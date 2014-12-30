Write a review
Recalls in December 2014

    Adams recalls cumin products

    The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label

    Adams Flavors, Foods & Ingredients of Gonzales, Texas, is recalling cumin products.

    The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    This recall affects the following products:

    Consumer UPC #SizeDescriptionBest Buy Date
    0413130172242.82 oz (80g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/23/2016
    0413130172242.82 oz (80g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/27/2016
    0413130172242.82 oz (80g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/28/2016
    0413130172317.48 oz (212g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/3/2016
    0413130172317.48oz(212g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/27/2016
    0413130195252.82 oz (80g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/23/2016
    0413130195252.82 oz (80g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/24/2016
    0413130195252.82 oz (80g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/7/2016
    0413130195252.82 oz (80g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap11/11/2016
    0413130195252.82 oz (80g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap12/5/2016
    0413130195326.70 OZ (190g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap11/7/2016
    0413130195326.70 OZ (190g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap12/18/2016
    04131302312616 oz (454g)Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap8/26/2016
    04131302352216.82 oz (477g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/7/2016
    04131302352216.82 oz (477g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/8/2016
    04131302352216.82 oz (477g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap12/10/2016
    04131302352216.82 oz (477g)Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap12/11/2016
    04131302372018 oz (511g)Adams Menudo Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/22/2016
    0413130238125.26 oz (149g)Adams Jamaican Jerk Seasoning-Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/16/2016
    04131302433813.47 oz (382g)Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/30/2016
    04131302434532 oz (908g)Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/30/2016
    04131302488839 oz (1115g)Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap8/28/2016
    04131302488830 oz (851.25g)Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap9/30/2016
    0413130262193.03 oz (86g)Adams Pinto Bean Seasoning- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap10/27/2016
    0413130457464.79 oz (136g)Adams Reserve Southwestern Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap14288
    0413130458767.41 oz (210g)Adams Reserve Jamaican Jerk Rub- Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap14330
    74295583461210oz (283.5g)Earl Campbell Rib Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap.9/30/2014

    The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through web orders.

    Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 512-359-3059 from 9 am to 4 pm CST Monday-Friday.

    J & B Sausage recalls chicken and beef products

    The products may contain peanuts, allergens not listed on the label

    J & B Sausage of Waelder, Texas, is recalling approximately 45,904 pounds of chicken and beef products.

    The products may contain peanuts, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

    There are no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The the following chicken and beef products were produced on various dates between August 25, 2014 and December 15, 2014:

    • 5-lb. packages of fully cooked “Chefs-In-A-Bag CHICKEN TACO FILLING.”
    • 1-lb. packages of HEB “FULLY COOKED Texas Style BEEF CHILI No Beans.”
    • 1-lb. packages of HEB “FULLY COOKED Taqueria Style PICADILLO Seasoned Ground Beef with Potatoes, Onion, Tomatoes and Peppers.”
    • 1-lb. packages of HEB “FULLY COOKED CARNE GUISADA Seasoned Beef in Gravy.”

    The products bear the establishment number “EST. 7066 or P-7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to HEB retail locations and the Garland Independent School District in Texas.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Bonnie Hyman at (830) 203-9002.

    Aston Martin recalls vehicles with seat heater issue

    A faulty control module could prevent the seat heaters from being able to be turned off

    Aston Martin Lagonda of North America is recalling 7,256 model year 2006-2014 DB9, V12 Vantage, V8 Vantage, DBS, and Virage vehicles manufactured July 3, 2006, to November 5, 2014.

    The electronic control module for the driver and front passenger seat heaters may fail, preventing the seat heaters from being able to be turned off. Should that happen, the seat heater could get hot enough that areas of the seat may overheat and smolder, increasing the risk of injury to the seat occupant.

    Aston Martin will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional module to the circuit that can interrupt the power to the seat heaters in case the electronic control module for the seat heaters fails, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Aston Martin Customer Service by calling 1-888-923-9988. Aston Martin's number for this recall is RA-01-0019.

