Recalls in December 2014

Adams Flavors, Foods & Ingredients of Gonzales, Texas, is recalling cumin products.
The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
This recall affects the following products:
|Consumer UPC #
|Size
|Description
|Best Buy Date
|041313017224
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/23/2016
|041313017224
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/27/2016
|041313017224
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/28/2016
|041313017231
|7.48 oz (212g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/3/2016
|041313017231
|7.48oz(212g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/27/2016
|041313019525
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/23/2016
|041313019525
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/24/2016
|041313019525
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/7/2016
|041313019525
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|11/11/2016
|041313019525
|2.82 oz (80g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|12/5/2016
|041313019532
|6.70 OZ (190g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|11/7/2016
|041313019532
|6.70 OZ (190g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|12/18/2016
|041313023126
|16 oz (454g)
|Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|8/26/2016
|041313023522
|16.82 oz (477g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/7/2016
|041313023522
|16.82 oz (477g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/8/2016
|041313023522
|16.82 oz (477g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|12/10/2016
|041313023522
|16.82 oz (477g)
|Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|12/11/2016
|041313023720
|18 oz (511g)
|Adams Menudo Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/22/2016
|041313023812
|5.26 oz (149g)
|Adams Jamaican Jerk Seasoning-Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/16/2016
|041313024338
|13.47 oz (382g)
|Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/30/2016
|041313024345
|32 oz (908g)
|Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/30/2016
|041313024888
|39 oz (1115g)
|Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|8/28/2016
|041313024888
|30 oz (851.25g)
|Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|9/30/2016
|041313026219
|3.03 oz (86g)
|Adams Pinto Bean Seasoning- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap
|10/27/2016
|041313045746
|4.79 oz (136g)
|Adams Reserve Southwestern Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap
|14288
|041313045876
|7.41 oz (210g)
|Adams Reserve Jamaican Jerk Rub- Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap
|14330
|742955834612
|10oz (283.5g)
|Earl Campbell Rib Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap.
|9/30/2014
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through web orders.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 512-359-3059 from 9 am to 4 pm CST Monday-Friday.