Recalls in June 2014

Wolf Steel of Ontario, Canada, is recalling about 3,000 Napoleon GD3200-P and GD3200B-P propane gas fireplaces.

The pressure from the ignition of the propane gas can cause the glass front to break, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received one incident report occurring in Canada where the glass shattered resulting in cuts to the face and neck that required medical attention. No incidents were reported in the U.S.

This recall involves the GD3200-P flush glass front and GD3200B-P with a bay window, propane gas fireplaces. The fireplaces are black and approximately 33 inches tall and 31.25 inches wide with gold accent designs on the top and bottom of the outside of the product.

The model number GD3200-P and GD3200B-P can be found in the center of the rating label. The rating label is located on the base of the fireplace behind the lower louvered access door.

The fireplaces, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Hearth Fireplace specialty stores nationwide from August 1992, through May 2001, for about $1,500.

Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact their local Napoleon Fireplace Hearth Dealer to arrange a service call to have a free upgrade kit installed on their fireplace. The upgrade kit must be installed by a qualified gas appliance technician.

Consumers may contact Wolf Steel toll-free at (866) 539-2039 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.