Recalls in September 2014

    Uneviscerated Dried Roach recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum spores

    S&S Food Import Corp. is recalling all packages of Uneviscerated Dried Roach (Vobla) with the f package code: “Best Before 06.05.2015.”

    Analysis of the product by New York State food Laboratory personnel confirmed that the fish had not been properly eviscerated prior to processing. It may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum spores with can cause botulism, a serious and potentially fatal food-borne illness.

    Symptoms of botulism poisoning include blurred or double vision, general weakness, and poor reflexes, difficulty swallowing and respiratory paralysis.

    No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

    The Uneviscerated Dried Roach (Vobla) was distributed nationwide in 5-kg boxes.

    Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised not to eat it and should return the product to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-677-6888.

    Yamaha FZ09 motorcycles recalled

    The headlight harness may be too short

    Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling  5,300  model year 2014 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycles manufactured August 1, 2013, to August 29, 2014.

    The recalled motorcycles may have a headlight harness that is too short and when the handlebars are turned fully to the left or right the harness may break near the coupler or coupler may disconnect from the headlight bulb. If the harness breaks or the coupler detaches from the headlight, the headlight will go out, reducing the rider's visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

    Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will install a sub-harness to lengthen the headlight harness, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin on September 18, 2014.

    Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926.

    Cabrinha Kiteboarding control systems recalled

    The Recoil spring on the control mechanism can jam

    Pryde Group Americas of Miami, Fla., is recalling about 1,700 Cabrinha Kiteboarding 1X and Overdrive 1X Control Systems.

    The Recoil spring on the control mechanism can jam, leading to a loss of control, which poses a risk of injury.

    The company has received two reports of the spring jamming. No injuries have been reported.

    The 1X and the Overdrive 1X control systems are both comprised of a light-weight control bar to control and depower the kite, a set of flying lines and a harness loop/quick release (QR) mechanism.

    Both have an orange and black EVA grip and a new QuickLoop harness loop/QR. The Recoil spring mounted along the depower mainline is used to maintain the position of the trim adjusters.

    The 1X control system (model number KS51XCSFX) is a fixed length and is available in two sizes: 45 cm and 55 cm. The Overdrive 1X (model number KS5CSSDODO) is adjustable between two bar lengths and comes in sizes: 48-56 cm and 57-62 cm.

    Model numbers are located on a cloth tab attached to the bungee line restrainers at the end of the bars.

    The control system, manufactured in China, was sold at Sea & Sky Sports, Scratch Kiteboarding, Watersports West, Wind Over Water and Wind Stalkers Kite Boarding and other specialty watersports stores and websites worldwide in August 2014 for about $570

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled control system and contact any Cabrinha authorized dealer for a free repair part.

    Consumers may contact Pryde Group Americas collect at (305) 591-3922 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday - Friday or by email at support@cabrinhakites.com.

      iDevices recalls temperature probes

      The plastic insulator located inside the stainless steel probe is not heat resistant

      iDevices of Avon, Conn., is recalling about 49,100 cooking thermometer probes in the U.S. and Canada.

      The plastic insulator located inside the stainless steel probe is not heat resistant and can melt and fall into food, posing an ingestion hazard.

      The firm received 11 reports of the probe overheating and the plastic insulator melting during normal use. No injuries were reported.

      This recall involves all Pro Ambient Temperature Probes and Pro Meat Probes manufactured from May 2014, through June 2014. The probes were sold separately as an accessory for the iGrill, iGrill2, iGrillmini grilling thermometers and the Kitchen Thermometer and Kitchen Thermometer mini cooking thermometers. The meat probe was also sold as a component of the iGrill2 set.

      The probes consist of a curved stainless steel rod attached to a mini connector by a steel braided cable. Pro Ambient Temperature probes are about 6 inches long with a metal grate clip on the end. Pro Meat Probes are about 6 3/4 inches long. iGrill Pro Meat Probes and iGrill Pro Ambient Probes came with either a red or yellow rubber sleeve and an oval black plastic cord holder. Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probes and Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probes came with a green rubber sleeve and a round white plastic cord holder.

      The iDevices logo is stamped into the top of the cord holder. Recalled probes have only two indentations, or crimps, in the base of the probe tube where attached to the braided cable. iGrill Pro Meat Probes and iGrill Pro Ambient Probes came in red packaging. Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probes and Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probes came in green packaging.

      The iDevices name and logo and either “iGrill Pro Meat Probe,” “iGrill Pro Ambient Temperature Probe,” “Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probe” or "Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probe” are printed on the front of the packaging. UPC number 852931005148, 852931005193, 852931005162 or 852931005216 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

      The probes, manufactured in China, were sold at Ace Barnes Hardware, Alabama Gaslight and Grill, AT Guys, Bass Pro Shops, BBQ Outfitters, Brookstone, Cabela’s, Calvert Retail, Chef JJs Backyard, Coastal Cupboard, Combined Pool & Spa, Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors, Gourmet Chef, Great News Cookware & Cooking School, Hartville Hardware, Helping U BBQ, Hopps Sound and Electric, Kansas City BBQ, Kitchen Window, Orchard Supply Hardware, Palmetto Propane, Shoppers Choice and online at Amazon.com, Firecraft.com, Gilt.com, HWBBQSupply.com, iDevicesinc.com, iGet.it, Outdoorcooking.com, SharperImage.com, SomeiCoolThings.com, SpaPartsDepot.com and TouchofModern.com from May 2014, to June 2014. The probes sold separately for about $25. The iGrill2 set sold for about $100.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled temperature probes and contact iDevices for a free replacement.

      Consumers may contact iDevices LLC toll-free at (888) 313-7019 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

