Recalls in March 2010

March 7, 2010

Food manufacturers rushed to recall products made with hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found Salmonella Tennessee in one companys supply of the ingredient, widely-used used as a flavor enhancer in many processed foods, including soups, sauces, chilis, stews, hot dogs, gravies, seasoned snack foods, dips and dressings.

This situation clearly underscores the need for new food safety legislation to equip FDA with the tools we need to prevent contamination," said Dr. Jeff Farrar, associate commissioner for food protection, FDAs Office of Foods.

Other food recalls resulted from the continuing investigaton of the Salmonella Montevideo outbreak.

Recalls of foods made with MVP announced through Sunday included:

The manufacturer of the MVP involved in the recalls affected product is Basic Food Flavors, Inc. in Las Vegas, Nevada. The FDA conducted an investigation at the facility after a customer reported finding Salmonella Tennessee in one production lot of HVP to the new FDA Reportable Food Registry.

The FDA said it collected and analyzed samples at the facility and confirmed the presence of Salmonella Tennessee in the companys processing equipment. The company is recalling all hydrolyzed vegetable protein in powder and paste form that it has produced since Sept. 17, 2009.

Montevideo outbreak

The FDA continues to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo, which has infected at least 245 people in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Investigators said many of the victims identified salami as a possible source of the illness.

Daniele International Inc. earlier recalled a variety of ready-to-eat Italian-style meats. The recall has now been broadened to include two manufacturers who supply pepper to Daniele -- Mincing Overseas Spice Co. and Wholesome Spice Co.

The FDA said it has collected 153 composite pepper samples at various locations in the supply chain. Samples from four products collected at Daniele International have tested positive for Salmonella.

Other recalls

Another food recall reported over the weekend involved undeclared ingredients:

Wegmans 9-oz. Food You Feel Good About Medium Seafood Sauce may contain undeclared soy and anchovies.

What to do

FDA is recommending that consumers should:



• Check www.foodsafety.gov for a list of recalled products;



• Remember to follow cooking instructions for all foods.



• Report symptoms of Salmonella or other food-related illness to your local health care professional.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be blood), nausea,vomiting, and abdominal pain. Most healthy people recover from Salmonella infections within four to seven days without treatment.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections (infected aneurysms), infection of the lining of the heart, and arthritis.