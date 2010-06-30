Recalls in June 2010

-->About 50,000 Child Craft fixed-side cribs are being recalled because they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to infants.

The cribs' stationary side can be assembled upside-down but can still appear to be assembled correctly. If assembled upside-down, the crib side contains a hazardous five-inch gap at the top of the crib. Infants or toddlers can become entrapped in this gap (as depicted in the photo below), which can lead to entrapment, strangulation or other injuries.

CPSC has received four reports of children becoming entrapped between the dowel and the crib's stationary front side. In two of those reports, the child was trapped by his/her head and was in danger of being strangled. In the other two reports, the child was trapped by his/her arm. This hazard can occur on both the front and back sides of the crib.

The recall applies to all Child Craft brand cribs with the foot top dowel (as shown in the photos above) including, but not limited to, the following models:

Name Model Number(s) Child Craft convertible cribs F36101

The name "Child Craft" appears on a label on the crib's frame and identifies the place of manufacture as Salem, Indiana or New Salisbury, Indiana. These cribs were manufactured by Child Craft Industries, Inc., which is no longer in business.

The cribs were sold at Babies 'R Us and other stores nationwide between January 1998 and June 2009 for between $600 and $650.

The CPSC staff urges parents and caregivers to examine these cribs immediately and determine whether they have been assembled properly. The best way to do this is to measure the gap between the front and back sides of the crib and the dowel that runs parallel to the sides. The gap should be no more than two and three eighths inches (2 3/8"), as shown in the images below.

If the gap is greater than 2 3/8", the side has been installed upside-down and needs to be re-assembled. Another indicator that the side has been installed improperly is the appearance of the barrel nut, as is visible in the image above showing an incorrect assembly. The barrel nut should be at the bottom of the side, not the top.

If either of these conditions is present, the side of the crib has been installed upside-down and needs to be re-assembled so that the barrel nut is not visible from the top and the gap between the dowel and the side is no greater than two and three eighths inches (2 3/8"). Consumers with these cribs should contact Foundations Worldwide, Inc., to obtain instructions and decals to affix to the stationary sides of the crib to ensure proper assembly in the future.

For additional information, contact Foundations Worldwide toll-free at (866) 614-0557 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.cribsafetyinfo.com

Cautionary note

Federal safety regulators remind parents not to use any crib with missing, broken, or loose parts. Make sure to tighten hardware from time to time to keep the crib sturdy. When using a Fixed-Side crib, parents should check to make sure the drop side or any other moving part operates smoothly. Always check all sides and corners of the crib for disengagement. Disengagements can create a gap and entrap a child.

In addition, parents should not try to repair any side of the crib. Babies have died in cribs where repairs were attempted by caregivers. Age is a factor in the safety of any crib. At a minimum, CPSC staff recommends that you not use a crib that is older than 10 years. Many older cribs may not meet current voluntary standards and can have numerous safety problems.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

--> -->