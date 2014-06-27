Write a review
Recalls in June 2014

    Wolf Steel recalls Napoleon propane gas fireplaces

    Pressure from the ignition of the propane gas can cause the glass front to break

    Wolf Steel of Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 3,000 Napoleon GD3200-P and GD3200B-P propane gas fireplaces.

    The pressure from the ignition of the propane gas can cause the glass front to break, posing a laceration hazard.

    The company has received one incident report occurring in Canada where the glass shattered resulting in cuts to the face and neck that required medical attention. No incidents were reported in the U.S.

    This recall involves the GD3200-P flush glass front and GD3200B-P with a bay window, propane gas fireplaces. The fireplaces are black and approximately 33 inches tall and 31.25 inches wide with gold accent designs on the top and bottom of the outside of the product.

    The model number GD3200-P and GD3200B-P can be found in the center of the rating label. The rating label is located on the base of the fireplace behind the lower louvered access door.

    The fireplaces, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Hearth Fireplace specialty stores nationwide from August 1992, through May 2001, for about $1,500.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact their local Napoleon Fireplace Hearth Dealer to arrange a service call to have a free upgrade kit installed on their fireplace. The upgrade kit must be installed by a qualified gas appliance technician.

    Consumers may contact Wolf Steel toll-free at (866) 539-2039 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Julie Vos recalls women’s scarves

    The scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for wearing apparel

    Julie Vos, of New York is recalling about 324 Julie Vos women’s scarves.

    The scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for wearing apparel and pose a risk of burn injury to consumers.

    There has been one report of a shawl catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Julie Vos women’s scarves. The scarves are 100 percent modal fabric, a type of rayon, and were sold in two prints, Anchor and Sierra. Anchor was sold in three colors, including blue, green and orange. Sierra was sold in four colors, including raspberry/magenta, orange/peach, cream/gray and blue/purple.

    The scarves measure 75 inches long by 45 inches wide. Julie Vos is printed on a tag sewn into the back of the scarf.

    The scarves. Manufactured in India, were sold at specialty boutiques nationwide and online at www.julievos.com from January 2014, through February 2014, for about $165.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact Julie Vos to arrange to return the scarves for a full refund. Julie Vos will provide a pre-paid postage label for shipping.

    Consumers may contact Julie Vos collect at (646) 448-4345 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at info@julievos.com.

    Doctor’s Best recalls Red Yeast Rice

    The product contains lovastatin, making it an unapproved drug

    Doctor’s Best is recalling lot 3121005 (7379 bottles) of Red Yeast Rice dietary supplement, 600-mg capsules, 120-count bottles.

    The product contains undeclared lovastatin, a previously approved drug indicated for the treatment of high cholesterol, making this an unapproved new drug.

    Consumers who use supplements containing lovastatin could suffer serious muscle injury, particularly if taking with prescription statins such as lovastatin, simvastatin, or atorvastatin.

    The company says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

    Red Yeast Rice is used as a dietary supplement for lowering cholesterol and is packaged in white plastic bottle with orange flip-top lid, and clear tamper evident outer seal number of units, UPC code 753950001183. The recalled product includes lot 3121005 and expires February 2017.

    Red Yeast Rice was distributed nationwide through retail and Internet outlets.

    Consumers who have the recalled product should discontinue using and return the unused portion to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Doctor’s Best at 1-844-717-0190 Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm PDT.

      Schnucks Bakery recalls devil’s food cakes

      The product contains pecans, an allergen not listed on the label

      Schnucks Bakery is recalling devil’s food cakes decorated with pecans.

      Although pecans are visible on top of the cake (not baked inside), the known allergen was not disclosed on the label.

      There have been no reports of illness associated with this recall.

      These cakes were sold at all Schnucks stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

      The following products are being recalled:

      • Schnucks Bakery 8” Devil’s Food Cake, UPC: 04131831186, Item: 31-40080
      • Schnucks Bakery ½ Cake – Devil’s Food Cake, UPC: 04131831078, Item: 31-40503

      These cakes were sold at all Schnucks stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

      Consumers with a pecan allergy may return the product to any Schnucks store.

      Consumers with questions may call Schnucks consumer affairs at 1-800-264-4400.

