Recalls in August 2014

    Sunjoy recalls multi-purpose outdoor shelters

    The fabric canopy on the shelters posies a fire hazard

    Sunjoy Industries of Steubenville, Ohio, is recalling about 2,000 multi-purpose outdoor shelters.

    The fabric canopy on the shelters fails to comply with a voluntary flammability standard, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall includes the 10 ft. by 20 ft. multi-purpose shelter with “Code Number: L GZ761PST.” The code number is printed on a label sewn into the top of side panels of the canopy fabric.

    The fabric canopies are white and cover an area of about 20 ft. by 24 ft. “Sunjoy Industries” and “Made in China” are printed under the barcode label on the product packaging.

    The shelters. Manufactured in China, were sold at BJ's Wholesale Club stores in Northeastern states from January 2014, through June 2014, for about $300.

    Consumers should immediately remove the canopy from the shelter’s frame and store it in a safe place, away from any flame or other source of ignition and then contact Sunjoy Industries for instructions on how to return it for a replacement or full refund. All purchasers have been contacted by the firm.

    Consumers may contact Sunjoy toll-free at (866) 576-6569 Monday through Friday ET from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

    Cree recalls LED light fixtures

    The glass lens on the fixture can break

    Cree Inc., of Durham, N.C., is recalling about 10,000 LED high-bay luminaires.

    The glass lens on the fixture can break, posing a laceration hazard.

    The firm has received 15 reports of the tempered glass lens breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves CXB Series LED high-bay indoor light fixtures with model numbers CXB-23L-40K-U-1-HC and CXB-23L-40K-U-1-JP. The light fixtures are used in airport, industrial, municipal, and retailer settings, are silver colored, have a tempered glass lens and measure about 16 inches x 18 inches x 7 inches.

    The affected products can be identified by the manufacturing lot number found underneath the UPC label on the rim of the fixture. Only products with a manufacturing lot number starting with the following codes are included in this recall:

    • AG45, AG48, AG49, AG50, AG51, AG52
    • AH01, AH02, AH03, AH04, AH05, AH06, AH07, AH08, AH09, AH10, AH11, AH12,
    • AH13, AH14, AH15, AH16, AH17, AH18
    • L1H01, L1H02, L1H03, L1H04, L1H05, L1H06, L1H07, L1H08, L1H09, L1H10,
    • L1H11, L1H12, L1H13, L1H14, L1H15, L1H16, L1H17, L1H18

    The Cree logo, model number and 23000 lumens are printed on the UL label on the rim of the fixture.

    The fixtures, manufactured in China, were sold at wholesale electrical distributors and lighting contractors to businesses from January 2014, through April 2014, for approximately $350.

    Consumers should stop using the light fixtures immediately and contact Cree for free replacements. Cree is contacting purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Cree Technical Support toll-free at (800) 425-4653 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by email at cxbseriesrecall@cree.com.

    WilliamsRDM recalls StoveTop FireStop Microhood

    The front canister can fall from the unit and fail to suppress the fire

    WilliamsRDM of Ft. Worth, Texas, is recalling about 103,000 StoveTop FireStop Microhood Fire Suppressors.

    The Microhood front canister can fall from the unit and fail to suppress the fire.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    The StoveTop FireStop Microhood is a flame-activated, dry chemical powder, fire suppression device that mounts over a residential cooktop stove, under a microwave oven.

    The Microhood units are plastic/metal and come in black and white, are about 14 inches long, 4 inches wide and 3 inches high.

    The recalled model numbers are 677-1 (black) and 677-2 (white) with a “Replace Before” date of June 2014 thru August 2019. This date is located on the bottom of each unit.

    The Microhoods, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at HD Supply,Wilmar Industries, Louisville Fire & Safety, and other contractor supply companies from June 2009, to August 2014, for about $80.

    Consumers should contact WilliamsRDM for a free inspection kit which includes instructions and a tool for performing an on-site inspection and repair of the units. Alternately, units can be shipped back to WilliamsRDM for a free inspection/repair. The firm is contacting consumers directly.

    Consumers may contact WilliamsRDM toll-free at (888) 616-7976 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

      CoScentrix recalls candles in metal tins

      The candle’s high flame can ignite the surface of the wax

      CoScentrix of Carson, Calif., is recalling about 126,000 DD brand tin candles.

      The candle’s high flame can ignite the surface of the wax and the polymer coating on the tin-plated container, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received two reports of the candle’s surface igniting and one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 4-ounce DD branded candles sold in a round metal tin with a metal lid. The single wick candles are 2.75 inches wide by 2 inches high and were sold in 35 fragrances and colors of wax. A “DD” logo is embossed atop the metal lid.

      The candle fragrance is printed on a label affixed to the outside of the tin. A label on the underside of the tin is marked “$5.99” and has the SKU and batch number. Candles included in the recall have the following SKU numbers:

      • #195156 – Smoke Away
      • #517060 – Spiced Raisin Cake
      • #517417 – Frosted Forest
      • #518886 – Holly Berry
      • #524058 – Spicy Currant
      • #526970 – Sugar Plum
      • #534628 – Celebration
      • #540559 – Winter Blossom
      • #546333 – Vanilla Toddy
      • #763979 – Autumn Moonlight
      • #764126 – Fern Leaf
      • #764720 – Sea Spa
      • #765891 – Eucalyptus Verbena
      • #766188 – French Berries
      • #767434 – Italian Linen
      • #779405 – Lavender & Sage
      • #782136 – Clementine & Mango
      • #783910 – Spiced Amber
      • #785444 – Grapefruit & Cinnamon
      • #787473 – Pink Pepper
      • #792978 – Beach Get-A-Way
      • #798389 – Southern Magnolia
      • #798546 – Spring Bouquet
      • #804492 – Lemonseed & Parsley
      • #804526 – Cinnamon Embers
      • #807990 – Tuscan Harvest
      • #808006 – Vanilla Orchid
      • #808048 – Vintage Luxe
      • #819417 – Mulberry Apple
      • #826776 – Bamboo Jasmine
      • #832436 – Aged Driftwood
      • #835348 – Parisian Garden
      • #835702 – Summer Sunshine
      • #840579 – Roasted Pear
      • #841080 – Cashmere Petals

      The batch numbers included are: 14070, 14071, 14072, 14073, 14076, 14077, 14078, 14132, 14134, 14135, 14139, 14140, 14155, 14156, 14157 and 14178.

      The candles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at HobbyLobby.com from June 2014, through July 2014, for about $6.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund, without a receipt a store credit will be issued. Online purchasers should contact CoScentrix for instructions on returning the product.

      Consumers may contact CoScentrix toll-free at (888) 298-2722 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

