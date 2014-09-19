Recalls in September 2014

S&S Food Import Corp. is recalling all packages of Uneviscerated Dried Roach (Vobla) with the f package code: “Best Before 06.05.2015.”

Analysis of the product by New York State food Laboratory personnel confirmed that the fish had not been properly eviscerated prior to processing. It may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum spores with can cause botulism, a serious and potentially fatal food-borne illness.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include blurred or double vision, general weakness, and poor reflexes, difficulty swallowing and respiratory paralysis.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The Uneviscerated Dried Roach (Vobla) was distributed nationwide in 5-kg boxes.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised not to eat it and should return the product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-677-6888.