Recalls in December 2010

    Chrysler Recalls 2009-2011 Dodge Ram 1500s

    Rear axle bearing could seize

    Chrysler LLC is recalling about 57,000 Dodge Ram 1500s manufactured between September 2009 and December 2010.

    The company said some vehicles may experience a grinding sound from the rear axle bearing.  If the bearing eventually seizes, the vehicle could stall, possibly causing a crash.

    Chrysler dealers will replace the bearing when the recall begins in February 2011.

    Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

    Chrysler Recalls 2009 Dodge Journeys

    Side airbags may not deploy

    Chrysler LLC is recalling about 65,000 Dodge Journey vehicles from the 2009 model year.

    The company said the front door wire harnesses may break, which could cause the side airbags to fail to deploy in a crash.

    Dealers will replace the wiring harnesses when the recall begins in Feburary 2011.

    Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

    Chrysler Recalls 2011 Dodge Rams

    Tie rod failure could cause loss of steering control

    Chrysler LLC is recalling about 23,000 Dodge Ram 4500 and 5500 vehicles to fix a steering problem.

    The company said the vehicles could experience a weakening and fracture of the left tie rod ball stud, possibly causing a loss of steering control.

    Dealers will replace the left outer tie rod when the recall begins during February 2011.

    Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

      Ford, Lincoln Recall 2011 Trucks, SUVs

      Possible electrical malfunction could cause unattended vehicle fire

      Ford is recalling about 15,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs and trucks from the 2011 model year. The company said the body control module may malfunction, possibly causing overheating and an unattended vehicle fire.

      The recalled models are:

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           FORD / EDGE2011
           FORD / F-1502011
           FORD / F-2502011
           FORD / F-3502011
           FORD / F-4502011
           FORD / F-5502011
           LINCOLN / MKX2011

      Dealers will replace the body control module if necessary when the recall begins in January 2011.

      Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

      Honda Recalls Snowblowers

      Fuel tank can leak, posing a fire hazard

      Honda is recalling about 18,500 snowblowers. The fuel tank joint and o-ring located on the underside of the fuel tank can seep or drip fuel over time, posing a fire hazard.

      Honda has received 90 reports of fuel either seeping or dripping. No fires have been reported.

      This recall involves Honda snowblowers with model numbers and frame serial numbers listed below. The snowblowers are red and black. The frame serial number is located on the rear of the machine just below the engine. The name Honda and the model number are located on the side of the front scoop.

      Model

      Frame Serial Number

      HS724

      SZBE-1037913 through 1046577

      HS928

      SZAS-1151080 through 1169012

      HS1132

      SZBF-1018734 through 1025998

      Honda Power Equipment dealers sold the snowblowers nationwide from April 2005 through November 2010 for between $2,000 and $3,400. They were made in Japan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowblowers and contact any Honda Power Equipment dealer to arrange for a free fuel tank joint and o-ring replacement. Registered owners of the recalled snowblowers will be mailed a notice.

      For additional information, contact Honda at(888) 888-3139  between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.hondapowerequipment.com

      Publix Coconut Macaroons Recalled

      May have an undeclared milk ingredient

      South Florida Bakery is issuing a voluntary recall on all lot codes of Publix Bakery Coconut Macaroons (Coquitos). This includes several varieties:

      • Coconut Macaroons (Coquitos), 21oz - UPC 41415-95290

      • Mini Coconut Macaroons (Mini Coquitos), 12oz - UPC 10878-90011

      • Mini Coconut Macaroons with Chocolate Chips (Mini Coquitos con Pedazos de Chocolate), 12oz - UPC 10878-90012

      • Mini Coconut Macaroons with Confetti Sprinkles (Mini Coquitos con Dulcecitos de Colores), 12oz.- UPC 10878-90013

      The UPC may be found on the back label below the Nutritional Facts panel.

      The pre-packaged coconut macaroons were sold in 21oz and 12 oz plastic dome containers exclusively in the retail bakeries of Publix Super Markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The products are being recalled due to an undeclared milk ingredient present in a small amount in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

      "The packaging error was detected during a routine quality and label review by Publix,â€ said Rick Bernardo of South Florida Bakery. "There have been no reported cases of illness. Customers who have purchased the product may return it to their local Publix for a full refund or replacement. Consumers with questions may contact South Florida Bakery at 1-305-256-1777, M-F 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, EST.â€


      Frozen Capelin Recalled; May Carry Botulism Bacteria

      Botulism is a serious, potentially fatal disease

      JFC International, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is recalling all of its un-eviscerated Frozen Capelin because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

      Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. The recalled "Frozen Capelin" was distributed nationwide in retail stores and restaurants.

      The recalled Frozen Capelin comes in a plastic wrapped Styrofoam tray with the following descriptions/codes: FROZEN CAPELIN (SHISHAMO "IMURAâ€) in all lots, all sizes (for example, 7L8P, 6L10P...etc.). UPC/Bar code of: 4-954559-197055, 4-954559-197062, 4-954559-197079, 4-954559-197086, 4-954559-197093, 4-954559-197116, and 4-954559-197123. The country of origin is Vietnam.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets discovered that the fish was not properly eviscerated prior to processing. All involved product has been removed from JFC corporate stores and the company continue their investigation.

      Consumers who have purchased any Frozen Capelin products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-633-1004, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm PST.

      Whole Foods Recalls Ginger Bread Houses

      Part of larger Rolf's Patisserie recall

      Whole Foods Market is recalling assembled Ginger Bread Houses sold in, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin that came from its supplier Rolf's Patisserie of Lincolnwood, Illinois.

      The recalled ginger bread houses may have been assembled, decorated and packaged in clear plastic wrap and sold with a Whole Foods Market scale label; some scale labels also may list "Rolf's Patisserieâ€ as part of the description. This includes all ginger bread Houses made after Nov. 1, 2010.

      Products produced by Rolf's Patisserie have been connected to several outbreaks of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) food poisoning. All products that were made after Nov. 1, 2010 were recalled. To date no illnesses have been reported from consumers eating ginger bread houses sold by Whole Foods Market.

      A food item contaminated with S. aureus, the bacterium responsible for producing toxins in foods, can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. The illness usually lasts for one to two days, although severe cases may last as long as three days. However, certain individuals, such as the elderly or very young, may require medical treatment for dehydration.

      Consumers should not eat the gingerbread houses and should dispose of them in a sealed container so that people and animals (including wild animals) cannot get access to and eat them.

      Signage is posted in Whole Foods Market stores to notify customers of this recall.

      Customers who have purchased any of the listed products from Whole Foods Market may return them to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Whole Foods Market at 512-542-0878 weekdays between 8:00am and 5:00pm central standard time.

      BabyLegs Recalls Baby Socks and Leg Warmers with Heart AppliquÃ©

      The appliquÃ© can detach, posing a choking hazard

      BabyLegs is recalling about 4,500 baby leg warmers and socks. They have a heart appliquÃ© that can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.

      The firm has received one report of an infant choking on the heart-shaped appliquÃ©. Her mother was able to dislodge the appliquÃ© from her throat. No medical attention was required.

      This recall involves only those BabyLegs brand leg warmers, ankle-high socks and knee-high socks adorned with a heart-shape appliquÃ©. The recalled products are pink, white or purple cable knit socks and leg warmers.

      The garments were sold by www.babylegs.com and independent retailers from August 2010 to November 2010 for about $11 per pair. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks and leg warmers away from children. Consumers can remove and discard the heart appliquÃ© to eliminate the hazard or contact BabyLegs to receive a full refund or a coupon to be redeemed on the BabyLegs website.

      For additional information, contact BabyLegs toll-free at(888) 791-6098 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.babylegs.com

      QVC Recalls Spinning Candle Holders

      The candle holders can catch fire

      QVC is recalling about 14,000 metallic spinning candle holders with 12 soy tea lights.

      The candle holders can catch fire, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received 19 reports that the candle holders ignited. Eleven of these reported damage to surrounding surfaces and furnishings. Two minor burns and one puncture wound have been reported.


      The product is QVC item H189749, a metallic spinning candle holder with 12 soy tea lights. The candle holders come in four colors - red, green, silver and gold. The candle holder has a base that holds a tea light and a shade which is attached to the center of the base by an approximately six inch vertical metal rod. When the candle is lit, the shade spins, projecting a display of moving light on nearby walls and surfaces.

      QVC's televised shopping programs and its website sold the candleholders, which were made in China, during November 2010 for $25 including shipping and handling.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the candle holder. QVC has notified consumers who purchased the candle holders through a QVC television program or QVC.com to stop using the product. During the week of December 20, 2010, all purchasers will be mailed instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers who have not received the information package by January 10, 2011 should contact QVC to receive the information.

      For additional information, contact QVC at (800) 367-9444 between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET any day, or visit the firm's website at www.qvc.com

      STIHL Recalls Chain Saws

      Throttle trigger may stick

      STIHL Inc. is recalling about 5,000 MS 361C chain saws (C-Q version).

      The throttle trigger may stick after it has been released by the operator, which could cause the engine to continue to run at a speed that drives the saw chain. This can pose a risk of a laceration injury to the user or a bystander.

      STIHL has received three reports of the throttle trigger sticking. No injuries have been reported.


      The recalled chain saws have a rear-handle activated chain brake (C-Q version) and have an orange top casing, gray base, black handle and "STIHL MS 361C" printed in an orange circle on the side of the unit.

      Authorized STIHL dealers sold the saws nationwide from February 2004 through August 2009 for about $640. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should stop using these chain saws immediately and return them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a free repair.

      For additional information, contact STIHL at(800) 610-6677 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit STIHL's website at www.stihlusa.com

      Zoom Buggy Cars, Dream Pillow Stars Recalled

      Kindermusik warns parents of choking hazard

      Kindermusik International, Inc. is recalling about 9,000 Zoom Buggy Cars and Dream Pillow Stars. The wheels on the Zoom Buggy cars and plastic beads on the Dream Pillow Star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      Kindermusik International Inc. has received 15 reports of the wheels detaching from the Zoom Buggy Car and no incidents with the Dream Pillow Star. No injuries have been reported.


      Zoom Buggy Cars have a wooden body with red and blue plastic wheels and a red handle. The recalled units have tracking labels on both the product and packaging with a date code of 201005 and a batch ID of APO18829 on the bottom of the cars. Dream Pillow Stars have a wooden star center with red plastic handles, yellow plastic center stars and red, blue and green plastic beads. The recalled units have tracking labels on both the product and packaging with a date code of 201005 and a batch ID of APO18829 on the bottom of the product.

      Kindermusik Educators sold the toys as part of Kindermusik At-Home-Materials from July 2010 through October 2010 for the Zoom Buggy Car and from September 2010 through October 2010 for the Dream Pillow Star for about $33.95. Also sold at Kindermusik classes and Kindermusik.com from August 2010 through October 2010 for about $10. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using and discard the recalled items immediately and contact their Kindermusik Educator for a replacement.

      For additional information, contact Kindermusik International at(800) 628-5687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the Kindermusik International website at www.kindermusik.com or e-mail the firm at info@kindermusik.com


      Ceramic Piggy, Lion Banks Recalled

      Oriental Trading Company banks violate lead paint standard

      Oriental Trading Company, Inc. is recalling about 220,000 ceramic pig and lion banks because the surface paint contains excessive levels of lead.

      The recalled piggy bank is shaped like a pig and the body of the piggy bank is painted yellow with floral designs. The ceramic lion bank is shaped like a lion and is painted yellow with a brown mane. The banks measure about 4 inches in length, 2.5 inches in width, and 3.5 inches in height. Only yellow banks with black plastic stoppers in the bottoms of the banks are being recalled. Banks with white or translucent stoppers are not being recalled.


      The banks were sold online at www.orientaltrading.com and www.funexpress.com and through Oriental Trading Company and Fun Express catalogs from February 2003 through September 2010 for between about $7 and $20 a dozen. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take these recalled ceramic banks away from children, discard them and contact Oriental Trading Company for information on receiving a refund or credit.

      For additional information, contact Oriental Trading Company at(800) 723-6155 anytime or visit the firm's website at www.orientaltrading.com

      Michaels Stores Recalls Silver Tree Tealight Candle Holders

      The candle can ignite other parts of the candle holder

      Michaels Stores is recalling about 8,200 silver tree tealight candle holders. The tealight cups are positioned where the flame from the candles can ignite other parts of the candle holder, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

      Michaels has received reports of six incidents including five fires and a consumer who received minor burns.

      This recall involves silver-colored tealight candle holders in a shape of a Christmas tree. The candle holders are about 16-inches tall and have a silver star on the top. Nine tealight cups and clear plastic beads hang from the tree branches.


      Michaels Arts & Craft stores sold the candle holders nationwide and in Canada from October 2010 through December 2010 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return the product to any Michaels Arts & Craft store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Michaels at(800) 642-4235  between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, or visit the firm's website at www.michaels.com

      BB Buggies Recalls Classic Buggies Again

      They can accelerate without warning

      Bad Boy Enterprises is recalling about 9,300 Classic buggies. The off-road vehicles can accelerate without warning, posing a risk of injury to the user and/or bystanders.

      Since the original October 2009 recall announcement, BB Buggies has received 27 additional reports of unexpected acceleration, including reports of arm and leg fractures.


      This expanded recall involves all Bad Boy Classic model off-road utility vehicles manufactured from early 2003 through May 2010. Bad Boy Buggy Classic models come in camouflage patterns, hunter green, red and black colors. The XT model is not included in this recall.

      Authorized dealers sold the buggies nationwide from Spring 2003 through June 2010 for about $10,000. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the buggies and contact their BB Buggies dealer to schedule a free repair.

      For additional information, contact BB Buggies toll-free at(855) 738-3711  between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.badboybuggies.com


      Kroger Recalling Pet Food in 18 States

      Three brands of dog and cat food contain toxin

      Dog and cat owners who shop for pet food at Kroger should check bag or can labels carefully before feeding time.

      The Kroger Co. announced Sunday it is recalling select packages of Pet Pride cat food, Old Yeller dog food, and Kroger Value dog and cat food because the products may contain aflatoxin, a naturally-occurring toxic chemical by-product from the growth of the fungus Aspergillus flavus on corn and other crops. It also poses a health risk to pets.

      Kroger stores in the following states are included in this recall:  Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.  

      The recall also includes Dillons and Gerbes stores in Kansas and Missouri; Baker's stores in Nebraska; Food 4 Less stores in Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana (Chicago area); and Jay C, Hilander, Owen's, Pay Less and Scott's stores in Illinois and Indiana.

      Stores the company operates under the following names are not included in this recall: Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, Smith's, QFC, City Market, Foods Co., and Food 4 Less stores in California and Nevada.

      Kroger is recalling the following items:

      • Pet Pride Cat Food sold in 3.5 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111088128
      • Pet Pride Cat Food sold in 18 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111071357
      • Pet Pride Tasty Blend Poultry & Seafood Cat Food sold in 3.5 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111088152
      • Pet Pride Tasty Blend Poultry & Seafood Cat Food sold in 18 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111074580
      • Pet Pride Kitten Formula Food sold in 3.5 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111071903
      • Old Yeller Chunk Dog Food sold in 22 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111074566
      • Old Yeller Chunk Dog Food sold in 50 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111074563
      • Kroger Value Cat Food sold in 3 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111000018
      • Kroger Value Chunk Dog Food sold in 15 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111071559
      • Kroger Value Chunk Dog Food sold in 50 lb. packages with a sell by date of OCT 23 11 DP and OCT 24 11 DP under the following UPC code: 1111000108
      If your pet shows any symptoms of illness, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, yellowish tint to the eyes and/or gums, and severe or bloody diarrhea, please consult your veterinarian immediately.

      The Kroger Co. is using its Customer Recall Notification system to alert customers who may have purchased these recalled products through register receipt tape messages and automated phone calls.  Customers who have purchased a recalled item should not use it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.  

      Fagor America Recalls Refrigerators

      The control board can overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Fagor America Inc. is recalling about 1,400 refrigerators. The refrigerator's control board can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      Fagor America has received 19 reports of incidents, including two reports of fires resulting in damage to the refrigerator and surrounding property. No injuries have been reported.


      This recall involves Fagor 24-inch wide refrigerators sold in stainless steel and black. "Fagorâ€ is printed on the refrigerator's front door. Model and serial numbers are located inside the refrigerator door, on the left hand side near the food storage drawers.

      Models

      Serial Numbers Within the Range of

      Fagor

      T/3FCA-68NFX

      Serial numbers starting with 0609xxxxx through 0727xxxxx

      3FCA-68NFX

      Serial numbers starting with 0746xxxxx through 1017xxxxx

      FCA-86ART

      Serial numbers starting with 0839xxxxx through 0915xxxxx

      Specialty Home Appliance Stores sold the refrigerators nationwide between July 2006 and May 2010 for between $2,000 and $2,500. They were made in Spain.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the refrigerator, unplug it and contact the Fagor repair hotline to schedule a free inspection and repair.

      For additional information, contact Fagor America at(888) 354-4411  between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.fagoramerica.com

      TOA Recalls Paging Speakers

      The bracket can crack, causing the speaker to fall

      TOA Electronics is recalling about 2,600 paging speakers. The speaker housing can crack at the mounting bracket, causing the speakers to fall from their mounting. This poses a risk of injury from impact to consumers. Higher failure rates have occurred in high temperature and humidity environments.

      TOA has received 18 reports of speakers falling in Japan. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.


      This recall involves TOA paging horn speakers in the SC series. The speakers have "Paging Horn Speaker,â€ the TOA logo and model and production information printed on the back. Models included in the recall are:

      Model Number

      Manufacture Dates

      SC-610T

      08F through 08K

      SC-615

      08B through 08K

      SC-630

      08I through 08K

      SC-630T

      08F through 08K

      Date Code:

      Year

      Month

      Manufacture Date

      2008

      June

      08F

      Audio retailers sold the speakers nationwide from March 2008 through December 2009 for between $70 and $130. They were made in Indonesia.

      Consumers should immediately stop using and take down any mounted speakers. Consumers can contact TOA directly or their local TOA dealer for instructions on receiving a free replacement product.

      For additional information, contact TOA at(800) 733-4750 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.toaelectronics.com. Consumers can also email the firm at marketing@toaelectronics.com

      STIHL Recalls Bike-Handle Trimmer/Brushcutter

      The trimmer head can come loose and detach from the mounting

      STIHL is recalling about 1,000 STIHL FS 310 bike handle trimmer/brushcutters. Vibration from the ignition module may cause the trimmer head to loosen and detach from the mounting, posing an injury hazard.

      The company has received three reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.


      The recalled bike handle trimmer/brushcutter has "STIHLâ€ printed on the engine head. The model number FS 310 is located in two places, on the shaft and on the flywheel housing below the starter grip. This recall includes all units with serial numbers ranging from 27961 1030 through 27961 1119 and 27984 3607 through 27984 4556, which can be found on an adhesive label affixed to the bottom of the fuel tank and etched into the metal frame on the bottom of the engine.

      Authorized STIHL dealers sold the trimmers nationwide from June 2009 to April 2010 for about $550.

      STIHL informed purchasers for whom they had addresses directly by letter after April 15, 2010. Consumers should stop using this trimmer/brushcutter immediately and take it to an authorized STIHL dealer for a new ignition module, which will be installed at no cost to the consumer.

      For more information, contact STIHL between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday at (800) 610-6677 or visit STIHL's website at www.stihlusa.com


      Honda Recalls 2007-2008 Fits to Fix Dimmer Switch

      Low-beam headlights can become inoperative

      Honda is recalling about 143,000 Fits from the 2007 and 2008 model years to fix a problem with the headlight dimmer switch.

      The company said the lower-beam lights could become inoperative because of a worn electrical connector.

      Dealers will inspect the connectors and, if necessary, replace them when the recall begins in January 2011.

      Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009.

