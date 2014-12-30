Recalls in December 2014

Adams Flavors, Foods & Ingredients of Gonzales, Texas, is recalling cumin products.

The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall affects the following products:

Consumer UPC # Size Description Best Buy Date 041313017224 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/23/2016 041313017224 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/27/2016 041313017224 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/28/2016 041313017231 7.48 oz (212g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/3/2016 041313017231 7.48oz(212g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/27/2016 041313019525 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/23/2016 041313019525 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/24/2016 041313019525 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/7/2016 041313019525 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 11/11/2016 041313019525 2.82 oz (80g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 12/5/2016 041313019532 6.70 OZ (190g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 11/7/2016 041313019532 6.70 OZ (190g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 12/18/2016 041313023126 16 oz (454g) Adams Ground Cumin- Green/Brown Fine Ground Powder in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 8/26/2016 041313023522 16.82 oz (477g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/7/2016 041313023522 16.82 oz (477g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/8/2016 041313023522 16.82 oz (477g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 12/10/2016 041313023522 16.82 oz (477g) Adams Chili Powder-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 12/11/2016 041313023720 18 oz (511g) Adams Menudo Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/22/2016 041313023812 5.26 oz (149g) Adams Jamaican Jerk Seasoning-Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/16/2016 041313024338 13.47 oz (382g) Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/30/2016 041313024345 32 oz (908g) Adams Brisket Rub- Reddish Orange Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/30/2016 041313024888 39 oz (1115g) Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 8/28/2016 041313024888 30 oz (851.25g) Adams Multi Seasoning-Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Rectangular Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 9/30/2016 041313026219 3.03 oz (86g) Adams Pinto Bean Seasoning- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap 10/27/2016 041313045746 4.79 oz (136g) Adams Reserve Southwestern Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap 14288 041313045876 7.41 oz (210g) Adams Reserve Jamaican Jerk Rub- Yellow Ground Seasoning Blend with Dark Specks in Square Glass Bottle with Silver Cap 14330 742955834612 10oz (283.5g) Earl Campbell Rib Rub- Reddish Ground Seasoning Blend in Clear Round Plastic Bottle with Yellow Cap. 9/30/2014

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through web orders.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 512-359-3059 from 9 am to 4 pm CST Monday-Friday.