White and blue fabric domed nightlight
Red, green, blue and yellow fabric domed nightlight
Red fabric domed nightlight
SEGLATS
Sailboat nightlight
SKOJIG
White or green domed reading lamp with clouds
SMILA BAGGE
SMILA BLOMMA
SMILA HJÄRTA
SMILA MÅNE
SMILA SNÄCKA
SMILA STJÄRNA
SMILA SJÖHÄST
Green bug
White, pink or red flower
Red heart
Yellow moon
Blue seashell
Blue star
Orange seahorse
SMULTRON GRODA
Frog nightlight
SMYG
White tubular reading lamp with white metal sides
White domed reading lamp with turquoise metal base
White domed reading lamp with red metal base
SNÖIG
Light green, pink or white domed reading lamp
STOJA
Blue triangle on red base
White pointed shade on red base with blue arrow
SUSSA
White rectangular lamp with grates
TASSA
TASSA NATT
Dark blue lamp with wooden sides
Dancing brown frogs
Blue nightlight with moon and stars
Yellow nightlight with squirrel
The lamps, manufactured in the U.S., Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at www.ikea-usa.com from May 1984, to April 2014, for between $5 and $30.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps, remove them from the wall and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.
Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime.