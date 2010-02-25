Write a review
Recalls in February 2010

    BigBox Hockey Sets Recalled


    Sportime is recalling about 580 BigBox hockey sets. The surface coating on the boards, which are assembled together to form the floor hockey playing-field, contain excessive levels of lead violating the federal lead paint standard.

    This recall involves all sets of BigBox Hockey, each consisting of six boards, measuring 6 long by 10 tall. The boards come in six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet. The boards can be assembled together to create a contained playing area for childrens floor hockey.

    The sets were sold through Sportimes catalog and online at www.sportime.com from November 2006 through October 2009 for between $147 and $269. They wre made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled product away from children and contact Sportime to obtain a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Sportime toll-free at (888) 388-3224 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.schoolspecialty.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Hyundai Recalls 2011 Sonata to Fix Door-Lock Problem


    Hyundai is recalling 2011 Sonata sedans because the front door-lock modules can stick under some circumstances.

    The automaker told dealers to stop selling the cars and said it would issue a recall for about 1,300 Sonatas built through Feb. 16 at the company's plant in Alabama, as well as 46,000 Sonatas made in Korea.

    A company spokesman said the door malfunction occurs only when front-seat passengers try to open their doors while simultaneously holding down the lock button.

    Replacement parts should begin reaching U.S. dealers this week, the company said.

    Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

    Bristol, Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Steel Tea Kettles Recalled

    Enameled steel tea kettles carrying a variety of brand names, including Copco and Wild Leaf Tea Co. Bristol model and Martha Stewart Collection, are being recalled.

    The handle on the tea kettle can come loose, posing a burn hazard to the consumer.

    The firm has received eight reports of the handle becoming loose or deformed. One minor burn has been reported.

    This recall involves Copco and Wild Leaf Tea Co. Bristol model and Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Steel Tea Kettles with enamel finishes in white, creme, blue, cobalt, sand, red and green.

    The tea kettles were sold by mail order, online and by retailers nationwide, including Macy's and Linens 'n Things from October 2005 through January 2010 for about $35. They were made in Thailand.

    Consumers should immediately stop using these tea kettles and contact Copco for a refund.

    For additional information, contact Copco toll free at (866) 255-9237 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday, and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.copco.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      GE Recalls Carbon Dioxide, Temperature Sensors

      GE is recalling about 9,400 carbon dioxide and temperature sensors because they can overheat and start a fire.

      GE has received three reports in which a cracked capacitor caused the product to overheat and smoke. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves GE Telaire Airestat CO2 and temperature sensors with model numbers T8010, T8010-C, T8011, T8011-C, T5010, T5010-C, T5011 and T5011-C and Carrier Single Beam CO2 and temperature sensors with model numbers 33ZCT55CO2 and 33ZCT56CO2. The sensors are sold for commercial use and are wall-mounted. The sensors have a Telaire, Carrier, or no logo in front of the unit. The model number is not found on the sensor. Determining if a sensor is included in this recall requires inspection of the internal components of the unit.

      Made in the U.S., the sensors were distributed by: Carrier, Automated Components Incorporated (ACI), Devices Inc., Direct Digital Controls, Trane, Alps Control Inc., ATS Control Management Inc. and KMC Controls between November 2000 and March 2005 for between $150 and $200. The recalled sensor was distributed for use in commercial buildings.

      Building owners should immediately contact GE Infrastructure Sensing for instructions on how to determine if a sensor is included in this recall and if it can be used while awaiting a replacement sensor. Only authorized maintenance personnel should follow these instructions. Building owners with recalled sensors will receive a free replacement sensor.

      For additional information, contact GE Infrastructure Sensing toll-free at (877) 243-5086 between 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET or visit the companys website at www.gesensing.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      QVC Easy-Fold, Easy-Store Step Stools Recalled

      About 13,000 step stools sold by QVC are being recalled. The step stools can crack or break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received nine reports of the stools cracking or breaking, resulting in four reports of injuries including ankle sprains and contusions.

      This recall involves Kikkerland Easy-Fold and Easy-Store step stools. The tops of the foldable step stools have white polka dots and were sold as a set of two, including 9-inch and 15-inch stools. The grey 9-inch stool has a sticker with model number ZZ09-GR on the front, and the brown 15-inch stool has a sticker with model number ZZ08-BR on the front. Only stools sold by QVC are included in this recall.

      The stools, made in China, were sold exclusively by: QVC televised shopping programs and toll-free number, at www.qvc.com and at QCV retail stores in Minnesota and Pennsylvania from May 2009 through Novembet 2009 for about $40.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled step stools. If the step stools were purchased at a QVC store, consumers should return the product to any QVC store to receive a full refund. Consumers who purchased the step stools through a QVC television program or qvc.com were mailed instructions on how to receive a refund.

      For more information, contact QVC at (800) 367-9444 between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET daily, or visit the firms Web site at www.qvc.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Burlington Coat Factory Old Skool Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled

      About 3,900 hooded sweatshirts sold at Burlington Coat Factory are being recalled because they have a drawstring that can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      The recall involves Old Skool girls hoodie sweatshirts with long and short sleeves in sizes S XL and in a variety of colors and designs. The neck seam label reads Old Skool and includes the garment size. The recalled style numbers GC5810, GV105, GV104 and GF254, were printed on the hang tags along with the price.

      The sweatshirts, made in China, were sold at Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide from November 2007 to September 2009 from about $8.00 to $20.00.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to either the place of purchase, or to Bobens Trading Co. Inc., for a full refund.

      For additional information contact: Bobens Trading Co. Inc. at (516) 433-8490 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the Burlington Coat Factorys Web site at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Candy Queen, Akademiks Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled

      About 11,800 hooded sweatshirts sold are being recalled because they have a drawstring that can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves girls sweatshirts sold under the Candy Queen and Akademiks brand names. Sweatshirts included in this recall have style numbers Q37519, A22090, A393343-3, A79405-226 and A79462-1. The sweatshirts were sold in sizes 2T through 16.

      The sweatshirts, made in China and Pakistan, were sold at small retail stores nationwide from February 2008 through November 2008 for between $5 and $22.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can return the garment to Weeplay Kids or the place of purchase for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Weeplay Kids at (800) 505-0490 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.weeplaykids.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Allreds Design Recalls Baby Bracelets, Pacifier Clips


      Allreds Design is recalling about 900 sets of baby bracelets and pacifier clips because they contain high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

      Allreds Design received one report of a 10-month-old child who was treated by a physician for elevated lead levels.

      This recall includes Allreds Design brand baby bracelets and pacifier clips. The bracelets are sold in sizes 0-6 months, 1-4 years, and 4-8 years of age. The baby bracelets and pacifier clips have crystal and plastic beads in various colors with a metal clasp.

      The items were sold by resale stores and other consignment retailers nationwide from June 2008 through December 2008 for about $5. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately take these recalled bracelets and pacifier clips away from children and contact Allreds Design for instructions on how to receive a replacement bracelet or pacifier clip.

      For additional information, please contact Allreds Design toll-free at (866) 695-3551 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      2010 Acura MDX Recalled to Fix A-Pillar Problem


      Toyota is recalling about 8,000 2010 model year four-wheel-drive Tacoma trucks because of possible defects in the front drive shaft, the latest in a long series of safety recalls by the Japanese automaker.

      Toyota said dealers would inspecgt the recalled vehicles and, if necessary, replace any defective parts.

      The company and federal safety regulators said the problem could be serious, as the drive shaft could separate without warning.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Trader Joe's Recalls Some Granola Bars

      California company fears possible contamination

      A concern that the product might be contaminated with Salmonella has promoted California-based specialty grocery chain Trader Joe's to recall its Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Chewy Coated Granola Bars.

      The bars are identified by UPC 82818, Use by Dates/Lot Codes 16JUL10H2 and 17JUL10H1, manufactured by Bloomfield Bakery, a subsidiary of Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.

      "We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Chewy Coated Granola Bars that there is a possibility that product with Use by Dates/ Lot Codes 16JUL10H2 and 17JUL10HI may cause a serious food-borne illness," the company said in a statement. "As a precaution, all of the product has been removed from sale and has been destroyed. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this product."

      The product involved in this recall was distributed at Trader Joe's stores nationally. It comes in a 7.4 oz box marked with Use by/Lot Codes 16JUL10H2 and 17JUL10H1 on the top of the box and stamped individually on the side of each granola bar. Production of the product has been suspended while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Bloomfield Bakery continue their investigation.

      The company, meanwhile, said consumers who have purchased this product should return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations Monday through Friday, 6am to 6pm PST at (626) 599-3817.

      Salmonella has cause a range of illness, from fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain to more serious infections. They can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people.

      Salmonella often gets into food products through contaminated ingredients, such as nuts, vegetables, and even seasoning. It is often caused by unsanitary conditions at a processing facility.



      Tiny Love Wind Chimes Recalled


      Tiny Love Inc. is recalling about 800,000 wind chimes toys. The wind chimes can be pulled apart exposing sharp metal rods, posing puncture and laceration hazards to the baby.

      The firm has received five reports of babies pulling apart the wind chimes exposing the sharp metal rods, including a report of a minor injury to a 24-month-old baby who punctured his cheek with the rods.

      This recall involves wind chime toys sold separately, with the Gymini Kick & Play Activity Gym and Tiny Smarts Gift Sets. The toy produces the sound of a wind chime. Tiny Love is printed on a tag on the toy. The following names and item numbers are included in this recall:

      PictureNameItem Number
      Baby Wind Chime# 493
      Baby Wind Chime - Ocean# 593
      Tiny Smarts Baby Bunny# 512
      Wind Chime - Duck

      *The Wind Chime - Duck is sold
      with the Gymini Kick and Play
      Activity Gym. Only the Wind
      Chime is affected by this Recall.      		# 811
      Wind Chime - Louie# 516
      Wind Chime - Ella# 517
      Tiny Smarts Gift Set

      *Bunny Wind Chime is the only
      product affected by this Recall.      		# 539

      Wind chimes sold with other Tiny Love Activity Gyms are not included in this recall.

      The recalled chimes were sold at Toys R Us, Walmart, Target, Buy Buy Baby and TJ Maxx stores nationwide from February 2002 through February 2010 for about $8 separately, $22 for the Tiny Smarts Gift Sets and $70 with the Gymini Kick & Play Activity Gym. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled wind chimes from babies and contact Tiny Love to receive a free replacement toy.

      For additional information, contact Tiny Love toll-free at (888) 791-8166 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.tinylove.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      'Pull-A-Long Friends' Pull Toys Recalled


      Manhattan Group LLC is recalling about 2,800 pull toys because they have wooden components that can break or come loose, posing a choking and aspiration hazard to young children.

      The recall involves three types of pull-toys: Pull-A-Long Friends Toucan with lot code 210720GB, Pull-A-Long Friends Alligator with lot code 210750GB, and Pull-A-Long Friends Sharky with lot code 210530GB. The Toucan has a large yellow and black beak and blue striped wings. The crocodile is green and has a red ridge on its back and red wheels with yellow polka dots. The shark has blue swirls painted on its wheels and an orange wooden fish on the pull string. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the toy.

      The toys were sold at gift and specialty stores nationwide, online and through catalogs from September 2009 through January 2010 for about $22. They were made in Thailand.

      Consumers should take the toys away from young children immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund or a replacement toy.

      For additional information, contact Manhattan Group at (800) 541-1345 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firms Web site at www.manhattantoy.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Britax 'Blink' Strollers Recalled; Fingertips Endangered

      Britax is recalling about 15,000 "Blink" umbrella strollers. The strollers hinge mechanism poses a fingertip amputation and laceration hazard to the child when the consumer is unfolding or opening the stroller.

      This recall involves all Britax Blink single umbrella strollers. Blink is printed on the metal frame on both sides of the stroller, below the hand grips. The recalled Blink strollers have model numbers U261813, U261814, U261815, U261816, U261817, U271813, U271817 and U271815 and were manufactured between May 2009 and September 2009. The model number and manufacturing date can be found on a white label on the stroller frame, near the bottom of the stroller basket.

      The strollers, made in China, were sold by Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile product and mass merchandise retailers nationwide in the U.S. and Canada and on the Web at www.Amazon.com, www.babiesrus.com, www.Target.com and www.Diapers.com from July 2009 through February 2010 for about $150.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Britax to receive free stroller hinge covers.

      For additional information, contact Britax toll-free at (888) 427-4829 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms website at www.BlinkRecall.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Generation 2, ChildESIGNS Cribs Recalled after Three Deaths

      Company is out of business; no repair kit available


      Generation 2 Worldwide and ChildESIGNS drop-side cribs are being recalled after three infant deaths were reported. The manufacturer is out of business and no repair kit is available.

      The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents and caregivers who own these drop-side cribs that infants and toddlers are at risk of serious injury or death due to strangulation and suffocation hazards presented by the cribs. CPSC staff urges parents and caregivers to stop using these cribs immediately and find an alternative, safe sleeping environment for their baby. Do not attempt to fix these cribs.

      The cribs plastic hardware can break which can cause the drop-side of the crib to detach from a corner of the crib. When the drop-side detaches, it creates a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped. When a child is entrapped between the drop-side and the crib mattress, it creates a risk of suffocation or strangulation. In addition, the cribs mattress support can detach from the crib frame, creating a hazardous space in which an infant or toddler could become entrapped and suffocate or strangle.

      CPSC has received reports of three infants who suffocated when they became entrapped between the crib mattress and the drop-side when the drop-side detached.

      In July 2007, an eight-month-old child from Newark, Ohio suffocated when he became entrapped between the drop-side and the crib mattress. The drop-side of his crib had detached due to a broken plastic stop tab on the lower track. In October 2003, an eight-month-old child from Richmond, Ind. suffocated when he became entrapped between the drop-side and the crib mattress. The plastic hardware on the drop-side was broken and allowed the drop-side to detach from the crib headboard in one corner. In September 2002, a six-month-old from Staunton, Va. suffocated when he became entrapped between the drop-side and crib mattress. The lower drop-side track was missing two screws which allowed it to pull away from the headboard post and detach.

      CPSC has also received reports of 20 other drop-side incidents, 12 of which involved the drop-side detaching in a corner of the crib. In two of these incidents, a child became entrapped. One child suffered bruising from the entrapment. There are five reports of children falling out of the cribs due to drop-side detachment. One child suffered a broken arm as a result of the fall.

      In addition, CPSC has received 8 reports of mattress support detachment in these cribs. Due to the space created by the detachment, three children became entrapped between the crib frame and the sagging mattress and four children crawled out of the crib. There was one report of cuts and bruises.

      Due to the fact that Generation 2 went out of business in 2005, CPSC has limited information about the cribs. Although CPSC does not know the total number of units distributed or the years of production, it is believed that there were more than 500,000 of these cribs sold to consumers. Some of the known model numbers are: 10-110X, 10-210X, 21-110X, 20-710X, 64-315X, 26-110X, 90-257X, 20-810X, 46-715X, 64-311X, 74-315X, 21-815X, 21-810X, 20815X, 308154 and 54915. (The X denotes where an additional and varying number may appear at the end of the model number.) However, all Generation 2 Worldwide and ChildESIGNS drop-side cribs are included in this recall, including those with other model numbers.

      The name Generation 2 Worldwide appears on a label affixed to the cribs headboard or footboard. Some labels identify the place of manufacture as Dothan, Ala. Others identify China as the country of manufacture. The name ChildESIGNS appears on the teething rail of some of the cribs.

      The recalled cribs were sold at numerous local furniture and retail stores including Buy Buy Baby, and Kmart and Walmart stores nationwide for between $60 and $160. Consumers should contact the store from which they purchased the crib for remedy information, which will vary between a refund, replacement crib or store credit, depending on the retailer. Consumers are urged to contact CPSC and report any difficulties in obtaining a remedy from their place of purchase.

      CPSC reminds parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop-side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Any disengagement can create a gap and entrap a child. In addition, do not try to repair any side of the crib, especially with tape, wire or rope.

      For more information on Crib Safety, visit CPSC's Crib Information Center.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Dollar General Recalls Toy Guns


      Dollar General is recalling about 9,600 Special Forces and Police SWAT toy gun sets. The orange tips located at the end of the toy guns barrels, which are designed to distinguish them from real guns, can easily be removed from the barrels, posing a choking hazard to children.

      This recall includes a Special Forces Weapons and Accessories Set and a SWAT Police Play Equipment Set. Each set includes two toy guns and related accessories. The number 48JQH09 is printed on the right side of the larger gun included in the recalled sets.

      The toys, made in China, were sold at Dollar General stores in 35 states from September 2009 through October 2009 for about $5.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy guns away from children and return them to any Dollar General for a full refund or a replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Dollar General Corp. at (800) 678-9258 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.dollargeneral.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Papyrus Children's Greeting Cards Recalled


      Papyrus children's greeting cards with bracelets are being recalled. The surface paint coating on the bracelets sold with the greeting cards contains excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall involves Papyrus brand childrens greeting cards sold with an attached wooden bead bracelet. The front of the card says Happy Birthday To You and includes an attached bead in the shape of a heart with the word smile printed on it. The colorful bracelet includes wooden beads with one in the shape of a butterfly. The back of the greeting card reads, BD 63401 | Jean Card & Gift Company and the card insert reads, USA $6.95 | CAN $10.50 | Made in China | Jean Card & Gift Company and includes UPC number 734524634013 in the lower right hand corner.

      The cards and bracelets, made in China, were sold at card stores and other retailers from February 2004 to September 2009 for about $7.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the bracelet and contact Schurman Fine Papers for instructions on how to receive a refund.

      For additional information, contact Schurman Fine Papers at (888) 990-9095 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      GTM Sportswear Recalls Children's Jackets

      GTM Sportswear is recalling about 210,000 children's jackets with drawstrings. The children's jackets have drawstrings through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children, violating federal safety standards.

      This recall involves children's hooded nylon jackets in sizes XXS-XL (2T-16) and in various colors. "GTM Sportswear" is printed on a label sewn in the neck of the garments. Styles include Youth Medalist Jacket (YJA180), Youth Legacy Jacket (YJAPT01), Youth Eclipse Jacket (YLJA186), Youth Dominator Jacket (YJA3800), Youth Booster Jacket (YJA150), Youth Achiever Jacket (YJA161).

      The jackets were sold at GTM Sportswear, K-State Super Store, and Cats Closet stores in Kansas, other customer screen print and embroidery stores nationwide, on the Web at www.gtmsportswear.com, www.kstategear.com, www.catscloset.com and www.justforkix.com and in GTM Sportswear and the Just for Kix catalogs from January 2003 through December 2009 for between $25 and $30. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets to eliminate the hazard or return the jackets to their place of purchase or to GTM Sportswear for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact GTM Sportswear at (800) 437-9560 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., or visit the firm's Web site at www.gtmsportswear.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      More photos













      Tiny Tink Toy Jewelry Sets Recalled

      Playmates Toys is recalling about 252,000 sets of Tiny Tink toy jewelry sets. A cylindrical metal connector on a charm can contain levels of total lead in excess of 300 ppm, which is prohibited under federal law.

      This recall involves charms sold with the Tiny Tink and Friends toy jewelry sets. The charm is attached to a cord using a metal ring and cylinder and included with the sets as a separate accessory that children can attach to the toy necklace, bracelet or key chain. The toy jewelry sets containing the charm accessory were sold in a variety of styles:

      Item #UPC #Description
      746340 43377 74634 8Tinker Bell's Lil' Tinker Bracelet
      746410 43377 74641 6Tinker Bell's Lil' Tinker Bracelet
      746310 43377 74631 7Rosetta's Rosebud Key Chain
      746320 43377 74632 4Silvermist's Water Lily Necklace

      Charms that have plastic tabs instead of metal rings and cylinders are not included in this recall.

      The charms were sold at retailers nationwide from November 2008 through November 2009 for between $6 and $8. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the charm and cord away from children, discard the items, and contact Playmates Toys for a replacement charm accessory.

      For additional information, contact Playmates toys at (888) 810-1133 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.playmatestoys.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      21 Pro USA Recalls Children's Sportswear

      21 Pro USA is recalling about 7,200 children's pullovers and hoodies. The children's sweatshirts have a drawstring through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves children's hooded pullover and zip hooded sweatshirts in sizes S-XL. They were sold in black, navy blue and heather gray. Brand name "21 Pro USA" Sportswear and RN#92952 are printed on a label sewn into the neck of the sweatshirts.

      The items were sold at various T-shirt outlets and swap meets on the West Coast from January 2006 through July 2006 for about $6. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard or return the garments to the place of purchase or to New Mode Sportswear for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact New Mode Sportswear toll-free at (888) 899-0888 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.21prousa.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Zippo Recalls Candle Lighters

      Zippo is recalling about 17,000 candle lights because they can produce an excessive flame when adjusted to maximum flame setting, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves the Zippo Slatkin & Co. candle lighters with date codes G09 or H09. The lighters are finished in high-polish chrome or white with a chrome nozzle. The lighter uses refillable butane fuel and measures 6.5 inches long and 1 inch wide. The date code is embossed on the black adjuster knob located on the end of the lighter (opposite to the nozzle). "Slatkin & Co." and "Zippo" are printed on the packaging. "Zippo" is also embossed on the product.

      The lighters were sold at Bath & Body Works and White Barn Candle stores nationwide and online in November 2009 for about $10. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using this product and contact Zippo for information on returning the black adjuster knob and receiving a free replacement Zippo candle lighter.

      For additional information, please contact Zippo at (800) 320-7490 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.Zippominimplrecall.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

