Recalls in August 2014

CoScentrix of Carson, Calif., is recalling about 126,000 DD brand tin candles.
The candle’s high flame can ignite the surface of the wax and the polymer coating on the tin-plated container, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received two reports of the candle’s surface igniting and one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves 4-ounce DD branded candles sold in a round metal tin with a metal lid. The single wick candles are 2.75 inches wide by 2 inches high and were sold in 35 fragrances and colors of wax. A “DD” logo is embossed atop the metal lid.
The candle fragrance is printed on a label affixed to the outside of the tin. A label on the underside of the tin is marked “$5.99” and has the SKU and batch number. Candles included in the recall have the following SKU numbers:
- #195156 – Smoke Away
- #517060 – Spiced Raisin Cake
- #517417 – Frosted Forest
- #518886 – Holly Berry
- #524058 – Spicy Currant
- #526970 – Sugar Plum
- #534628 – Celebration
- #540559 – Winter Blossom
- #546333 – Vanilla Toddy
- #763979 – Autumn Moonlight
- #764126 – Fern Leaf
- #764720 – Sea Spa
- #765891 – Eucalyptus Verbena
- #766188 – French Berries
- #767434 – Italian Linen
- #779405 – Lavender & Sage
- #782136 – Clementine & Mango
- #783910 – Spiced Amber
- #785444 – Grapefruit & Cinnamon
- #787473 – Pink Pepper
- #792978 – Beach Get-A-Way
- #798389 – Southern Magnolia
- #798546 – Spring Bouquet
- #804492 – Lemonseed & Parsley
- #804526 – Cinnamon Embers
- #807990 – Tuscan Harvest
- #808006 – Vanilla Orchid
- #808048 – Vintage Luxe
- #819417 – Mulberry Apple
- #826776 – Bamboo Jasmine
- #832436 – Aged Driftwood
- #835348 – Parisian Garden
- #835702 – Summer Sunshine
- #840579 – Roasted Pear
- #841080 – Cashmere Petals
The batch numbers included are: 14070, 14071, 14072, 14073, 14076, 14077, 14078, 14132, 14134, 14135, 14139, 14140, 14155, 14156, 14157 and 14178.
The candles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online at HobbyLobby.com from June 2014, through July 2014, for about $6.
Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund, without a receipt a store credit will be issued. Online purchasers should contact CoScentrix for instructions on returning the product.
Consumers may contact CoScentrix toll-free at (888) 298-2722 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.
