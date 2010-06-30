Recalls in June 2010

Sony is recalling about 233,000 VAIO laptop computers because they can overheat, posing a burn hazard to the consumer.
Sony has received 30 reports of units overheating resulting in deformed keyboards and casings. No injuries have been reported.
Description: The recalled products are VPCF11 Series and VPCCW2 Series notebook computers. The computers are available in many colors and have VAIO on the front outside panel. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the computers.
The following models are included:
VPCF11 Series
|VPCF111FD/B
|VPCF111FX/B
|VPCF111FX/H
|VPCF112FX/B
|VPCF112FX/H
|VPCF113FX/B
|VPCF113FX/H
|VPCF114FX/B
|VPCF114FX/H
|VPCF115FM/B
|VPCF115FM/BL
|VPCF116FX/B
|VPCF116FX/H
|VPCF117FX/B
|VPCF117FX/H
|VPCF11AFX/B
|VPCF11BFX/B
|VPCF11CGX/B
|VPCF11DGX/B
|VPCF11EGX/B
|VPCF11FGX/B
|VPC11GGX/B
|VPCF11HGX/B
|VPCF11JFX/B
|VPCF11KFX/H
|VPCF11LFX/B
|VPCF11MFX/B
|VPCF11NFX/B
|VPCF11PFX/H
|VPCF11QFX/B
|VPCF11QFX/H
VPCCW2 Series
|VPCCW21FX/B
|VPCCW21FX/P
|VPCCW21FX/R
|VPCCW21FFX/W
|VPCCW22FX/B
|VPCCW22FX/L
|VPCCW22FX/P
|VPCCW22FX/R
|VPCCW22FX/W
|VPCCW23FX/B
|VPCCW23FX/L
|VPCCW23FX/P
|VPCCW23FX/R
|VPCCW23FX/W
|VPCCW26FX/B
|VPCCW26FX/L
|VPCCW26FX/P
|VPCCW26FX/R
|VPCCW27FX/B
|VPCCW27FX/L
|VPCCW27FX/P
|VPCCW27FX/R
|VPCCW27FX/W
|VPCCW28FJ/W
|VPCCW2AFX/B
|VPCCW2BFX/B
|VPCCW2CGX/B
|VPCCW2DGX/B
|VPCCW2EGX/B
|VPCCW2FGX/B
|VPCCW2GGX/B
|VPCCW2HGX/B
|VPCCW2JGX/B
|VPCCW2KGX/B
|VPCCW2LFX/B
|VPCCW2LFX/L
|VPCCW2LFX/P
|VPCCW2LFX/R
|VPCCW2LFX/W
|VPCCW2MFX/PU
|VPCCW2MFX/WJ
|VPCCW2MGX/B
|VPCCW2NFX/LU
|VPCCW2PFX/L
|VPCCW2PFX/R
|VPCCW2FX/W
|VPCCW2QGX/B
|VPCCWERGX/B
|VPCCW2SGX/B
|VPCCW2TGX/B
|VPCCW2UFX/B
|VPCCW2VFX/B
The computers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Frys, Amazon.com and Sony Style retail stores and sonystyle.com as well as other electronics retailers and business suppliers nationwide. The recalled computers were shipped to consumers and resellers between January 2010 and April 2010. They sold for between $800 and $1,500.
Consumers should immediately go to http://esupport.sony.com/US/f1cw2update for instructions on how to update the computers BIOS firmware. Consumers can also call Sony or visit Sony Style retail stores nationwide for help with installing the update. This firmware will prevent the computer from overheating. The firmware update will also be available through the VAIO Update software program installed on the recalled computers. A prompt will appear when users log on.
For additional information, please contact Sony toll-free any time at (866) 496-7669 or visit the firms website at http://esupport.sony.com/US/f1cw2update
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).