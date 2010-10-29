Write a review
Recalls in October 2010

    Easton Sports Recalls Bicycles

    Seat Post Poses Fall Hazard

    Easton Sports is recalling about 200 bicycles with 2010 EC90 Zero seat posts.

    The carbon top clamp of the seat post can crack, posing a fall hazard to the user.

    This recall involves bicycles with 2010 EC90 Zero seat posts. The EC90 Zero seat posts are black with red and gray graphics. "EC90" is printed on the post.

    The bicycles, made in China, were sold by Turner Suspension Bicycles, Ibis Cycles and Security Bicycle Accessories retailers nationwide from April 2010 through August 2010 for between $150 and $200.

    Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycles and contact any authorized Easton Sports for a free replacement top seat clamp.

    For more information, contact Easton Sports toll-free at (866) 892-6059       between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.eastonbike.com

    Children's Place Recalls Girls' Ruffle Vests

    Metal snaps may detach and causing a choking hazard

    The Children's Place is recalling about 3,000 girls' ruffle vests. Metal snaps may detach from garment causing a choking hazard.

    The girls' ruffle vests are quilted and "chalk" colored with a hood trimmed in fake fur. The vests have a label sewn to the inside side seam of the lining with number #587754 printed on it.

    The vests were sold online at The Children's Place Services LLC website, www.childrensplace.com, in September 2010 for about $20. They were made in China.

    Customers who purchased the recalled product online will be mailed a postage-paid envelope with instructions for returning the vest(s) for a full refund.

    For questions, contact The Children's Place Services Company, LLC at877-752-2387 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit their website at www.childrensplace.com


    Mitsubishi Recalls Endeavor to Fix Air Conditioning Problem

    Air flow problem could affect defroster performance.

    Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 20,000 Endeavors from the 2006-2008 model years. The recall affects vehicles with manual air conditioning.

    The company said that due to an incorrect heater controller signal, air flow may change cycle between hot and cold. This could affect defroster performance, possibly causing a crash.

    Dealers will inspect the system and, if necessary, replace defective parts.

    Owners may contact Mitsubishi at 1-800-222-0037.

      Suzuki Recalls SX4 to Fix Rearview Mirror

      The mirror can come loose and fall off.

      Suzuki is recalling nearly 70,000 SX4 hatchbacks from the 2007 model year and SX4 hatchback and sedans from the 2008-2010 model years.

      The company said that three screws that secure the outside rear view mirrors can come loose, causing the mirror to fall off.

      Dealers will replace the screws free of charge.  Owners may contact Suzuki at  1-887-697-8985.

      Nissan Recalls 2 Million Selected Nissan and Infiniti Models

      An ignition relay can fail, causing the engine to stall.

      Nissan is recalling more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S., Japan, Asia and Europe to fix an ignition problem that may cause the engine to stall, including:.

        INFINITI / QX562004-2006
           NISSAN / ARMADA2004-2006
           NISSAN / FRONTIER2005-2006
           NISSAN / PATHFINDER2005-2006
           NISSAN / TITAN2004-2006
           NISSAN / XTERRA2005-2006

      The company said it found a problem in a relay used in vehicles manufactured from August 2003 through July 2006.

      Dealers will replace the part free of charge. No date has been set for the recall to begin.

      Dollar Tree Recalls Children's Halloween Lanterns

      The bulb can overheat, creating a fire and burn hazard.

      Dollar Tree is recalling pumpkin, skull and ghost lanterns because the bulb can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.


      This recall involves plastic Halloween-themed lanterns designed to resemble a pumpkin, ghost and skull. The lanterns are about 6 1/2 inches tall and were sold in orange, white and black. Model number 954437-13096-003-1005 is printed on the bottom of the lanterns.

      Dollar Tree, Dollar Bill$, Occasions, Deal$ and Dollar Tree Deal$ stores sold the lanterns, which were made in China, nationwide from August 2010 to October 2010 for about $1.

      Consumers should take the recalled lanterns away from children immediately, remove and properly discard the batteries and return the lanterns to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at (800) 876-8077 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.dollartree.com

      John Deere Recalls Mowers With Foot-Lift Option

      The steering lever can remain in the 'forward' position, posing an injury hazard to the driver.

      John Deere is recalling about 6,450 EZtrak Zero Turn Lawn Mowers with Foot Lift and Zero Turn Mowers with Premium Foot Lift Kit.

      A bolt in the right-hand steering lever can catch on the tab of the foot lift stop and lock in place, causing the steering lever to remain in the forward travel position, posing an injury hazard to the driver.

      Z445 mowers with 54 inch high capacity deck and Z445 or Z465 Zero-Turn Mower with Premium Foot Lift features. The recalled mowers have the model number at the front of the foot platform and on the serial number tag under the seat. The recall includes the following models and serial numbers of units:
      Z445 Zero-Turn Mower with 54 High Capacity Deck
      M0Z445R060001 through M0Z445R062255
      M0Z445R084127 through M0Z445R084153
      M0Z445R080001 through M0Z445R083720
      M0Z445R084155 through M0Z445R084168
      M0Z445R083722 through M0Z445R084029
      M0Z445R084170 through M0Z445R084192
      M0Z445R084031 through M0Z445R084125
      M0Z445R084241 through M0Z445R084244

      BM22809 Premium Foot Lift Kit- This kit may have been
      installed on the units within the following serial number ranges:

      Z445 with 54C deck:M0Z445C060001 through M0Z445C067537
      Z465 with 62C deck:M0Z465E080162 through M0Z465E080437
      M0Z465T060001 through M0Z465T061470 
      M0Z465T080001 through M0Z465T080161 
      M0Z465T080438 through M0Z465T082486 

      John Deere dealers in the U.S. with the exception of California sold the mowers. The Z445 Zero-Turn Mower with 54 High Capacity Deck sold from January 2009 to September 2010 for approximately of $5,300; and the BM22809 Premium Foot Lift Kit sold from February 2009 to September 2010 for approximately $80.

      Customers should stop using the mowers immediately and contact a John Deere dealer to make arrangements to have the lift stop bracket removed from their machine. All John Deere tractor dealers were notified of this recall and registered owners of the recalled mowes will be directly contacted by the firm.

      For additional information, contact Deere & Company at(800) 537-8233Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or visit the firm's Web site atwww.johndeere.com

      BMW Recalls 2008 X5 Vehicles to Replace Fuel Pump

      Fuel pump failure could cause engine to stop running

      BMW is recalling about 20,800 model-year 2008 X5 Sports Activity Vehicles to replace low- pressure fuel pumps.

      The recalled vehicles are equipped with normally-aspirated inline six-cylinder engines to replace the low-pressure fuel pump. In this case, should the fuel pump experience a failure, the engine will stop running and the driver will lose power assist for the steering and brakes although both the steering and the brakes remain operational.

      No injuries have been reported, BMW said.

      The recall is unrelated to the recall of about 130,000 vehicles to repair problems with the fuel pump in twin-turbo engines.

      NHTSA this year started investigations into BMW's

      Mini Cooper cars and Z4s for unrelated defects that may cause power steering to fail, raising the risk of a crash.


      BMW Recalls 130,000 Cars to Fix Fuel Pump Problem

      Drivers could experience reduced engine performance or loss of power-assisted brakes and steering

      BMW is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. for fuel-pump defects that may reduce engine performance or cause a loss of power-assist for the brakes and steering.

      Most of the recalled vehicles are equipped with twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engines. Symptoms include long-crank engine starting times along with the illumination of the "Service Engine Soon" light. In certain cases, the driver may experience reduced engine performance in a Safe Mode accompanied by a tone and the illumination of the "Engine Malfunction" light.

      Based on the individual service history of the vehicle, the action will entail replacement of the high-pressure fuel pump and/or a software update.

      Approximately 130,000 vehicles are potentially affected with about 40,000 expected to require a new high pressure fuel pump. Affected BMW models include:

      Â· 2007-2010 335i models.
      Â· 2008-2010 135i, 535i and X6 xDrive35i Sports Activity Coupes
      Â· 2009 - 2010 Z4 Roadster sDrive35i

      Meijer Recalls Falls Creek Infant Shoes

      The shoe lace toggles pose a choking hazard to infants.


       Meijer is recalling about 2,300 Falls Creek infant boy shoes. The shoe lace toggles can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.


      This recall involves Meijer Falls Creek infant boy casual shoes with bungee laces and toggles. The brown leather shoes were sold in infant sizes 5 to 10 and have "Falls Creek" imprinted on the bottom of the shoe.

      The shoes, made in China, were sold at Meijer stores nationwide from July 2010 through September 2010 for about $15.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled shoes from children. Consumers can remove and discard the toggles to eliminate the hazard or return the product to any Meijer store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.meijer.com


      GE Recalls 174,000 Profile, Monogram Dishwashers

      Five fires reported in recalled dishwashers; condensation blamed

      GE is recalling about 174,000 GE Profile and Monogram dishwashers. Water condensation can drip onto the electronic control board, causing a short circuit and resulting in an overheated connector. This poses a fire hazard to consumers.

      GE has received five reports of fires, four of which caused minor damage to the kitchen countertops where the dishwashers were installed and one caused minor damage to adjacent cabinets and smoke damage to the home. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the GE Profile dishwashers manufactured between July 2002 and December 2005 and GE Monogram dishwashers manufactured between January 2004 and December 2006. They were sold in white, black, bisque, stainless steel and with custom panels. The recalled model and serial numbers listed below are located on the inside on the front left side of the dishwasher tubs.

      BrandModel Number Begins With:Serial Number Begins With:
      GE ProfilePDW9200J, PDW9280JMF, RF, SF, TF, VF, ZF, AG, DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG,
      VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH, ZH
      PDW9800J, PDW9880JMF, RF, SF, TF, VF, ZF, AG, DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG,
      VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH
      PDW9700JMF, RF, SF, TF, VF, ZF, AG, DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG,
      VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH
      GE MonogramZBD6800K00, ZBD6800K01, ZBD6800K03, ZBD6800K10AG, DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG, VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH,
      HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH, ZH, AL, DL, FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, RL
      ZBD6880K00, ZBD6880K01, ZBD6880K03, ZBD6880K10AG, DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG, VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH,
      HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH, ZH, AL, DL, FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, RL, SL,
      TL, VL, ZL
      ZBD6890K00, ZBD6890K01, ZBD6890K03, ZBD6890K10DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG, VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH,
      LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH, ZH, AL, DL, FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, RL, SL
      ZBD0700K00, ZBD0700K01, ZBD0700K03, ZBD0700K10VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH, ZH, AL, DL, FL,
      GL, HL, LL, ML, RL, SL
      ZBD0710K00, ZBD0710K01, ZBD0710K03, ZBD0710K10RG, SG, TG, VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH, SH, TH, VH,
      ZH, AL, DL, FL, GL, HL, LL, ML, RL, SL, TL, VL

      The dishwashers, made in the U.S., were sold at retail stores nationwide, appliance dealers and authorized builder distributors from July 2003 through December 2006 for between $750 and $1,400.

      For additional information, contact GE toll-free at8from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company's website atwww.geappliances.com/recall


      Honda Recalls 2005-2007 Odyssey, Acura RL Vehicles

      Possible brake problem

      Honda is recalling certain Odyssey and Acura RL vehicles from the 2005-2007 model years.

      The company said that if the wrong brake fluid is used, a part of the rubber seal in the master cylinder may become dry, causing the seal to curl.  That could allow a small amount of brake fluid to leak, possibly degrading brake performance.

      Dealers will replace the master cylinder seal free of charge.  Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009.

      Mega Pops Manufacturer Launches Recall Effort

      Despite customer concerns, Colombina says its product does not present a health risk

      The manufacturer of Mega Pops brand lollipops warns that they may contain traces of foreign particles. Colombina S.A. is asking customers to return these lollipops to their retailer and instructing retailers to recall the product.

      Colombina says the recall is a precautionary measure and that it believes the product presents no health risk.

      Two lots affected

      Specific lots of Colombina Brand Mega Pops being recalled are in 14-ounce and 28-ounce cellophane bags containing watermelon, cherry, orange and grape flavored pops.  The affected Mega Pops can be identified by UPC Code numbers 0 14272 10873 9 or 0 14272 10862 3, and are in lots marked as Lot #1240695, Lot #1209708, or Lot #1209796.

      The lot number appears in a white square on the lower left hand side of the reverse of each bag. Colombina Mega Pops are distributed nationwide through several different retailers and wholesalers.
      Refunds available

      Customers who return the product to the store where they purchased the product may receive a refund or store credit for the purchase price of the product. The offer applies to all bags of Mega Pops about which customers may have a concern, regardless of lot number.

      "We are always guided by customer safety and satisfaction," said Carlos Gil, Colombina USA Vice President. "Using an abundance of caution, we are working with all our valued retailers to quickly remove the product from the shelves. We've also set up a special 24 hour hotline to answer any questions consumers may have."

      Colombina is coordinating efforts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as with U.S. retailers, and says it will continue to do so until the matter has been resolved.

      Until the situation is resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved, Mega Pops will be temporarily unavailable in the U.S.

      Customers with questions can call 1-888-317-3686 toll-free.

      Klement Sausage Recalls Beef Sticks

      Products may contain foreign materials

      Klement Sausage Company, Inc., a Milwaukee, Wisc., establishment, is recalling approximately 2,740 pounds of beef stick products that may contain foreign materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

      The products subject to recall include:
      • 8-ounce packages of "MARKET PANTRY BEEF STICKS, ORIGINAL."

      Each package is vacuum packaged and has a "Use By" date of March 1, 2012. The packages bear the establishment number "2426B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and indicate "Refrigerate After Opening" on the label. Each shipping carton weighs 10 pounds and bears the code "03293." The beef stick products were produced on August 31, 2010, packaged on September 1, 2010, and shipped to distribution centers and retail stores nationwide.

      The problem was discovered after a retail chain reported consumer complaints about finding hard plastic and/or pieces of glass in the product. FSIS has not received any consumer complaints or reports of injury at this time. Anyone concerned about an injury from consumption of this product should contact a physician.

      FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

      Consumers and media with questions about the recall should contact company Vice President of Special Projects Jeffrey P. Klement at (414) 744-2330.

      Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from l0 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

      Kohler Recalls Kohler, Sterling Frameless Bath Doors

      The glass doors can shatter.

      Kohler is recalling Kohler and Sterling Frameless by-pass bath doors. The glass doors can shatter, posing a laceration hazard.


      The recall involves Kohler and Sterling frameless by-pass bath doors. By-pass doors consist of two panels that slide on a track and overlap one another. They can be identified by the tempering date located on the bath door glass panel, which reads "080410" or by the SAU (serial) number on the manufacturer's box. SAU numbers can be found on the white bar code label on the spine of the box below the retail label. The affected door models and SAU numbers are as follows:

      Model Number

      Description

      Serial Number

      These Locations Only

      R702200-L-SHP

      Kohler Fluence frameless bath door with Bright Polished Silver finish and clear glass

      SAU376TBX and SAU376TC3

      Lowe's Stores:
      # 1087 - Folsom, Calif.
      # 1538 - Chantilly, Va.

      5425-59DR-G05

      Sterling Finesse frameless bath door with Deep Bronze finish and clear glass

      SAU376MDZ and SAU376MF8

      Lowe's Stores:
      # 526 - Asheville, N.C.
      # 2338 - Cincinnati, Oh

      5425-59N-G69

      Sterling Finesse frameless bath door with Nickel metal finish and Lake Mist Silk Screen pattern GLASS

      SAU376SS6 and SAU376SSB

      Home Depot Stores:
      # 119 - Augusta, Ga.
      # 4131 - Lancaster, Pa.
      # 4614 - Virginia Beach, Va.

      The doors were sold at four Lowes and three Home Depot stores from August 2010 through September 2010 for about $600.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the doors and contact Kohler for a free replacement door.

      For more information, contact Kohler Co. at(866) 782-6329 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at:http://www.kohler.com/corp/pr/newscurrent.html

      Claire-Sprayway Recalls Spray-On Fabric Protector

      Inhaling the fumes can cause serious respiratory problems

      Claire-Sprayway is recalling about 73,000 cans of spray-on fabric protector. Overexposure to fumes, vapor or spray mist from the product can pose a serious respiratory hazard.

      The firm has received 36 incidents of overexposure to fumes, vapor or spray mist, 34 of which involved coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath. One incident resulted in a serious respiratory injury.


      The recall involves fabric protector which is an aerosol coating used to protect fabric. The fabric protector was sold under the following brand names: SpraywayÂ® No. 980 Industrial Fabric Protector; 3D Fabric Protector; Auto Brite Fabric Protector Guardatela; Auto MagicÂ® Fabric Protector No. 91-S; Crystal Aire Products #680 Fabric Protector; Falcon LabsÂ® Spotless Fabric Protector; Quiltprotectâ„¢ Spray; Robbie'sâ„¢ Fabric Shield; Showcar Fabric Protector and SimonizÂ® System 5 Stain Sentry Fabric Protector. The can size is 13.5 oz., and the product code is located on the bottom of the can.

      The products, made in the U.S., were sold at utomotive supply, auto detailing, upholstery, textiles, furniture and fabric stores nationwide from January 2005 through August 2010 for about $10.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Claire-Sprayway to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Claire-Sprayway toll-free at(877) 416-7324 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's websites at www.clairemfg.com or www.spraywayinc.com

      Ethan Allen Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

      Drop-side malfunction can create entrapment, suffocation hazard

      Ethan Allen is recalling about 3,250 drop-side cribs.

      The crib's drop-side rail hardware can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side rail to detach from the crib. When the drop-side rail partially detaches, it creates a space between the drop side and the crib mattress. An infant or toddler's body can become entrapped in the space, which can lead to strangulation and/or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.


      Ethan Allen has received five reports of incidents involving the crib's drop-side detaching, resulting in bumps and bruises to three children. One child became entrapped and two children fell out of the crib after the drop side detached, one child received a pinched hand and one child received an unspecified injury.

      This recall involves Ethan Allen brand cribs with item numbers 14-5650, 15-5650, 16-5650, 26-5650, 35-5622, 36-5620, 36-5622 and 38-5622. "Ethan Allen" and the item number are printed on a label on the crib's headboard or footboard. The cribs were sold in a variety of colors.

      The cribs, made in the U.S. And China, were sold at Ethan Allen stores from January 2002 through December 2008 for between $550 and $900.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drop-side cribs and contact any Ethan Allen store to receive a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop-side rail. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child's age.

      For additional information, contact Ethan Allen toll-free at(888) 339-9398 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, contact the local Ethan Allen store or visit the firm's website at www.ethanallen.com

      Angel Line, Longwood Forest Drop-Side Cribs Recalled

      Drop-side hardware can malfunction, creating an entrapment and suffocation hazard

      Angel Line is recalling about 3,400 Longwood Forest and Angel Line drop-side cribs.

      The cribâ€™s drop-side rail hardware can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop-side rail to detach from the crib. When the drop-side rail partially detaches, it creates a space between the drop side and the crib mattress. An infant or toddlerâ€™s body can become entrapped in the space, which can lead to strangulation and/or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents also can occur due to age-related wear and tear.



      This recall involves the following models of Longwood Forest drop-side cribs with plastic drop-side hardware: 6103S, 6105S, 6106S, 6108S, 6109S, 8025P, and 8029P. They were sold in white, brown, natural and oak colors. â€œLongwood Forestâ€ or â€œAngel Lineâ€ and the model number are printed on a label on the cribâ€™s headboard. The firmâ€™s fixed-side cribs and drop-side cribs with metal rod-type hardware are not included in this recall.

      The cribs, made in China, were sold on the Web at Ababy.com, Babyage.com and other Web retailers from December 2004 through January 2009 for about $140.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Angel Line to receive for a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop-side rail. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the childâ€™s age.

      For additional information, contact Angel Line at(800) 889-8158anytime, visit the firmâ€™s website at visit www.angelline.com or email the firm at parts@angelline.com

      Kmart Recalls Heritage Collection Drop-Side Cribs

      Drop-side can create an entrapment, suffocation hazard

      Kmart is recalling about 34,000 Heritage Collection drop-side cribs.

      The crib's drop-side rail can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop-side to detach from the crib. When the drop-side rail partially detaches, it creates a space between the drop side and the crib mattress. An infant or toddler's body can become entrapped in the space, which can lead to strangulation and/or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to age-related wear and tear.

      There have been 17 reports of incidents involving drop-side rail detachments from the cribs. Three infants received bruises and abrasions to the neck, back and legs after becoming entrapped when the drop-side detached.


      This recall involves Heritage Collection 3-in-1 drop-side cribs with Kmart model numbers 07-1248 and 07-1252. They were sold in natural and white colors. A label with Kmart and the model number can be found on the inner side of the crib's headboard or footboard on the bottom rail. The 3-in-1 infant cribs can also be converted into a toddler bed and a double bed.

      The cribs, made in Vietnam, were sold at Kmart stores nationwide from February 2007 through October 2008 for about $130.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the cribs and contact the Victory Land Group for a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop-side rail. In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child's age.

      For additional information, contact Victory Land Group at(866) 499-2099 between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.victorylandgroup.com



      Toyota Recalls Avalon, Highlander, Lexus Models to Fix Brake Fluid Leak

      Leaking brake fluid could affect brake performance

      Toyota Motor Sales is recalling approximately 740,000 vehicles because of the risk that a small amount of brake fluid could leak from the brake master cylinder.

      The recalled models are the  2005 through 2006 Avalon, 2004 through 2006 Highlander (non-Hybrid) and Lexus RX330, and 2006 Lexus GS300, IS250, and IS350 vehicles sold in the United States.

      This follows an announcement made by Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan, which The Wall Street Journal reports involves two recalls: In Tokyo, the car company said it will recall 599,029 vehicles -- covering 11 models -- because of defective fuel pump wires and brake master cylinders. The second involves a speedometer defect in 1,869 units of Toyota's Voxy and Noah models.

      No accidents have been reported so far as a result of the defects, according to the automaker.  

      Brake fluid concern

      The Toyota brake fluid used during vehicle assembly for vehicles sold in the United States contains polymers, which act as lubricants for certain brake system components.

      If during vehicle maintenance, brake fluid is used that does not contain such polymers or only small amounts, a part of the internal rubber seal (brake master cylinder cup) located at the end of the brake master cylinder piston may become dry and may curl during movement of the piston. If this occurs, a small amount of the brake fluid could slowly leak from the brake master cylinder into the brake booster, resulting in illumination of the brake warning lamp.

      If the brake warning lamp goes on and the vehicle continues to be driven without refilling the master cylinder brake fluid reservoir, the driver will begin to notice a spongy or soft brake pedal feel and braking performance may gradually decline.

      Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail beginning in early November 2010. Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the brake master cylinder cup with a newly designed one at no charge to the vehicle owners.

      Read more about Toyota.

