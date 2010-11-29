Write a review
Recalls in November 2010

    Volvo Recalls 2011 Models to Fix Stalling Problem

    Engine control module needs to be recalibrated.

    Volvo is recalling about 6,000 vehicles from the 2011 model year because the engine may stall unexpectedly. The recalled models are:

    Vehicle Make / Model:

    Model Year(s):

         VOLVO / S60

    2011

         VOLVO / S80

    2011

         VOLVO / XC60

    2011

         VOLVO / XC70

    2011

    The company said the software calibation in the engine control module must be reset.

    Dealers will make the change when the recall begins on Dec. 10, 2010.

    Owners may contact Volvo at1-800-458-1552 about Recall #R234.

    Jaguar Recalls 2010-2011 XJ Models

    Wiper arms can come loose and detach.

    Jaguar is recalling about 6,500 XJ vehicles from the 201-2011 model years because of a problem with the front windshield wiper arms.

    The company said the wiper arms could lose synchronization and clash, causing them to detach from the vehicle.

    Dealers will check to be sure the wiper arms are properly secured when the recall begins Dec. 13, 2010.

    Owners may contact Jaguar at 1-800-424-9153 about Recall #J019.

    Land Rover Recalls 2010-2011 LR2 Models

    Driver's airbag may not deploy properly.

    Land Rover is recalling about 3,000 2010-2011 LR2 vehicles. The company said the driver's front airbag may not deploy in an accident because of a faulty part.


    Dealers will replace the part free of charge when the recall begins Dec. 13, 2010.

    Owners may contact Land Rover about Recall #P116 at 1- 800-637-6837.

      Mettalic Taper Candles Recalled

      The metallic paint can ignite

      General Wax & Candle Company is recalling about 33,000 Silver and Gold Metallic Taper Candles. The metallic paint can ignite on the candles, posing a risk of fire.

      This recall involves 10 inch metallic silver and gold taper candles. The price "$1.99" and the UPC code 609032492687 or 609032492694 are printed on the candles' plastic wrapping.

      Yankee Candle stores sold the candles nationwide from October 2010 through November 2010 for about $2.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Yankee Candle store or contact General Wax and Candle for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact General Wax and Candle at (800) 543-0642 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.generalwaxrefund.com


      Meijer Recalls Oscillating Ceramic Heaters

      A short can cause a fire hazard

      Meijer is recalling about 6,700 Touch Point Oscillating Ceramic Heaters, made by Ningbo Dongji Electronic Tech Co. LTC, of Ningbo, Dongki, China.

      The oscillating mechanism in the heaters can short out, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      Meijer has received two reports of incidents involving fires that resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Touch Point PTC oscillating ceramic heater with model number PTC-902 and serial numbers between 35005-43008. Model and serial numbers are located on a sticker on the bottom of the heater. The grey/silver colored heaters are about 10 inches tall and have a screen across the front.

      Meijer stores in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio sold the heaters from October 2009 through October 2010 for about $25.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and return them to the nearest Meijer retail store for a full refund of the purchase price.

      For additional information, contact Meijer toll-free at (866) 280-8419 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website atwww.meijer.com

      Cub Cadet Recalls Utility Vehicles

      Ball joint can detach, causing loss of control

      MTD is recalling about 200 Cub Cadet Volunteer utility vehicles. The front lower ball joint can detach and cause a loss of steering control. This poses a crash hazard for consumers.

      This recall involves four-wheel drive Cub Cadet Volunteer gasoline-powered utility vehicle. Model numbers included in the recall are 37BB475H710, 37BC465D710, 37BC466D710, 37BK466D710, 37BK46GD710, 37BM466D710, 37BM467D710 and 37BM46GD710. The serial number range is 1C290Z50001 through 1D280Z50007. Serial numbers included in the recall have a "C" or "D" in the second position and a "0" as the fifth digit. Model and serial numbers are printed on a plate located under the driver's seat. "Cub Cadet" is printed on the hood.


      Cub Cadet dealers sold the vehicles nationwide from April 2010 through September 2010 for between $6,800 and $9,800.
      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact their local Cub Cadet dealer to schedule a free repair. Cub Cadet is contacting all known consumers.

      For more information, contact Cub Cadet toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.cubcadet.com

      More Johnson & Johnson Products Recalled

      No adverse events, company says

      McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, has recalled more children's over-the-counter products. As in recalls earlier this year, the products in question were produced at the company's Fort Washington, Pa., plant.

      The recall includes nearly five million packages of Motrin, Rolaids and Benadryl to address quality control issues.

      "This is a wholesale and retail level recall and is not being undertaken on the basis of adverse events," the company said in a statement. "No action is required by consumers or healthcare providers and consumers can continue to use the product."

      Included in the recall are Children's Benadryl Allergy Fastmelt Tablets in cherry and grape. The drug was distributed in both the U.S. and other countries.

      The recall was issued after a review by the parent company "revealed insufficiencies in the development of the manufacturing process." The Rolaids recall was initiated based on consumer complaints about the texture of the tablets.

      Previous recalls

      In late 2009 and early 2010 the company launched a recall of products, including Tylenol, Benadryl, Motrin and Rolaids. The recall followed an investigation of reports from consumers of an unusual moldy, musty, or mildew-like odor that -- in a small number of cases -- was associated with temporary and non-serious gastrointestinal events.

      Based on this investigation, McNeil Consumer Healthcare reported in January that the uncharacteristic smell was caused by the presence of trace amounts of a chemical called 2,4,6-tribromoanisole (TBA). This can result from the breakdown of a chemical that is sometimes applied to wood that is used to build wood pallets that transport and store product packaging materials.

      In early May the Food and DrugAdministration (FDA) urged consumers to stop using Children's Tylenol and other over-the-counter products made by McNeil Consumer Healthcare.FDA said its inspectors encountered thick dust and contaminated ingredients at the Fort Washington, Pa., plant producing the products. Some equipment was covered with grime, there was a hole in the ceiling in one room and pipes were patched with duct tape, the report said.

      Plant inspection

      On closer inspection, FDA said it found raw ingredients contaminated by an unspecified bacteria, a lack of quality control procedures and poor handling of complaints. Among the complaints, the agency said, were 46 reports of "dark material" in the liquid products between June 2009 and April 2010. While bacteria were present in the plant, FDA said its tests failed to detect it in any finished product.

      Johnson & Johnson suspended production at the Pennsylvania plant and promised to do better.

      "The quality issues that the FDA has observed, many of which we had recently identified in our own quality reviews and communicated to the FDA, are unacceptable to us, and not indicative of how McNeil Consumer Healthcare intends to operate," the company said in a May 2010 statement. "

      In regard to the latest recall, Johnson & Johnson saidConsumers with questions should call the company's Consumer Care Center at 1-888-222-6036 (available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET and Saturday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Eastern Time.)

      Bosch Recalls Hammer Drills

      Wiring and switch problems

      Bosch is recalling about 20,000 hammer drills. The models have a grounding system and trigger switch that could cause ground wire abrasion and/or ground connector failure posing a shock hazard. In addition, the switch trigger could become stuck in the "on" position posing an injury hazard to the user.

      Bosch 1/2 inch 2-Speed Hammer Drill with model number HD19-2, HD19-2D, HD19-2L and 1/2 inch 2-Speed Hammer Drills with model number HD 21-2 are included in this recall. "BOSCH" is printed in red lettering on the side of the drills.


      The drills, made in Switzerland, were sold at home improvement, hardware and major retailers nationwide and various distributors from September 2009 through August 2010 for between about $140 and $220.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the hammer drill and return hammer drill to Robert Bosch Tool Corporation for repair.

      For additional information, contact Bosch toll-free at (866) 244-2110 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.Boschtools.com

      Kitchentrend Recalls Stainless Steel Carafes

      The handle can come loose

      Kitchentrend is recalling about 36,000 stainless steel carafes. The handle can come loose from the body of the carafe and cause liquid to spill, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves the Kitchentrend 1-liter stainless steel carafes with model number P0930-X02. The insulated carafe has a chrome-plated plastic top with a black plastic base and is lined with glass. "Kitchentrend" and the model number can be found on the packaging.


      The carafes were sold at Macy's & Macys.com from September 2010 through October 2010 for about $20.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled carafe immediately and return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact J & H International anytime at (800) 770-3214 .


      L.L. Bean Recalls Folding Camp Rockers

      The rockers can collapse.

      L.L. Bean is recalling about 2,300 folding camp rockers. The plastic anchors attaching the fabric seat back to the frame can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      L.L.Bean has received six reports of the plastic anchors breaking, resulting in four reports of falls. No injuries have been reported.


      This recall involves L.L.Bean folding camp rockers with a fabric cover and a steel frame. The rockers have a fabric/mesh seat and back and a cup holder on the right armrest. "L.L.Bean" is printed on the seat back. Rockers with the number RNR113 and RNR114 listed on the white tag under the seat are included in the recall. Folding camp rockers with fabric anchors are not included in this recall.

      The rockers were sold through L.L.Bean stores nationwide, llbean.com and through the L.L.Bean catalog from April 2009 through July 2010 for about $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rockers with plastic anchors and contact L.L.Bean to receive a free replacement rocker.

      For additional information, contact L.L.Bean at (800) 555 9717 anytime or visit the firm's website at www.llbean.com/recall


      Somfy Systems Recalls Motorized Awnings

      Power cable can be severed, creating a shock hazard

      Somfy Systemsis recalling about 4,300 motorized awnings. The awning motor's power cable can be severed while the awning is opened or closed manually, posing a risk of electrical shock to the user.

      This recall involves the Sunea CMO RTS motor used to operate retractable awnings. The awning motor heads are silver and black-colored. "Somfyâ€ is printed on the motor head. Motor heads that are entirely black in color are not included in this recall. The Sunea CMO RTS model numbers included in this recall are 525A2, 535A2 and 550R2.


      The model number is printed on a label on the motor tube.

      Awning dealers and retailers sold the awnings, which were made in France, nationwide from December 2009 through September 2010.
      Consumers should immediately stop using recalled awning motors and the awning's manual crank and unplug and/or pull the circuit breaker to protect against anyone using the awning. Contact Somfy Systems to receive free installation of a replacement awning motor.

      For additional information, contact Somfy Systems at(800) 637-6639 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.somfysystems.com

      VOS Sports Recalls Children's Hooded Sweatshirts

      Children can strangle on the drawstrings

      VOS Sports is recalling about 11,700 hooded jackets and sweatshirts.

      The children's hooded sweatshirts have a drawstring through the hood and/or waist that can pose a strangulation or entrapment hazard to children, which have been against federal safety regulations since 1996.

      This recall involves all children's hooded sweatshirts and nylon hooded jackets with drawstring sold under the brand name "VOS Sports.â€ The sweatshirt and jackets were sold in assorted sizes including S-M or L and in up to 14 colors. "VOS Sportsâ€ and "RN#94353â€ are printed on the sewn-in label.

      Style Number Colors Description Sizes
      A1071 Nylon Jacket black, navy, Hunter green, gold, royal, burgundy, red hood drawstrings Small & Medium
      B300 Nylon Jacket black, Carolina blue, green, gold, maroon, navy, orange, purple, red, royal blue, white hood & waist drawstrings Small, Medium, Large
      B600 Nylon Jacket black, Carolina blue, green, Kelly green, maroon, navy, red, royal blue hood & waist drawstrings Small, Medium, Large
      B700 Nylon Jacket black/black, black/ blue, black/red, navy/gold, navy/navy hood drawstrings Small, Medium
      B900 Sweatshirt black, brown, Carolina blue, charcoal, gold, grey, green, maroon, navy, orange, purple, red, royal blue hood drawstrings Small, Medium
      1066 Nylon Jacket white, black hood & waist drawstrings Small, Medium, Large

      Various sweatshirts and jacket outlet stores nationwide sold the sweatshirts, which were made in China and Japan, from January 2005 through February 2010 for approximately between $17 and $34.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts and jackets to eliminate the hazard or contact VOS Sports Inc. for instructions on how to return the item for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact VOS Sports Inc. toll-free at (888) 268-6867 between 8:30 am and 5 pm. PT Monday through Friday or visit the company's website at www.vossports.com


      Optimus Nova Camping Stoves Recalled

      Possible fuel leak could start a fire

      Katadyn is recalling about 7,700 Optimus Nova and Nova+ camping stoves and equipment. Damaged fuel lines and/or O-rings may cause fuel leakage, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      There are 70 reports of incidents involving the stove's fuel line leaking or damage to O-rings. No injuries or fires have been reported.


      This recall involves Optimus Nova and Nova+ camping stoves and equipment, including the stove's fuel pump and spare parts/repair kits. The stoves are black metal, measure about 6 inches in diameter and 3 Â½ inches high and can be used with multiple types of fuel. Stove serial numbers QA000011 through QA007313 are included in this recall. The serial number and "Optimus" are printed on the side of the camping stove. Pumps and spare parts kits also were sold separately. Pumps have a green open/close valve. Spare parts kits model numbers include 80163051, 8520, 80176321 and 8511 and are printed on the packaging.

      Specialty outdoor and sporting goods retailers sold the equipment, which was made in China, in the United States and Canada and on the Internet from January 2009 through September 2010 for between $150 and $180. The pumps and spare parts kits were also sold separately for between $15 and $50.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the camping stove and equipment and contact Katadyn to receive a free repair.

      For additional information, call Katadyn at (800) 755-6701 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also register for the recall on the firm's website at www.optimusstoves.com/usen/

      Sportcraft Recalls Pogo Sticks Sold at Sports Authority

      The rivets can break, posing a fall hazard

      Sportcraft is recalling about 3,000 pogo sticks sold at The Sports Authority. The aluminum rivets on the pogo stick's frame tubes can break and cause the support clamp to detach and release the spring, posing fall and laceration hazards to consumers.

      Sportcraft has received three reports of incidents with the pogo sticks, including two reports of injuries to the consumers' inner thigh and hands requiring medical attention.

      This recall involves Classic Sport Super Bounce pogo sticks. The pogo sticks are silver and blue with "Classic Sportâ€ printed on the front. This recall involves pogo sticks manufactured in February 2010 that have Sportcraft identification number 4112777F19414-02/10 printed on a tracking label on the base of the foot pedals.

      The Sports Authority stores sold the pogo sticks nationwide from April 2010 through October 2010 for about $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pogo sticks and return the product to any The Sports Authority location. Consumers will receive a full refund of $39.99 plus tax.

      For additional information, contact Sportcraft at (800) 526-0244 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.sportcraft.com


      Honda, Mantis Mini Tillers Recalled

      Possible fuel leak

      About 6,000 Honda and Mantis Mini Tillers are being recalled. 

      A rubber grommet that is part of the engine's fuel tank may crack and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

      The recalled mini tillers have Honda GX25 mini four-stroke engines and their engine serial numbers can be found on the engine near the fuel tank cap. Both brands come in red and black.
      Honda Mini Tiller: Model number FG110 with serial numbers GCALT 1696948 to 1700567.
      Mantis Mini Tiller: Model numbers 7262 and 7270 with serial numbers GCART-1165215 to 1171495.



      Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot, outdoor power equipment dealers, rental dealers, retailers, mail order and catalog houses sold the tillers nationwide from March 2010 through September 2010 for about $400.

      The engines were made in Thailand and assembled in the United States using domestic and globally sourced products.

      Consumers should immediately stop using any mini tiller with engines in the affected serial number ranges and contact any Honda Power Equipment dealer or Honda Engine dealer (Mantis owners only) to arrange to have the fuel tank assembly replaced free of charge. Registered owners of the recalled mini tillers will be sent a notice by mail.

      For additional information:

      Honda FG110 mini-tiller owners should contact Honda at (888) 888-3139 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.hondapowerequipment.com

      Mantis mini-tiller owners should either contact Mantis Customer Service at (800) 366-6268, visit www.mantis.com or contact Honda at (888) 888-3139 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.hondapowerequipment.com


      Beman Recalls Bow-Hunting Arrows

      The arrows can break when launched

      Beman is recalling about 11,000 Bone Collector arrows. 

      They can break when launched and hit unintended targets, posing a puncture hazard to the user and bystanders.

      This recall involves Beman Bone Collector Arrow sizes 340 and 400 with lot numbers 107545100, 107747900 and 107545200. "Beman," "Bone Collector," "340" or "400" and the lot number are printed on the arrows. The arrows are black with green designs and are made of carbon composite material. The arrows were sold without tips.


      Sporting goods stores nationwide sold the arrows between August 2010 and September 2010 for about $70 per half dozen.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled arrows and contact Beman to return the recalled arrows in exchange for free replacement arrows.

      For additional information, contact Beman toll-free at (888) 380-6234 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.beman.com/recall

      Pottery Barn Recalls Lamps

      Risk of electric shock

      Pottery Barn is recalling about 7,300 lamps. The electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be pinched or severed at the lamp's adjustable joint, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers.

      Pottery Barn has received one report of a consumer who received an electrical shock when she touched the lamp.


      This recall involves Pottery Barn's Clay Task Lamp (Model #2467553), the Montgomery Task Lamp (Model #9691783) and the Montgomery Floor Lamp (Model #9691775). All of the lamps have bronze-colored finishes. "Pottery Barnâ€ and the model number are printed on the bottom of the lamp.

      Pottery Barn stores sold the lamps, which were made in India, nationwide, in Pottery Barn's catalog and on the firm's website www.potterybarn.com from July 2009 through August 2010 for between $60 and $300.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps, unplug them and contact Pottery Barn for instructions on how to return the lamp for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Pottery Barn toll-free at (877) 851-7890 between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT seven days a week, or visit the firm's website at www.potterybarn.com

      Anthem Giant Bicycles Recalled

      The frame can crack.

      About 370 2011 Anthem Giant bicycles are being recalled. The frame can crack at the junction of the seat post and top tube, posing a fall hazard to riders.

      This recall involves 2011 model year Giant Anthem X 29er 1, 2 and 3 model bicycles. The bicycles were sold in small, medium and large. "Giantâ€ and the model name are printed on the bicycle.


      Authorized Giant Bicycle dealers sold the bikes, made in Taiwan, nationwide during August 2010 for between $2,200 and $3,500.

      Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact any authorized Giant Bicycle dealer for a free inspection and repair.

      For additional information, contact Giant Bicycle toll-free at (866) 458-2555 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.giant-bicycles.com

      2008 Jeep Liberty Recalled

      Windshield wipers may fail.

      Chrysler LLC is recalling about 16,000 2008 Jeep Liberty models to fix a problem with the windshield wiper motors.

      The company said water can infiltrate the wiper motor, possibly causing the wipers to fail.

      Dealers will replace the wiper motor free of charge.

      Owners may contact Chrysler about Safety Recall No. K24 at 1-800-853-1403.

      2010-2011 Buick Lucerne, Cadillac DTS Recalled

      Power steering fluid can leak, possibly causing a fire

      General Motors is recalling 2010-2011 Buick Lucerne and Cadillac DTS models with V-8 engines.

      The company said power steering fluid can leak, possibly causing a loss or power steering and an engine compartment fire.

      Dealers will examine the cars and correct the problem if necessary.

      Owners may contact GM at 1-866-608-8080 about Recall No. 10351.

