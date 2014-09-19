Recalls in September 2014

iDevices of Avon, Conn., is recalling about 49,100 cooking thermometer probes in the U.S. and Canada.
The plastic insulator located inside the stainless steel probe is not heat resistant and can melt and fall into food, posing an ingestion hazard.
The firm received 11 reports of the probe overheating and the plastic insulator melting during normal use. No injuries were reported.
This recall involves all Pro Ambient Temperature Probes and Pro Meat Probes manufactured from May 2014, through June 2014. The probes were sold separately as an accessory for the iGrill, iGrill2, iGrillmini grilling thermometers and the Kitchen Thermometer and Kitchen Thermometer mini cooking thermometers. The meat probe was also sold as a component of the iGrill2 set.
The probes consist of a curved stainless steel rod attached to a mini connector by a steel braided cable. Pro Ambient Temperature probes are about 6 inches long with a metal grate clip on the end. Pro Meat Probes are about 6 3/4 inches long. iGrill Pro Meat Probes and iGrill Pro Ambient Probes came with either a red or yellow rubber sleeve and an oval black plastic cord holder. Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probes and Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probes came with a green rubber sleeve and a round white plastic cord holder.
The iDevices logo is stamped into the top of the cord holder. Recalled probes have only two indentations, or crimps, in the base of the probe tube where attached to the braided cable. iGrill Pro Meat Probes and iGrill Pro Ambient Probes came in red packaging. Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probes and Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probes came in green packaging.
The iDevices name and logo and either “iGrill Pro Meat Probe,” “iGrill Pro Ambient Temperature Probe,” “Kitchen Thermometer Pro Meat Probe” or "Kitchen Thermometer Pro Ambient Probe” are printed on the front of the packaging. UPC number 852931005148, 852931005193, 852931005162 or 852931005216 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.
The probes, manufactured in China, were sold at Ace Barnes Hardware, Alabama Gaslight and Grill, AT Guys, Bass Pro Shops, BBQ Outfitters, Brookstone, Cabela’s, Calvert Retail, Chef JJs Backyard, Coastal Cupboard, Combined Pool & Spa, Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors, Gourmet Chef, Great News Cookware & Cooking School, Hartville Hardware, Helping U BBQ, Hopps Sound and Electric, Kansas City BBQ, Kitchen Window, Orchard Supply Hardware, Palmetto Propane, Shoppers Choice and online at Amazon.com, Firecraft.com, Gilt.com, HWBBQSupply.com, iDevicesinc.com, iGet.it, Outdoorcooking.com, SharperImage.com, SomeiCoolThings.com, SpaPartsDepot.com and TouchofModern.com from May 2014, to June 2014. The probes sold separately for about $25. The iGrill2 set sold for about $100.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled temperature probes and contact iDevices for a free replacement.
Consumers may contact iDevices LLC toll-free at (888) 313-7019 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
