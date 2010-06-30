Write a review
Recalls in June 2010

    Sony Recalls VAIO Notebook Computers

    Computers can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers


    Sony is recalling about 233,000 VAIO laptop computers because they can overheat, posing a burn hazard to the consumer.

    Sony has received 30 reports of units overheating resulting in deformed keyboards and casings. No injuries have been reported.

    Description: The recalled products are VPCF11 Series and VPCCW2 Series notebook computers. The computers are available in many colors and have VAIO on the front outside panel. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the computers.

    The following models are included:

    VPCF11 Series

    VPCF111FD/BVPCF111FX/BVPCF111FX/HVPCF112FX/BVPCF112FX/H
    VPCF113FX/BVPCF113FX/HVPCF114FX/BVPCF114FX/HVPCF115FM/B
    VPCF115FM/BLVPCF116FX/BVPCF116FX/HVPCF117FX/BVPCF117FX/B
    VPCF117FX/HVPCF11AFX/BVPCF11BFX/BVPCF11CGX/BVPCF11DGX/B
    VPCF11EGX/BVPCF11FGX/BVPC11GGX/BVPCF11HGX/BVPCF11JFX/B
    VPCF11KFX/HVPCF11LFX/BVPCF11MFX/BVPCF11NFX/BVPCF11PFX/H
    VPCF11QFX/BVPCF11QFX/H

    VPCCW2 Series

    VPCCW21FX/BVPCCW21FX/PVPCCW21FX/RVPCCW21FFX/WVPCCW22FX/B
    VPCCW22FX/LVPCCW22FX/PVPCCW22FX/RVPCCW22FX/WVPCCW23FX/B
    VPCCW23FX/LVPCCW23FX/PVPCCW23FX/RVPCCW23FX/WVPCCW26FX/B
    VPCCW26FX/LVPCCW26FX/PVPCCW26FX/RVPCCW27FX/BVPCCW27FX/L
    VPCCW27FX/PVPCCW27FX/RVPCCW27FX/WVPCCW28FJ/WVPCCW2AFX/B
    VPCCW2BFX/BVPCCW2CGX/BVPCCW2DGX/BVPCCW2EGX/BVPCCW2FGX/B
    VPCCW2GGX/BVPCCW2HGX/BVPCCW2JGX/BVPCCW2KGX/BVPCCW2LFX/B
    VPCCW2LFX/LVPCCW2LFX/PVPCCW2LFX/RVPCCW2LFX/WVPCCW2MFX/PU
    VPCCW2MFX/WJVPCCW2MGX/BVPCCW2NFX/LUVPCCW2PFX/LVPCCW2PFX/R
    VPCCW2FX/WVPCCW2QGX/BVPCCWERGX/BVPCCW2SGX/BVPCCW2TGX/B
    VPCCW2UFX/BVPCCW2VFX/B

    The computers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Frys, Amazon.com and Sony Style retail stores and sonystyle.com as well as other electronics retailers and business suppliers nationwide. The recalled computers were shipped to consumers and resellers between January 2010 and April 2010. They sold for between $800 and $1,500.

    Consumers should immediately go to http://esupport.sony.com/US/f1cw2update for instructions on how to update the computers BIOS firmware. Consumers can also call Sony or visit Sony Style retail stores nationwide for help with installing the update. This firmware will prevent the computer from overheating. The firmware update will also be available through the VAIO Update software program installed on the recalled computers. A prompt will appear when users log on.

    For additional information, please contact Sony toll-free any time at (866) 496-7669 or visit the firms website at http://esupport.sony.com/US/f1cw2update

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    'Free Range' Eggs Not Necessarily Healthier

    Studies find more contaminants found in eggs from free-range hens

    By Truman Lewis
    ConsumerAffairs.com

    June 29, 2010
    Many consumers think that the more "natural" a food is, the healthier it is. But it's not necessarily so, as a recent study of "free-range" eggs reminds us.

    In a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, researchers in southern Taiwan found that eggs from free range hens contained more than five times the contaminants found in eggs from caged chickens.

    While movies like "Food Inc." have painted a dim picture of the lives led by caged chickens, as opposed to their free-roaming counterparts, the research suggests that chickens free to wander around the farm yard are more likely to gobble down industrial pollutants, pesticide residues and other potentially harmful snacks.

    Or as the researchers put it, the findings "give rise to issues related to the safety of eating free range chicken eggs" and suggest further investigation is needed.

    The Taiwan study, conducted by researchers at National Cheng Kung University, isn't the first of its kind. A similar study conducted in Europe between 1987 and 1999 also found higher levels of contaminants in free-range eggs.

    Has a similar study been conducted in the U.S.? No one seems quite sure but Phil Lempert, a leading food industry analyst, suggests in an article on his Web site that it's time to face up to the issue.

    While it's true, Lempert notes, that Taiwan is a small, highly urbanized country, free-range hens in the U.S. aren't necessarily out roaming around the most pristine environments either.

    In fact, many may not go out at all. The term "free-range" means only that hens have access to the outdoors. It doesn't mean they spend all day there -- or that a particular hen's outdoor environment is anything more than a bare patch of concrete.

    Lempert thinks it's time to clear up the confusion. "Its unacceptable for these industrial pollutants to be omnipresent in our environment, but its better to be aware of the possible issues than in the dark," he said.



    PetSafe Recalls Power Adapters for Pet Beds


    Power supplies for about 20,000 PetSafe heated pet beds are being recalled. When the metal connector is removed from the bed, it can cause arcing between the coil spring and the connector, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received three reports of connectors melting. No injuries or fires have been reported.

    This recall involves the Class 2 Transformers that were sold with PetSafe Heated Wellness Sleepers. The power adapters are identified by the markings "PLUG IN CLASS 2 TRANSFORMER," "MODEL NO: K12-800" and have a spring coil covering the length of the electrical wire that goes from the sleeper. Power adapters without spring coils are not affected by this recall.

    The beds, made in China, were sold at pet specialty stores, catalog and online retailers nationwide from September 2006 through April 2010 for between $70 and $110.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapter and contact the firm to receive a free replacement adapter.

    For additional information, contact Radio Systems Corporation at (800) 732-2677 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit the firm's website at www.petsafe.net.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Super Lightning Rocket Fireworks Recalled


      About 4,700 Super Lightning Rocket fireworks are being recalled. The rockets are overloaded with pyrotechnic composition, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. This could result in a greater than expected explosion, posing a risk of burns and bodily harm to nearby consumers.

      This recall involves stick-type rockets with 1 1/2-inch in diameter engine that is mounted on 32-inch wood stick. The engine is wrapped in black paper with a background of solar system and the writing "Super Rocket," in assorted colors. The rockets were sold in packs of four, and have item number GCR3150 printed on the front of the package and on the rocket engine.

      The rockets, made in China, were sold at fireworks stands and stores in Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan from November 2009 through June 2010 for about $20.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact Big Fireworks for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Big Fireworks toll-free at (866) 514-6225 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.bigfireworks.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Wilton Recalls Children's Tiaras

      Wilton Industries is recalling about 7,300 children's tiaras because they contain high levels of lead.

      This recall involves the Wilton Youth Tiara with a SKU number of 120-228. The SKU number is located on the back of the package in the lower right corner. The tiara is silver-colored with clear crystals.

      The tiaras were sold at Party City, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Ben Franklin Stores, Amazon.com, and other retailers nationwide from June 2009 through April 2010 for about $13. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled tiaras away from children and contact Wilton Industries for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Wilton Industries at (800) 593-7866 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT Fridays or visit the firm's website at www.wilton.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Scope Mouthwash Recalled; Some Bottles Lack Child-Resistant Caps


      Procter & Gamble is recalling about 35,000 bottles of Scope "Original Mint" mouthwash. The mouthwash contains ethyl alcohol and certain bottles have malfunctioning child-resistant caps and lack the statement, "This Package for Households Without Young children," as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Ethyl alcohol is toxic and can cause serious injury or death if ingested by children.

      This recall involves some bottles of Scope Original Mint Mouthwash in 1 liter sizes. The recalled bottles have the number 4 on the bottom of the bottle. The bottles with the 4 on the bottom may not be child-resistant. Consumers can also attempt to twist the cap open. If the cap can be twisted off without squeezing the tabs on the cap, the package is not child-resistant.

      The bottles were sold at drug stores, grocery stores and other retailers between January 2010 and June 2010 for about $4.

      Consumers should keep this product out of the reach of children. Consumers who purchased the product with the expectation that it would be in child-resistant packaging can contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund or a replacement coupon. Adult consumers can continue to use the product as directed.

      For additional information, contact Procter & Gamble toll-free at (877) 340-8825 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or log on to their website at: www.scopemouthwash.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Reusable Grocery Bags Can Breed E. Coli, Study Warns

      Bags should be washed after each use, researchers say

      June 24, 2010

      Environmentally-conscious consumers often bring their own reusable grocery bag to the check-out line, but they may be endangering their health by doing so.

      A joint food safety research report by the University of Arizona at Tucson and Loma Linda University says reusable grocery bags can serve as a breeding ground for dangerous food-borne bacteria and pose a serious risk to public health.

      The research study -- which randomly tested reusable grocery bags carried by shoppers in the Los Angeles area, San Francisco, and Tucson -- also found consumers were almost completely unaware of the need to regularly wash their bags.

      "Our findings suggest a serious threat to public health, especially from coliform bacteria including E. coli, which were detected in half the bags sampled," said Charles Gerba, Ph.D., a University of Arizona environmental microbiology professor and co-author of the study. "Furthermore, consumers are alarmingly unaware of these risks and the critical need to sanitize their bags after every use."

      The bacteria levels found in reusable bags were significant enough to cause a wide range of serious health problems and even lead to death -- a particular danger for young children, who are especially vulnerable to food-borne illnesses, he said.

      The study also found that awareness of potential risks was very low. A full 97 percent of those interviewed have never washed or bleached their reusable bags, said Gerba, who added that thorough washing kills nearly all bacteria that accumulate in reusable bags.

      Re-usable bag use may increase

      The report comes at a time when some members of the California State Legislature, through Assembly Bill 1998, are seeking to promote increased consumer use of reusable bags by banning plastic bags from California stores.

      "If this is the direction California wants to go, our policymakers should be prepared to address the ramifications for public health," said co-author Ryan Sinclair, Ph.D., a professor at Loma Linda University's School of Public Health.

      The report noted that "a sudden or significant increase in use of reusable bags without a major public education campaign on how to reduce cross contamination would create the risk of significant adverse public health impact."

      Geographic factors also play a role, said Sinclair, who noted that contamination rates appeared to be higher in the Los Angeles area than in the two other locations -- a phenomenon likely due to that region's weather being more conducive to growth of bacteria in reusable bags.

      Useful tips

      The report -- "Assessment of the Potential for Cross Contamination of Food Products by Reusable Shopping Bags" -- offered the following policy recommendations for lawmakers, as well as tips for consumers who use reusable grocery bags:

      • States should consider requiring printed instructions on reusable bags indicating that they need to cleaned or bleached between uses;

      • State and local governments should invest in a public education campaign to alert the public about risk and prevention;

      • When using reusable bags, consumers should be careful to separate raw foods from other food products;

      • Consumers should not use reusable food bags for such other purposes as carrying books or gym clothes;

      • Consumers should not store reusable bags in the trunks of their cars because the higher temperature promotes growth of bacteria.

      "As scientists our focus was not on the relative merits of paper, plastic or reusable grocery bags," Gerba said. "Our intent was purely to provide relevant data to better inform consumers and lawmakers about the public health dimensions that could arise from increased use of reusable bags. With this knowledge, people will be in a better position to protect their health and that of their children."



      Delta Recalls Drop-Side Cribs


      Delta is recalling about 747,000 drop-side cribs because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The cribs drop sides can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position, creating a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.

      In addition, the wooden stabilizer bars on some Delta drop-side and fixed-side cribs can be installed upside down, which puts extra stress on the crib and can cause the mattress platform to collapse, creating a gap in which an infant or toddler can become entrapped and posing a risk of strangulation or suffocation.

      CPSC and Delta have received 57 reports involving drop sides that have malfunctioned or detached, resulting in three entrapments, including two reports of bruises and one child who fell out of the crib. Additionally, CPSC is aware of 19 reports in which stabilizer bars were installed upside-down, resulting in 10 mattress platform collapses. Two children were entrapped but freed without injury and one child sustained scratches.

      This recall involves Delta drop-side cribs with three different types of drop-side hardware and Delta cribs with wooden stabilizer bars that support the mattress platform. Consumers should visit www.cribrecallcenter.com for photographs and models of the affected hardware types and instructions on correct assembly of the stabilizer bars.

      The cribs were sold at childrens product retail stores nationwide and on-line from January 2000 through May 2009 for between $100 and $300. They were made in China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Croatia.

      Drop-Side Crib Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drop-side cribs and contact Delta to receive a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop side. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the childs age.

      Mattress Support Remedy: Consumers who have cribs with wooden stabilizer bars supporting the mattress should inspect the stabilizer bars to ensure they are correctly installed in accordance with the manufacturers instructions and inspect the joints of their crib for any damage. If the stabilizer bars are installed upside down, stop using the crib immediately and contact Delta for information on how to correctly install the stabilizer bars or visit the firms website at www.cribrecallcenter.com

      For additional information, contact Delta Enterprise toll-free at (877) 342-3418 between 9 a.m. and 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firms website at www.cribrecallcenter.com.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Child Craft Recalls Drop-Side Cribs


      Child Craft drop-side cribs are being recalled because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The drop-side hardware can fail, causing the drop-side to detach from the crib or fall to the dropped position. When the drop side detaches, even partially, it creates a space in which an infant or toddler can become entrapped and suffocate or strangle. Drop side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age related wear and tear. Additionally, when drop-side hardware fails and/or disengages, an infant or toddler can be injured by falling out of the crib.

      CPSC has received seven reports of the drop side failing. In one of those reports, the child became entrapped in the gap created by the drop-side failure. In another incident, a child fell out of the crib and suffered bruises to his head when the drop side disengaged.

      This recall involves drop-side Child Craft brand cribs using the style of drop-side hardware shown below. Child Craft appears on a label on the cribs frame and identifies the place of manufacture as Salem, Indiana or New Salisbury, Indiana.

      Drop-Side Crib NameModel Numbers
      ALL CHILD CRAFT DROP-SIDE CRIBS
      WITH THE HARDWARE SHOWN BELOW
      MANUFACTURED BETWEEN 2000 and 2009      		F10151
      F10171
      F10181
      F10281
      F13311
      F13761
      F16001
      F16011
      F16131
      F16661
      F17001
      F17701
      F17731
      F17801
      F17811
      F20161
      F20181
      F20191
      F21041
      F21081
      F21091
      F26131
      F27301
      F27771
      F31061
      F31701
      F32901
      F33301
      F33601
      F33801
      F33901
      F34101
      F35101

      The cribs were sold at Babies R Us, Sears, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and various specialty stores nationwide between January 2000 and July 2009.

      CPSC staff urges parents and caregivers to stop using these cribs immediately and find an alternative, safe sleeping environment for their baby.

      For additional information, contact Foundations Worldwide toll-free at (866) 614-0557 anytime or visit the firms website at www.cribsafetyinfo.com

      The cribs were manufactured by Child Craft Industries, Inc., which ceased operations in July of 2009 and sold the Child Craft name to Foundations Worldwide Inc., of Medina, Ohio. Although Foundations Worldwide did not manufacture or sell any of the recalled cribs, it has agreed to provide Child Craft owners with a rebate towards the purchase of a new, fixed-side Child Craft brand crib manufactured by Foundations Worldwide Inc.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Simmons Recalls Drop-Side Cribs


      Simmons is recalling about 50,000 drop-side cribs because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The cribs drop sides can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position, creating a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.

      CPSC has received 30 reports of drop sides that have malfunctioned or detached. Two children became entrapped between the drop side and the crib mattress but were freed without injury. Two other children fell out of their cribs when the drop side malfunctioned and one child sustained scratches due to the fall.

      This recall includes Simmons Easy Side Drop-side cribs. Specific model and style numbers included in the recall are listed on the firms website at . Style numbers are printed on a permanent label on the headboard.

      Model numbers: 011641; 011671; 011941; 015341; 016061; 016771; 016821; 016831; 017201 ; 017211; 017351; 018500; 018501; 018502; 018510 ; 018511; 018512; 026261; 028061; 028081; 028180; 029061; 29062; 029071; 029180; 029561; 029562; 029571; 034060; 034560; 039180; 044091; 053091; 065071; 068261; 068271; 068561; 201060; 202060; 202080; 202180; 202181; 203060; 204060; 204180; 205060; 206060; 207060; 209560; 211060; 211080; 212060; 214060; 214080; 215060; 216060; 216070; 216080; 216180; 216180; 216570; 218060; 219560; 220180; 220181; 221060; 221070; 221070; 221077; 222060; 222070; 224060; 225060; 225070; 225080; 227560; 228060; 229060; 230060; 231070; 236180; 236187; 236188; 236189; 238060; 238069; 239180; 239187; 239189; 240060; 248069; 251060; 251069; 257060; 261060; 053091A; 251060M.

      The cribs were sold at childrens product stores and other retailers nationwide and on-line from January 2002 through February 2007 for between $100 and $500. They were made in the United States, Indonesia, Croatia, Canada and China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Simmons to request a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop side. Repair kits will be available in the next few weeks. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the childs age.

      Please visit the website, , which has pictures and instructions to help you easily identify and order the correct kit, or call (877) 342-3439 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Child Craft Recalls Fixed-Side Cribs

      About 50,000 Child Craft fixed-side cribs are being recalled because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The cribs' stationary side can be assembled upside-down but can still appear to be assembled correctly. If assembled upside-down, the crib side contains a hazardous five-inch gap at the top of the crib. Infants or toddlers can become entrapped in this gap (as depicted in the photo below), which can lead to entrapment, strangulation or other injuries.

      CPSC has received four reports of children becoming entrapped between the dowel and the crib's stationary front side. In two of those reports, the child was trapped by his/her head and was in danger of being strangled. In the other two reports, the child was trapped by his/her arm. This hazard can occur on both the front and back sides of the crib.

      The recall applies to all Child Craft brand cribs with the foot top dowel (as shown in the photos above) including, but not limited to, the following models:

      NameModel Number(s)
      Child Craft convertible cribsF36101

      The name "Child Craft" appears on a label on the crib's frame and identifies the place of manufacture as Salem, Indiana or New Salisbury, Indiana. These cribs were manufactured by Child Craft Industries, Inc., which is no longer in business.

      The cribs were sold at Babies 'R Us and other stores nationwide between January 1998 and June 2009 for between $600 and $650.

      The CPSC staff urges parents and caregivers to examine these cribs immediately and determine whether they have been assembled properly. The best way to do this is to measure the gap between the front and back sides of the crib and the dowel that runs parallel to the sides. The gap should be no more than two and three eighths inches (2 3/8"), as shown in the images below.

      If the gap is greater than 2 3/8", the side has been installed upside-down and needs to be re-assembled. Another indicator that the side has been installed improperly is the appearance of the barrel nut, as is visible in the image above showing an incorrect assembly. The barrel nut should be at the bottom of the side, not the top.

      If either of these conditions is present, the side of the crib has been installed upside-down and needs to be re-assembled so that the barrel nut is not visible from the top and the gap between the dowel and the side is no greater than two and three eighths inches (2 3/8"). Consumers with these cribs should contact Foundations Worldwide, Inc., to obtain instructions and decals to affix to the stationary sides of the crib to ensure proper assembly in the future.

      For additional information, contact Foundations Worldwide toll-free at (866) 614-0557 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.cribsafetyinfo.com

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a Fixed-Side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Million Dollar Baby Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

      June 24, 2010
      Million Dollar Baby is recalling about 156,000 drop-side cribs because they pose an entrapment and suffocation hazard to infants.

      The cribs' drop sides can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position, creating a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.

      CPSC and Million Dollar Baby have received 43 reports of drop side failures. There were eight reports of children being entrapped between the mattress and drop side resulting in three reports of bruises to the head or upper body. Additionally, three children fell out of the crib when the drop side failed but they were not injured.

      The following full-sized Million Dollar Baby cribs with drop sides are involved in the recall:

      Drop-Side HardwareModel Names and NumbersHardware Photo
      Exposed hardwareAlexandria 4191
      Alpha 591
      Bailey 5201
      Caleb 1701
      Ellie 5401
      Jenny Lind 371 / 391
      Lauren (convertible) 4491
      Lauren (pine) 5691
      Lauren (w/ drawer) 4001
      Lauren 4091
      Naomi 4291
      Oxford 2191
      Pine 4-Poster 3991
      Sleigh 2991
      Twinkle 2301

      M0391
      M0591
      M3691
      M4191
      Hidden hardware



      		Anastasia M4801
      Annabelle 5901 / 5941
      Kendall W5921
      Kirsten M5941
      Leonardo 3101
      Michelangelo 3401
      Robin M6001
      Roxanne M5921 / 5941

      The name "Million Dollar Baby," the company logo and the crib's serial number are printed on a label on the crib's headboard.

      The cribs, made in Taiwan and China, were sold at children's product stores and other retailers nationwide from January 2000 through March 2010 for between $100 and $330.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Million Dollar Baby for a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop side. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child's age. Repair kits will be available to consumers within a few weeks.

      For additional information, contact Million Dollar Baby toll-free at (888) 673-6488 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.themdbfamily.com/safety

      More information is available online about the special industry program to provide free immobilization kits.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.











      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Jardine Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

      Jardine is recalling about 130,000 drop-side cribs because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The cribs' drop sides can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position, creating a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.

      Federal safety regulators and Jardine have received 47 reports of drop sides that detached or malfunctioned. In one of these incidents, a child was found unconscious after becoming entrapped and was hospitalized. Nine other reports involving entrapments or fallouts resulted in scratches and bruises, including one child who sustained a broken collarbone.

      All Jardine drop-side cribs have been recalled. The model number and date code can be found on the labels attached to one of the end panels.

      Model #DescriptionDate Code Between
      0102B00Natural Olympia Single02/2007 - 11/2008
      0102P00Black Olympia Single04/2006 - 01/2009
      0108C00WPWhite Capri Single12/2007 - 12/2008
      0108L00WPAntique Walnut Capri Single12/2007 - 11/2008
      0115S00Rubbed Black Claremont Single12/2006 - 06/2007
      BC-33Dark Pine 3-1 Convertible01/2000 - 06/2004
      BC-66White 3-1 Convertible09/2001 - 08/2003
      DA0930BWalnut Single-
      DA333BCNatural Madison Single01/2004 - 11/2004
      DA616BCDark Pine Siera 2 in 111/2001 - 04/2004
      DA616BNNatural Siera 2 in 1-
      DA618BCNatural Hampton11/2002 - 06/2003
      DA833BCNatural Madison Single05/2005 - 08/2005
      DV601BCDark Pine Windsor Single03/2001 - 06/2003
      DV623BCCherry Windsor Single11/2001 - 08/2003
      DV628BCWhite Windsor Single02/2003 - 09/2003
      The cribs, made in China and Vietnam, were sold at Babies "R" Us, Toys "R" Us, Geoffrey Stores and KidsWorld nationwide from January 2002 through June 2009 for between $150 and $480.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Jardine to receive a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop side. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on your child's age.

      For additional information, contact Jardine at (800) 295-1980 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.jdservice.biz.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      LaJobi Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

      LaJobi is recalling about 306,000 Bonavita, Babi Italia and ISSI drop-side cribs because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

      The cribs' drop sides can malfunction, detach or otherwise fail, causing part of the drop side to fall out of position, creating a space into which an infant or toddler can roll and become wedged or entrapped, which can lead to strangulation or suffocation. A child can also fall out of the crib. Drop-side incidents can also occur due to incorrect assembly and with age-related wear and tear.

      Federal safety regulators and LaJobi have received 40 reports of drop sides that detached or malfunctioned. In one incident, a child fell out of the crib when the drop side detached and sustained a bruise.

      This recall involves all models of Bonavita, Babi Italia and ISSI drop-side cribs manufactured by LaJobi. The cribs have drop-side hardware that contains metal or plastic pegs that are recessed into either the drop side or the headboard and footboard of the crib. A label on the headboard of the crib identifies the manufacturer as LaJobi.

      The cribs were sold at children's product stores and various other retailers nationwide from May 1999 through May 2009 for between $300 and $430. They were made in China, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand and the United States

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact LaJobi for a free repair kit that will immobilize the drop side. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child's age.

      For additional information, contact LaJobi at (888) 738-5676 anytime or visit the firm's website at www.lajobi.com.

      Cautionary note

      Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a drop-side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

      In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target Recalls Children's Belts

      Target is recalling about 105,000 children's belts because the buckles contain excessive levels of lead.

      This recall involves two types of belts: The Cherokee boys belts and Circo girls belts. The Cherokee belts are black and brown reversible belts with heavy stitching in sizes M-XL. The belts came in a pack of two with the numbers 202/08/0018, 202/08/0019 or 202/08/0020 embossed on the belt.

      The girls Circo belts are pink and white with heart buckles in sizes XS-L. They were sold in a 2-pack with the numbers 202/05/0071, 202/05/0072, 202/05/0073 or 202/05/0074 listed on the product label attached to the inside of the belt.

      The belts, made in China, were sold at Target stores and on Target.com nationwide from December 2008 through December 2009 for between $7 and $9

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled belts and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firms website at www.target.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Suntech Recalls Baby Walkers

      Suntech is recalling about 8,400 baby walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to have sufficient stair-fall protection to prevent falls down stairs. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed if they fall down stairs.

      The baby walkers have a plastic frame supported by four wheels and eight brake pads. The walkers were sold in blue, pink, and green with a white activity tray and patterned, vinyl seat. Item number WK110 or WK112 is printed on the side of the packaging.

      The walkers were sold at small juvenile product stores in California, Illinois, New York and Texas from January 2007 through December 2009 for between $25 and $30. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the walkers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Suntech Enterprises toll-free at (888) 268-8139 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Prescription Drug Abuse Spikes ER Visits

      Oxycodone most abused prescription pain killer

      June 21, 2010
      Emergency room visits caused by abuse of narcotic pain relievers more than doubled, rising 111 percent, between 2004 and 2008, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

      The study used data from SAMHSA's Drug Abuse Warning Network (DAWN) emergency department system. It examined emergency department visits for non-medical use of legal drugs, such as using them without a prescription.

      The dramatic rise in emergency department visits associated with non-medical use of these drugs occurred among men and women, as well as among those younger than age 21 and those 21 and older.

      "The abuse of prescription drugs is our nation's fastest-growing drug problem," said Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Gil Kerlikowske. "And this new study shows it is a problem that affects men and women, people under 21, and those over 21."

      Three culprits

      The three prescription narcotic pain relievers most frequently involved in hospital emergency department visits from 2004 to 2008 were:

      • Oxycodone products -- ER visits involving non-medical use rose 152 percent, to 105,214.

      • Hydrocodone products -- emergency department visits involving non-medical use rose 123 percent, to 89,051.

      •Methadone products -- emergency department visits involving non-medical use rose 73 percent, to 63,629.

      "These alarming findings provide one more example of how the misuse of prescription pain relievers is impacting lives and our health care system," said SAMHSA Administrator Pamela S. Hyde. "This public health threat requires an all-out effort to raise awareness of the public about proper use, storage, and disposal of these powerful drugs."

      The numbers of emergency department visits involving non-medical use of other types of prescription pain relievers such as morphine, fentanyl and hydromorphone were lower, but they also showed sharp rises during this period - for example, hydromorphone-related non-medical use visits rose 259 percent from 2004, to 12,142 in 2008. These upward trends reflect in part dramatic increases in the rate at which these drugs are prescribed in the United States.

      "We urgently need to take action," said CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden. "Emergency department visits involving non-medical use of these prescription drugs are now as common as emergency department visits for use of illicit drugs. These prescriptions medicines help many people, but we need to be sure they are used properly and safely."



      Some 2010-11 Volvo C30, S40N, V50 Models Recalled


      Volvo is recalling certain models equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. The affected models are:

      • VOLVO / C30 2010-2011
      • VOLVO / S40N 2010
      • VOLVO / V50 2010

      The company said the gearshift lever stud assembly may not have been tightened to the correct specification during assembly. If the gearshift lever cable or stud assembly becomes loose, it may not be possible to engage, disengage or shift gears.

      Dealers will torque the gearshift lever stud assembly to the correct specification free of charge.

      Owners may contact Volvo at 1-800-458-1552 or customercare@volvoforlife.com about Recall No. R227.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      FDA Sounds Alarm On Phony Tamiflu

      Drug could be life-threatening to those with a penicillin allergy

      June 21, 2010
      The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers that a phony version of an antiviral drug being sold on the Internet could spark a harmful reaction in some people.

      Investigators found the drug was being sold as "generic Tamiflu," even though FDA has not approved a generic version of Tamiflu, which is used in treatment of the flu.

      The unapproved medication contains cloxacillin, an ingredient in the same class as penicillin. FDA warned that the unlabeled product could result in a life-threatening reaction in people who are allergic to penicillin.

      Later, two foil-backed blister packages with a total of 30 yellow and tan capsules arrived in an envelope postmarked India. The product label claimed to be 75 mg. capsules of oseltamivir phosphate, but testing proved otherwise.

      FDA Laboratory tests showed the product did not contain oseltamivir, the active ingredient in Tamiflu. Instead, the fraudulent medication contained cloxacillin.

      "Medicines purchased from websites operating outside the law put consumers at increased risk due to a higher potential that the products will be counterfeit, impure, contaminated, or have too little or too much of the active ingredient," says FDA Commissioner Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D.

      People with a severe allergy could experience difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of the throat or tongue, hives, dizziness, loss of consciousness, and a rapid or weak pulse. So far, FDA is not aware of any reports of adverse reactions.

      FDA investigators routinely monitor the Web for the sale of unapproved drugs in an effort to protect the public, but the rapidly growing number of sites trafficking in fraudulent medicines means consumers must remain alert.

      Officials advise consumers to learn how to buy medications on the Internet safely. Legitimate Internet pharmacies are licensed by the appropriate state boards of pharmacy and follow laws and regulations. Legitimate Internet pharmacies also will display a seal from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy -- known as VIPPS seal or Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites.

      The FDA website contains more information about how to buy drugs online.

      Consumers who have drugs misrepresented as generic Tamiflu are advised not to use them. Instead contact FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations by calling 800-551-3989 or by visiting FDA.



      Bicycling, Walking Up By 25 Percent

      New report looks at efforts to increase bicycling and walking in the U.S.

      June 18, 2010
      New data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) show that both bicycling and walking trips have increased by 25 percent since 2001.

      The FHWA's 2009 National Household Travel Survey, "demonstrates what we've been saying here at the Department," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. "Americans want and need safe alternatives to driving. And by making biking and walking safer and more accessible, we'll be able to provide Americans with more choices and help foster more active, livable communities."

      LaHood recently announced a policy change to promote bicycle and pedestrian opportunities that encourage transportation agencies to go beyond minimum standards and provide safe and convenient facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists.

      Biking and walking injuries

      In the 1994 National Bicycling and Walking Study, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) established two goals: to reduce the number of bicyclists and pedestrians killed or injured in traffic crashes by 10 percent and to double the percentage of total trips made by bicycling and walking in the United States.

      From 1993 to 2008, bicycle fatalities fell by 22.3 percent and injuries were down by 14.7 percent. Pedestrian fatalities dropped by 12 percent and injuries dropped by 17.8 percent, surpassing the goal in the 1994 report.

      However, in 2008, there were 4,378 pedestrians and 716 bicyclists killed in roadway crashes which indicates that there is still work to be done to make walking and bicycling safer and more convenient transportation options.

      Out of their cars

      The number of reported walking trips has more than doubled since the first survey -- from 18 billion in 1990 to 42.5 billion in 2009. Bicycling trips saw a similar increase, from 1.7 billion to four billion during the same period. While percentage increase in bicycle and pedestrian trips didn't fully meet the goal, the report also noted the population increase resulted in a greater number of overall trips and that progress is being made.

      "We are proud of the work we've done to integrate walking and bicycling into people's transportation options," said Federal Highway Administrator Victor Mendez. "But we won't stop working until we find ways to prevent fatalities and create more livable communities across the country."

      The National Bicycling and Walking Study: A 15-Year Status Report is a status update to the 1994 National Bicycling and Walking Study. The new report looks at progress toward goals outlined in the original study and outlines federal, state and local programs that promote bicycle and walking throughout the country.



