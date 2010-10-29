Recalls in October 2010

The carbon top clamp of the seat post can crack, posing a fall hazard to the user.
This recall involves bicycles with 2010 EC90 Zero seat posts. The EC90 Zero seat posts are black with red and gray graphics. "EC90" is printed on the post.
The bicycles, made in China, were sold by Turner Suspension Bicycles, Ibis Cycles and Security Bicycle Accessories retailers nationwide from April 2010 through August 2010 for between $150 and $200.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycles and contact any authorized Easton Sports for a free replacement top seat clamp.
For more information, contact Easton Sports toll-free at (866) 892-6059 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.eastonbike.com