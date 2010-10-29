Recalls in October 2010

Toyota Motor Sales is recalling approximately 740,000 vehicles because of the risk that a small amount of brake fluid could leak from the brake master cylinder.

The recalled models are the 2005 through 2006 Avalon, 2004 through 2006 Highlander (non-Hybrid) and Lexus RX330, and 2006 Lexus GS300, IS250, and IS350 vehicles sold in the United States.

This follows an announcement made by Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan, which The Wall Street Journal reports involves two recalls: In Tokyo, the car company said it will recall 599,029 vehicles -- covering 11 models -- because of defective fuel pump wires and brake master cylinders. The second involves a speedometer defect in 1,869 units of Toyota's Voxy and Noah models.

No accidents have been reported so far as a result of the defects, according to the automaker.

Brake fluid concern

The Toyota brake fluid used during vehicle assembly for vehicles sold in the United States contains polymers, which act as lubricants for certain brake system components.

If during vehicle maintenance, brake fluid is used that does not contain such polymers or only small amounts, a part of the internal rubber seal (brake master cylinder cup) located at the end of the brake master cylinder piston may become dry and may curl during movement of the piston. If this occurs, a small amount of the brake fluid could slowly leak from the brake master cylinder into the brake booster, resulting in illumination of the brake warning lamp.

If the brake warning lamp goes on and the vehicle continues to be driven without refilling the master cylinder brake fluid reservoir, the driver will begin to notice a spongy or soft brake pedal feel and braking performance may gradually decline.

Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail beginning in early November 2010. Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the brake master cylinder cup with a newly designed one at no charge to the vehicle owners.

Read more about Toyota.