Recalls in March 2010

    Brightway Extension Cords, Power Strips Recalled

    Howard Berger Co. is recalling about 12,000 Bright-Way extension cords and power strips because they have inadequate coating material around the cords and copper conductors that are smaller than required, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    This recall involves Brightway heavy duty outdoor extension cords and Brightway indoor household extension cords and power strips. Model numbers involved in the recall are R2600 through R2615 (outdoor extension cords), EE6 through EE20 (indoor extension cords) and MP6DG (power strips). Brightway is printed on the cords. Model numbers are printed on the products packaging.

    The items were sold at hardware and discount stores nationwide from August 2009 through October 2009 for between $1 and $20. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the extension cords and power strips and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Howard Berger at (800) 221-6895 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, visit the firms Web site at www.hberger.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Brightway Extension Cords, Power Strips Recalled

    Sport Obermeyer Recalls Girls' Jackets

    Sport Obermeyer Ltd. is recalling about 3,900 girls' ski jackets because they have drawstrings that could pose an entrapment hazard to children.

    The recalled girls' jackets have drawstrings at the waist, sold in sizes 1 to 8 and the names and corresponding style numbers are: Lily #91549, Rose # 91552, Daisy #91555, Posey #91558. The style number is printed on the tag inside the neck of the jackets.

    They were sold at various boutique and ski/sport retailers from July 2009 through February 2010 from $90 to $140 and were made in Vietnam.

    Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets to eliminate the hazard or return it to Sport Obermeyer, Ltd. for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Sport Obermeyer Ltd. at (800)778-5465 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.obermeyer.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Sport Obermeyer Recalls Girls' Jackets

    Ardica Recalls Heated Jackets and Vests


    Ardica Technologies is recalling about 2,600 heated jackets and vests. Electrical connections in the warming components in the jackets and vest can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received five reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled jackets and vests are designed to work with the Ardica Moshi Power system. The Moshi Power System is marked with Ardica. The pouch below the collar of each garment is marked "Ardica Heat Power Charge." Each jacket and vest also has a power switch next to the logo on the front. The following models are affected by this recall: Ardica Enabled Mountain Hardwear Radiance Jackets, Refugium Jackets and Sitka Dutch Oven Vests. The Mountain Hardwear jackets have the Ardica name and logo on the right sleeve.

    The jackets and vests were sold at sporting goods and outdoor equipment retailers from August 2009 through February 2010 for between $230 and $425. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jackets and vests, and contact Ardica for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Ardica Technologies toll-free at (877) 884-1921, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or visit the firms Web site at www.ardica.com.

    Ardica Moshi power system
    Identifying marksThe Moshi battery pack is marked with Ardica and v.5 August 2009 on back.




    Mountain Hardwear Products
    Refugium Jacket

    OM3306 is found on the care and content label inside the jacket.

    The jacket was sold in the following colors:
    - 010 Black
    - 225 Otter
    - 412 Sapphire
    Radiance Jacket (Womens Model)

    OL3307 is found on the care and content label inside the jacket.

    The jacket was sold in the following colors:
    - 010 Black
    - 109 Winter White
    Identifying marksThe battery pack pouch below the collar is marked "Ardica Heat Power Charge." The product also has a power switch next to the Mountain Hardwear logo on the front of the jacket. The Ardica name and logo appear on the right sleeve.




    Sitka Product
    Dutch Oven Vest
    Identifying marksThe battery pack pouch below the collar is marked "Ardica Heat Power Charge." The product also has a power switch next to the Sitka logo on the front of the jacket.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Ardica Recalls Heated Jackets and Vests

      North-Sportif Recalls Boys' Vests, Hooded Jackets

      North-Sportif is recalling boys' hooded jackets and reversible vests because they contain a drawstring through could pose strangulation hazards to young children.

      This recall involves boys black hooded jackets with a belt and an elastic drawstring at the neck. North Sportif is printed on the jackets belt. The recalled vest is black and blue and is reversible. The vest has a drawstring around the waist. The garments were sold in sizes small (8-10) and medium (12-14). Both garments have a tag on the neck that reads North Sportif Urban Expedition.

      The jackets and vests, made in China, were sold exclusively at: Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide from October 2002 through January 2010 for about $13.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the garment to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to Burlington Coat Factory for a refund or credit.

      For additional information, contact North-Sportif collect at (212) 643-9730 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the stores Web site at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      North-Sportif Recalls Boys' Vests, Hooded Jackets

      Lennox Recalls Vent-Free Gas Logs and Fireplaces


      Lennox Hearth Products is recalling 5,700 vent-free gas logs and fireplaces. The front burners of vent-free gas log set fireplace inserts and the vent-free fireplaces can fail to ignite allowing gas to escape and posing a fire or explosion hazard to consumers.

      Lennox received two reports from installers of the log sets failing to light. No injuries were reported.

      The recalled products are Lennox Superior brand VFGL Log Sets and VF4000, VF5000 and VF6000 fireplaces. Log sets are comprised of ceramic-fiber logs with a dual gas burner system and are designed to be placed in a wood-burning fireplace or a ventless firebox enclosure. Fireplaces are comprised of log sets, a ventless firebox enclosure and accessories. Each product has a metal rating plate attached to the grate of the log sets or to the frame of the fireplaces containing the units model number, serial number and other information. The following models are affected by this recall:

      Vent-Free Gas Log Set Models

      VFGL18 MSN 4
      VFGL18 MSP 4
      VFGL24 MSN 4
      VFGL24 MSP 4
      VFGL28 MSN 4
      VFGL28 MSP 4
      VFGL18 VSN 4
      VFGL18 VSP 4
      VFGL24 VSN 4
      VFGL24 VSP 4
      VFGL28 VSN 4
      VFGL28 VSP 4
      Vent-Free Gas Fireplace Models

      VF4000 CHN 2
      VF4000 CHP 2
      VF4000 CMN 2
      VF4000 CMP 2
      VF5000 CMN 2
      VF5000 CMP 2
      VF6000 CMN 2
      VF6000 CMP 2

      Included in this recall are units with serial numbers starting with 6408C through 6408M, and those starting with 6409. Units that had repairs made to the burner assembly between March 2008 and December 2009 are also included.

      The units were sold by various fireplace and HVAC retailers and installers from March 2008 through December 2009 for approximately $540 to $775 for the log sets and $1,300 to $1,850 for the fireplaces. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log sets and fireplaces and contact Lennox for information about how to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

      For additional information, please contact Lennox Hearth Products at (800) 826-8546 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.lennoxhearthproducts.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Lennox Recalls Vent-Free Gas Logs and Fireplaces

      Carolina Biology Recalls Education Kits

      Carolina Biology is recalling about 2,300 Carolina Function Generator Kits. The yellow lids in the kits contain excessive levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

      This recall involves the Carolina Function Generator Kits that are mathematical function teaching aids. The kit consists of a yellow plastic lid, leg stands, base and whiteboard cards. The yellow lids have two slots labeled IN and OUT and are embossed with the name Carolina and Lid in raised letters.

      The kits were sold through Carolinas catalogs and online at www.carolina.com nationwide and directly to schools from February 2009 through January 2010 for about $34. They were also sold with Math Out of the Box Kits for between $780 and $2,930. They were made in Canada.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled kits away from children and contact Carolina Biology Supply to obtain a free replacement kit. The firm is directly contacting purchasers of the educational kits.

      For additional information, contact Carolina toll-free at (877) 316-1848 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the firms Web site at www.carolina.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Carolina Biology Recalls Education Kits

      Graco Recalls 1.2 Million Harmony High Chairs

      Company has 464 reports of chairs tipping over unexpectedly


      Grace is recalling about 1.2 million Harmony high chairs. The screws holding the front legs of the high chair can loosen and fall out and the plastic bracket on the rear legs can crack causing the high chair to become unstable and tip over unexpectedly.

      Graco has received 464 reports of screws loosening or falling out and plastic brackets cracking causing the high chair to tip over unexpectedly. These tip-overs resulted in 24 reports of injuries including bumps and bruises to the head, a hairline fracture to the arm, and cuts, bumps, bruises and scratches to the body.

      This recall involves all Harmony High Chairs. The Harmony high chair was manufactured from November 2003 through December 2009 and is no longer in production. The model number can be found on the label that is located on the underside of the foot rest.

      Harmony™ High Chair Model Numbers
      3920BAN3920BAN23920BEB3920BEBB3920COV3920DOH3920GEI
      3920GEIDSP3920GRN3920HMP3920IVY3920LAU3920PKR3930DDH
      3930DHO3935CAL3935OXB3935PKR3935PKRDSP3935SPM3935SPMDSP
      3935THR3935THR23935THR33940BIA3940BIADSP3940CAP3940CLE3940COT
      3940DRM3940HML3940MCH3940NGS3940SAV3940SLT3940SPT3940STA
      3940UNN3951CLO3951CLT3951COT3951ORC3951WLO3955WSR3960BGN
      3960CJG3960CNP3960GGG3980CNR3E00ABB3E00BAT3E00DCF
      3E00DCFDSP3E00DGP3E00DGPDSP3E00GPK3E01BDS3E01BDSCA3E01DNY
      3E01DNY13E01ELP3E01ELPDSP
      Note: These model numbers may begin with the letter A, B, C, or D
      Additional Models:175240417558591755860175725917574121760429

      The high chairs were sold at AAFES, Burlington Coat Factory, Babies "R" Us, Toys "R" Us, Sears, Target, Target.com, Walmart, WalMart.com, Shopko, USA Baby, and other retailers nationwide from December 2003 through March 2010 for between $70 and $120. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the Harmony™ high chair and contact Graco to receive a free repair kit.

      To order a free repair kit, contact Graco toll-free at (877) 842-3206 or visit the firm's Web site at www.gracobaby.com. For additional information, contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Graco Recalls 1.2 Million Harmony High Chairs

      Dorel Asia Recalls Cribs After Infant Death, 10 Injuries

      Dorel Asia Recalls Cribs After Infant Death, 10 Injuries

      Lumetique Recalls Botanika Candles

      Lumetique Inc. is recalling about 6,000 DayNa Decker Botanika candles. The candle flame can unexpectedly flare up and the glass container can crack, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards to consumers.

      The firm has received five reports of the glass breaking and six reports of high flames. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves DayNa Decker Botanika brand candles sold in 3-, 6-, and 16-ounce glass containers. The words "DayNa Decker" and Bacara, Bardou, Clementine, Indigo, Leila, Manzanita, Sierra, Taiga, Violetta, Viva, Yasmin, or Zelia appear on the bottom of the green glass container. Only Botanika candles with batch code 9J3, 9K1, 9L1 or 9L2 are included in the recall. Batch codes are printed on the bottom of the glass container.

      The candles, made in the U.S., were sold at resorts, spas, gift shops and specialty stores nationwide from November 2009 through January 2010 for between $30 and $75, depending on the size.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the candle and contact Lumetique to receive a full credit toward the purchase of a DayNa Decker brand product.

      For additional information, contact Lumetique toll-free at (888) 872-0228 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.daynadecker.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Lumetique Recalls Botanika Candles

      Cost Plus Inc. Recalls Konrad and Loft Office Chairs

      Cost Plus is recalling about 4,300 Konrad and Loft office chairs. The chair backs can come loose from the seat base, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      The wooden office chairs have the following brand names, SKU numbers and purchase order numbers: Konrad models SKU #415413, and PO numbers 200360055, 200360056, 200360057, 400360062, 400360063, 400360064; and Loft models SKU #415414 and PO numbers 200360058, 200360059, 200360060, 200360061, 400360065, 400360066, 400360074, 400360075. The SKU number and description appear on the sales receipt and original shipping carton. The PO number is located on the underside of the chair itself.

      The chairs, made in Thailand, were sold at Cost Plus/World Market stores and Web site nationwide from January to December 2009 for about $170.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Konrad and Loft office chairs and return them to any Cost Plus/World Market store for a full refund or exchange.

      For additional information, contact Cost Plus Inc. toll free at (877) 967-5362 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET any day or visit the firm's Web site at www.worldmarket.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Cost Plus Inc. Recalls Konrad and Loft Office Chairs

      Do It Best Recalls Bicycle Bells

      Do It Best Corp. is recalling about 1,000 bicycle bells. The red paint on the bells contains excessive lead levels, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall involves children's bicycle bells. The bells are red, black and white and has "I ♥ My Bike" printed on the top. The green and white packaging reads "bike bell" and "$1."

      The bells were sold at Dollar Stores and Do It Best Hardware stores nationwide from August 2008 through August 2009 for about $1. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the bicycle bells and return them to the store where purchased for a refund.

      For additional information, contact Do It Best Hardware toll-free at (877) 326-8954 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.doitbest.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Do It Best Recalls Bicycle Bells

      Tumi Recalls Mobile Power Packs

      Tumi is recalling about 5,000 mobile power packs because the lithium-ion cells used in the packs can ignite or explode while charging, posing a fire hazard. This hazard is only present for units that have not been charged.

      There were two reports of consumers experiencing small fires during their initial charge. No injuries were reported.

      The recalled Mobile Power Pack is a mobile device that receives an AC charge in a compact battery pack that will then give five DC charges to small electronic devices including mobile phones, MP-3 players, Blackberries, and PDAs. The power pack is black and silver and is rectangular in shape. The front of it has a small circular control panel. The front also displays the word "Tumi" engraved on a silver button located towards the bottom of the device. Style number 14362 is printed on the power pack packaging.

      The power packs, made in China, were sold by Tumi retail stores, department and specialty stores nationwide and www.Tumi.com from August 2007 through March 2008 for $135.

      If the unit has not been used and has never been charged, please do not try to charge it. Contact Tumi customer care for instructions on how to return the power pack and receive a free replacement power pack. If you have charged the unit previously without incident, you can continue to use the product.

      For additional information, contact Tumi customer care at (800) 530-0069 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.Tumi.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Tumi Recalls Mobile Power Packs

      Kani Gold, Road Block Hooded Sweashirts Recalled

      Recalled sweatshirts were sold at Burlington Coat Factory

      Haselson International Trading is recalling about 23,000 children's hooded sweatshirts sold exclusively at Burlington Coat Factory. The sweatshirts have a drawstring through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves children's sweatshirts sold in sizes 4 through 7 and S (8) and M (10-12). The sweatshirts were sold in various colors and prints. The brand name Kani Gold or Road Block is printed inside of the garment on the neck tag.

      The sweatshirts were exclusively at: Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide from July 2006 through September 2009 for between $6 and $30. They were made in Indonesia, Egypt, China, Pakistan and Korea.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also return the sweatshirts to Burlington Coat Factory or the Haselson for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Haselson toll-free at (800) 217-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or visit the store's Web site at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Kani Gold, Road Block Hooded Sweashirts Recalled

      Hitachi Koki Recalls Coil Nailers


      Hitachi Koki is recalling about 50,000 coil nailers. The nailers could have a faulty feeder that can allow nails to be ejected sideways, posing a serious injury hazard to the user or bystanders.

      The firm has received 37 reports of nails being ejected sideways, including 15 reports of injuries. The injuries were primarily in the eye region, including five reports of partial blindness.

      The coil nailers are used to project nails into drywall, wood or other materials. The model number is NV83A2 and can be found on the body of the product. Only those units manufactured between October 2002 and September 2005 are included in this recall. The manufacturing date can be identified by the serial number engraved at the end of the handle, the first digit representing the month (1 for January, 2 for February, 3 for March, 4 for April, 5 for May, 6 for June, 7 for July, 8 for August, 9 for September, O for October, N for November and D for December) and the second digit representing the year (2 for 2002, 3 for 2003, 4 for 2004 and 5 for 2005).

      The nailers, made in Japan, were sold at Lowes, Home Depot, other home improvement and building supply stores and online at Amazon.com nationwide from November 2002 through March 2006 for between $350 and $400.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coil nailer and contact Hitachi Koki U.S.A., Ltd. for a free repair.

      For additional information, contact Hitachi Koki U.S.A., Ltd. at (800) 706-7337 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.hitachipowertools.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Hitachi Koki Recalls Coil Nailers

      Amy Byer, Philly, Recalls Girls Cargo Jackets Sold at Burlington Coat Factory

      Byer California, as also known as Amy Byer, Philly, is recalling about 600 girls' cargo pocket jackets because they have drawstrings that pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves girls brown cargo pocket jackets sold in sizes small through extra-large. Style number 2029G1J is printed on the tag inside the jacket.

      The jackets were sold at Burlington Coat Factory, Bon Ton Stores and juvenile clothing retail stores nationwide from December 2008 through September 2009 for about $12. They were made in China.

      Consumers should remove the drawstring immediately or return the jacket to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Byer California at (800) 998-2937 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the Web site at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Amy Byer, Philly, Recalls Girls Cargo Jackets Sold at Burlington Coat Factory

      Regaliti Recalls Girl's Hooded Jackets Sold at Burlington Coat Factory

      Regaliti Inc. is recalling about 3,600 girl's hooded jackets because they have drawstrings through the hoods that pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves girls cropped jackets in a velvet-like material with a hoodie that has a drawstring. The jackets were sold under the Betty Blue brand name in pink, red, blue and brown, and in childrens sizes small through XL. Betty Blue Girls is printed on the hangtag on the neck.

      The jackets were sold exclusively at Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide from November 2007 through September 2009 for about $4. They were made in Hong Kong.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to Burlington Coat Factory or Regaliti for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Regaliti collect at (212) 840-0202 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET Wednesday through Friday or visit Burlington Coat Factorys Web site at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Regaliti Recalls Girl's Hooded Jackets Sold at Burlington Coat Factory

      Locks All Over, All Over Skaters, Rock Mask Boys Hoodies Recalled

      Brand Evolution is recalling about 2,800 Locks All Over, All Over Skaters, Rock Mask boys hoodies because they have drawstrings through the hoods that pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      The recalled boys hooded sweatshirts come in three styles: All Over Locks style #MSK7SK3400B in white with colored printed padlocks in sizes S, M, L and XL; All Over Skaters style #SKATBS7K302B in white with red and orange skaters in S, M, L, and XL; and Rock Mask Hoody style #KROCKF7K300K in solid black with imprint in sizes 4, 5, 6 and 7.

      The recalled items were sold at the Burlington Coat Factory, Amm One Inc., Avante, Dr. Jays, Stop, E & J Lawrence Corp., Exclusive Wear, G-Pulse Apparel, Hip Hop World, Nouveau, Stop Kid, Unica, and Village Mart. They were made in China and Peru.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the garment to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to the place of purchase for a refund or credit.

      For Additional information contact Brand Evolution toll-free at (877) 330-3911 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.burlingtoncoat.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Locks All Over, All Over Skaters, Rock Mask Boys Hoodies Recalled

      Therma Scarf Microwaveable Scarves Recalled

      Telebrands Corp. is recalling about 98,500 Therma Scarf scarves with microwaveable heat packs. The heat packs can overheat when heated in a microwave oven, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received seven reports of overheating, including five fires, three of which resulted in property damage to the microwave. Two of the incidents were in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled scarves have pockets and microwaveable heat packs composed of flax seeds. The scarves are made of polyester/cotton, and were sold in black and camel colors.

      The scarves were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores, As Seen on TV retail kiosks in shopping malls nationwide, through direct response television and over the internet at www.thermascarf.com and www.asseenontvguys.com from October 2009 through January 2010 for between $20 and $25. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Therma Scarf and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If purchased through the infomercial or over the internet, consumers will be contacted by Telebrands with instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Telebrands at (800) 777-4034 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET or visit the firms Web site at www.telebrands.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Therma Scarf Microwaveable Scarves Recalled

      Mitsubishi Recalls 2010 Galant


      Mitsubishi is recalling about 2,300 model-year 2010 Galants because of a problem with the automatic transmission.

      The transmission oil cooler pipe assembly may have insufficient plating to prevent corrosion. If corrosion occurs, automatic transmission fluid could leak, possibly presenting a fire hazard.

      Dealers will inspect the recalled vehicles and, if necessary, replace the cooler pipe with new parts when the recall begins in March 2010.

      Owners may contact Mitsubishi at 1-800-222-0037.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Mitsubishi Recalls 2010 Galant

      Salmonella Contamination Leads to Recalls of Foods Containing HVP

      HVP used in soups, sauces, chilis, stews, hot dogs, snack foods and other processed foods

      March 7, 2010
      Food manufacturers rushed to recall products made with hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found Salmonella Tennessee in one companys supply of the ingredient, widely-used used as a flavor enhancer in many processed foods, including soups, sauces, chilis, stews, hot dogs, gravies, seasoned snack foods, dips and dressings.

      This situation clearly underscores the need for new food safety legislation to equip FDA with the tools we need to prevent contamination," said Dr. Jeff Farrar, associate commissioner for food protection, FDAs Office of Foods.

      Other food recalls resulted from the continuing investigaton of the Salmonella Montevideo outbreak.

      Recalls of foods made with MVP announced through Sunday included:

      The manufacturer of the MVP involved in the recalls affected product is Basic Food Flavors, Inc. in Las Vegas, Nevada. The FDA conducted an investigation at the facility after a customer reported finding Salmonella Tennessee in one production lot of HVP to the new FDA Reportable Food Registry.

      The FDA said it collected and analyzed samples at the facility and confirmed the presence of Salmonella Tennessee in the companys processing equipment. The company is recalling all hydrolyzed vegetable protein in powder and paste form that it has produced since Sept. 17, 2009.

      Montevideo outbreak

      The FDA continues to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo, which has infected at least 245 people in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Investigators said many of the victims identified salami as a possible source of the illness.

      Daniele International Inc. earlier recalled a variety of ready-to-eat Italian-style meats. The recall has now been broadened to include two manufacturers who supply pepper to Daniele -- Mincing Overseas Spice Co. and Wholesome Spice Co.

      The FDA said it has collected 153 composite pepper samples at various locations in the supply chain. Samples from four products collected at Daniele International have tested positive for Salmonella.

      Other recalls

      Another food recall reported over the weekend involved undeclared ingredients:

      What to do

      FDA is recommending that consumers should:

      • Check www.foodsafety.gov for a list of recalled products;

      • Remember to follow cooking instructions for all foods.

      • Report symptoms of Salmonella or other food-related illness to your local health care professional.

      Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be blood), nausea,vomiting, and abdominal pain. Most healthy people recover from Salmonella infections within four to seven days without treatment.

      In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections (infected aneurysms), infection of the lining of the heart, and arthritis.

      Salmonella Contamination Leads to Recalls of Foods Containing HVP

