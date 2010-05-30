Write a review
Recalls in May 2010

    Nationwide Recall of Children's PediaCare Products

    Children's cold medicines were made at a plant recently ordered closed by FDA

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Blacksmith Brands Inc. is recalling all lots of four children's products in the PediaCare line because they were made at a McNeil Consumer Healthcare plant shut down for violating FDA's manufacturing standards.

    The four PediaCare items involved in the recall are:

    • PediaCare Multi-Symptom Cold 4oz. UPC # 3 0045-0556-05 9
    • PediaCare Long Acting Cough 4oz. UPC# 3 0045-0465-04 7
    • PediaCare Decongestant 4oz. UPC# 3 0045-0554-04 8
    • PediaCare Allergy and Cold 4oz. UPC# 3 0045-0552-04 4

    Items not involved in this recall are PediaCare Allergy 4oz., PediaCare Gentle Vapors Plug in Units, and PediaCare Gentle Vapors refills, all of which are produced in other facilities.

    Blacksmith Brands said it had not received any reports of problems with the products, although tiny particles have been found in non_pediaCare products manufactured at the McNeil facility. The McNeil plant in Fort Washington, PA, was temporarily shut down after an FDA inspection found "serious problems in meeting the FDA's current good manufacturing practice requirements."

    The company advises consumers who have purchased these recalled products to stop using them. Blacksmith Brands is asking retail and wholesale customers to withdraw the four products from their shelves and warehouses and return the product to Blacksmith Brands.

    Blacksmith said it has arranged to make the PediaCare products at new manufacturing plants and expects to resume shipments of the recalled items in July from those new facilities.

    Consumers with questions may contact Blacksmith Brands on Friday, May 28th 5pm 9pm EST; Saturday-Monday 9am-5pm EST; and normal business hours thereafter at (888) 474-3099. More information is available at blacksmithbrands.com.

    Any adverse events that may be related to the use of these products should be reported to the FDA's Med Watch Program by fax at 1-800-FDA-0178 or by mail at Med Watch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787. or on the Med watch website at fda.gov/safety/medwatch/default.htm.

    "We're taking this voluntary step because protecting consumers and maintaining their trust are essential to our company's core values," said Blacksmith Brands Chairman and CEO Peter Mann. "Our brands have a heritage that has made them the favorites of millions of families and we are the guardians of that heritage."


    Buckyballs Magnet Sets Recalled

    About 175,000 Buckballs high-powered magnet sets are being recalled. The high-powered magnet sets were labeled "Ages 13+" and do not meet federal toy standards which require that powerful magnets are not sold for children under 14.

    Magnets found by young children can be swallowed or aspirated. If more than one magnet is swallowed, the magnets can attract each other and cause intestinal perforations or blockages, which can be fatal.

    The firm has received two reports of children swallowing one or more magnets. No injuries were reported.

    This recall involves the Buckyballs high powered magnets sets labeled "Ages 13+". The set contains 216 powerful rare earth magnets. It is intended to build unlimited shapes and patterns. Since March 2010, Buckyballs high powered magnets sets were labeled "Keep Away From All Children" and are not being recalled.

    The recalled magnets were sold at a variety of stores, including stores selling children's toys, stationery and office supplies and various online sites from March 2009 through March 2010. They were made in China.

    Consumers should take the Buckyballs away from children under 14 immediately and contact Maxfield and Oberton, the importers, for instructions on receiving a refund upon return of a complete set of magnets.

    For additional information, contact Maxfield and Oberton at (888) 847-8716 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.maxfieldandobertonsafety.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Rim Rocka, Pelle Pelle Hooded Jackets Recalled

    About 23,000 Rim Rocka boys' hooded jackets and Pelle Pelle girls' hooded jackets are being recalled. The jackets have a drawstring through the hood and the vests have a drawstring through the waist which can pose strangulation and entanglement hazards to young children.

    This recall involves boys' Rim Rocka hooded sweatshirts that are black or navy blue with red and white trim or gray and white trim and have a large number embroidered on the front of the sweatshirt. The drawstrings are attached at the hood. They have an emblem on the left shoulder that reads "RR". There is a tag at the back of the neck that reads "Rim Rocka" OFFICIAL SPORTS APPAREL".

    This recall also involves girls' Pelle Pelle hooded jackets that have a zipper front that zippers to the top of the hood. They come in either pink or white with pictures of bottle caps printed on the hood and sleeves. It reads "Soda Club pelle pelle" on the top right of the sweatshirt. The tag at the back of the neck of the sweatshirt reads "pelle pelle". The drawstrings are attached at the waist. The sweatshirts were sold in sizes 2T-14.

    The coats were sold at Burlington Coat Factory stores and at various small retailers nationwide from February 2008 through September 2009 for about $14. They were made in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the garment to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to the place of purchase for a refund or credit.

    For additional information, contact Lollytogs at (800) 637-9035 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.ltapparel.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Hoover Recalls Bagless Upright Vacuums

      Hoover is recalling about 108,000 WindTunnel T-Series bagless upright vacuum cleaners with cord rewind feature. The power cord is not properly routed or securely seated in the cord rewind assembly allowing the power cord to be pulled loose. This poses fire and shock hazards.

      Hoover has received three reports of minor burns to carpet and furniture and one report of a minor burn to a consumer's hand.

      This recall involves Hoover WindTunnel T-Series Bagless Upright vacuum cleaners with the cord rewind feature. This feature enables the cord to wind inside the vacuum for storage. The following model numbers and manufacturing codes are included in the recall.

      Model NumbersManufacturing code
      ends with...
      UH70110  UH70120
      UH70200  UH70205
      UH70210      		H09A I09A
      J09A K09A

      Vacuums with the manufacturing code K09A followed by a green dot are not included in this recall. Vacuum cleaners with the cord rewind feature sold after November 2009 and with any other manufacturing code are not included in this recall. The model number and manufacturing code can be found on a label on the lower rear part of the vacuum cleaner.

      The vacuums were sold by mass merchandisers, department stores and independent vacuum retailers nationwide and online from August 2009 through May 2010 for between $100 and $160. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuum cleaners and contact Hoover for a free repair.

      For additional information, contact Hoover toll-free at (888) 891-2054 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.hoover.com/tseriesrewindrecall

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Cost Plus Recalls Tea Glasses

      Cost Plus Inc. is recalling about 14,000 Moroccan tea glasses because they contain excessive levels of lead in the exterior coloring. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

      The recalled Moroccan tea glasses were sold in 7-ounce and 11.25-ounce sizes. The glasses have an etched graphic design on the outside of the glass and were sold in assorted colors such as blue, green, and red.

      The glasses were sold at Cost Plus/World Market stores nationwide from June 2009 through November 2009 for about $5 for the 7-ounce tea glass and about $6 for the 11.25-ounce tea glass. They were made in Morocco.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea glasses for food or beverage and return the glasses to any Cost Plus/World Market store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Cost Plus toll-free at (877) 967-5362 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET any day or visit the firm's Web site at www.worldmarket.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      S. Rothschild Recalls Girls' Coats with Strings


      S. Rothschild & Co. is recalling about 13,500 girls' coats with strings. Strings on the detachable cape can pose a strangulation hazard to young children.

      This recall involves S. Rothschild girls' wool coats with a detachable cape. The coats were sold in pink, red, blue and vanilla with a faux fur cape and in charcoal and vanilla with a faux fur trimmed cape. Two faux pompoms are attached to the end of strings that hang from the cape. The sewn-in neck tag reads, "ROTHSCHILD SINCE 1881."

      PhotosStyle NumbersSizes
      36321, 37321, W37321, 38321MInfant to 4T
      56321. 56321F, 56321Y, 57321,
      57321F, W57321, 58321M      		4 to 6X76321, 77321, 78321M7 to 16

      The coats were sold at Burlington Coat Factory, Famous Barr, Filene's Basement, Parisian and other retail stores nationwide from September 2006 through September 2009 for between $70 and $100. They were made in Guatemala.

      Consumers should immediately remove the strings from the cape or remove the detachable cape to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also return the cape to S. Rothschild for a free repair.

      For additional information, contact S. Rothschild at (800) 223-2664 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.srothschild.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Hind, Lil' Phat Boys' Hooded Jackets Recalled

      Hind Leather and Lil' Phat boys' hooded jackets sold at Burlington Coat Factory are being recalled. The jackets have a drawstring through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves boys' hooded jackets with drawstrings that are blue suede on the outside and have fur lining on the inside. "Hind Leather" is printed on the tag on the back of the neck. They were sold in sizes 6 through 12. This recall also involves a black quilted leather hooded jacket with drawstrings that has fur surrounding the hood. "Lil' Phat" is printed on the tag on the back of the neck. They were sold in sizes small, medium and large.

      The jackets were sold at Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide January 2006 through September 2009 for between $30 and $90. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the garment to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to Hind Fashions or Burlington Coat Factory for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Hind Fashions toll-free at (888) 643-4463 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      All-Star Basketball Chairs Recalled

      About 300 All-Star basketball-shaped chair and ottoman sets are being recalled by Colleen Karis Designs. Surface paints on the lettering on both sides of the basketball chair could contain excessive levels of lead which is a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

      The vinyl chair is round in shape to resemble a basketball, orange/brown in color and measures about 20 inches in diameter. "All-Star" is printed on both sides in black. "Colleen Karis Designs" is printed on a tag on the bottom of the chair. The ottoman is orange/brown in color and has a black stripe.

      The chairs were sold at HomeGoods stores nationwide from February 2009 through April 2010 for about $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the chair and ottoman away from children and return the chair and ottoman set to Colleen Karis Designs for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Colleen Karis Designs toll-free at (866) 278-7938 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's web site at www.colleenkarisdesigns.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Tea Sets Recalled by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

      The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is recalling about 1,600 tea sets. Sparking from the metallic decorations on the tea sets can result if used in a microwave oven, posing a risk of fire.

      The company has received one report from a consumer of a tea cup sparking when used in a microwave oven. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Tea for One "Flourish" design tea pot set, which includes a stackable teapot and cup. The teapot and cup are white ceramic with matching metallic foil decorations on each. The tea cup is marked "Dishwasher and microwave safe" and "Made in China" on the bottom, in English and French.

      The tea pots, made in China, were sold at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores in California, Arizona and Nevada for about $12, and online at www.coffeebean.com for about $10 from March 2010 through August 2010.

      Consumers should return the tea sets to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product on-line can contact The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf company for instructions on returning the tea sets by mail.

      For additional information, contact The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at (800) 832-5323/(800) TEA LEAF between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.coffeebean.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Suzuki Recalls 2010 Equator Pickups


      Suzuki is recalling some 2010 Equator pickup trucks. The company said an improper weld assembly could change the wheel alignment, causing the vehicle's handling to deteriorate.

      The affected Equators were manufactured from November 20, 2009, through March 3, 2010.

      Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the lower control links when the recall begins this month.

      Owners may contact Suzuki at 1-800-934-0934.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Lexus Models Recalled to Fix Steering Problem


      Toyota is recalling about 3,800 Lexus models to fix a problem with the steering system. The company said the steering wheel could become off-center by as much as 90 degrees after a sharp turn, possibly causing a crash.

      Models and model years affected by the recall are:

      LEXUS / LS460 2009-2010
      LEXUS / LS460L 2009-2010
      LEXUS / LS600H 2010
      LEXUS / LS600HL 2010

      Dealers will replace the steering control unit free of charge. Owners may contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      Cummins Recalls Portable Generators

      May 26, 2010
      Cummins Power Generation is recalling about 550 portable generators. Fuel can leak through the carburetor during normal usage, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received 25 reports of fuel leakage. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves Cummins Onan Portable Generators. "Cummins Onan" and the model number are printed on the front of the generator. The serial number is printed on the generator's name plate. Only generators manufactured on or after June 2009 and before December 2009 are included in this recall.

      Model NumbersSerial Numbers starting with...
      P5350
      P5350c
      P5450e
      P5450ec
      P5550e       		F09 through L09

      Sold by: Authorized dealers nationwide from June 2009 through February 2010 for between $700 and $1,100.

      Manufactured in: China

      Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Cummins for a full refund plus a $100 check. All known users have been contacted by the firm.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Cummins at (800) 344-0039 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.cumminsonan.com/portable/



      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Pelican Recalls Snow Sled Hitches


      Pelican International is recalling about 250 Utility snow sled hitches. The screw in the hitch can become loose and fall off due to vibrations when items are being towed, allowing the sled and hitch to detach from the towing vehicle. This poses an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

      The firm has received 10 reports of the screw coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

      The tow hitch pivot is black metal and measures about 9.25 inches in length and 3.25 inches in diameter. The hitch is used in connection with the Pelican Snow Trek Utility sled. The hitch allows a Snow Trek sled to be connected to a snowmobile or other similar transportation device. Recalled models include:

      Product codeProduct nameUPC
      LDT60PC00Snow Trek 60 with runners and hitch776324512597
      LDT75PC01Snow Trek 75 with runners and hitch776324514041
      LDT75PD01Snow Trek 75 with runners, hitch and cover776324515222
      PS2003-1Kit Sled Tow Hitch776324511101
      PS2003-00Kit Sled Tow Hitch776324506480
      PS2003-1-00Kit Sled Two Hitch776324512689

      The hitches were sold by Paricon Inc., V.G. Grace and other regional distributors and sports retailers nationwide from January 2007 through December 2009 for about $50 if sold alone, and between $130 and $250 if sold with the sled.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the sled tow hitch and contact the firm to receive a free replacement kit and installation instructions.

      For additional information, contact Pelican International toll-free at (888) 669-6960 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website at www.pelicansport.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      2010 Ford Ranger Pickups Recalled


      Ford is recalling about 2,900 2010 Ranger pickups equipped with manual transmissions because of a problem with the parking brake.

      The company said the brake cable could become disconnected from the right rear actuator during cold weather, causing excessive pedal travel when the brake is applied. If the brake is not fully applied, the vehicle could roll away.

      The recalled vehicles were manufactured from June 8, 2009 through February 2, 2010.

      Dealers will install a revised brake actuator when the recall begins this month.

      Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 about Recall No. 10512..

      Consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

      HP Expands Recall of Notebook Computer Batteries


      Hewlett-Packard Co. is expanding an earlier recall of lithium-ion batteries used in HP and Compaq computers. The batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      Since the May 2009 recall, HP has received 38 additional reports of batteries that overheated and ruptured resulting in 11 instances of minor personal injury and 31 instances of minor property damage.

      The recalled lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are used with various model series of HP and Compaq notebook computers. The chart below includes all notebook model numbers associated with batteries recalled to date. The computer model number is located at the top of the service label on the bottom of the notebook computer. Not all batteries matching the bar codes are being recalled.

      Notebook Model NumberBattery Bar Codes (^ in the code
      can be any letter or number)
      HP Paviliondv2000, dv2500, dv2700
      dv6000, dv6500, dv6700
      dx6000, dx6500, dx6700      		62940^^AXV^^^^, 65035^^B7U^^^^,
      65035^^B7V^^^^, 65035^^BGU^^^^,
      65035^^BGV^^^^
      dv9000, dv9500, dv970065033^^B7U^^^^, 65033^^B7V,
      65033^^BGU^^^^
      Compaq PresarioA900
      C700
      F500, F700
      V3000, V3500, V3700
      V6000, V6500, V6700       		62940^^AXV^^^^, 65035^^B7U^^^^,
      65035^^B7V^^^^, 65035^^BGU^^^^,
      65035^^BGV^^^^
      HPG6000, G700062940^^AXV^^^^, 65035^^B7U^^^^,
      65035^^B7V^^^^, 65035^^BGU^^^^,
      65035^^BGV^^^^
      HP Compaq6510b, 6515b
      6710b, 6710s
      6715b, 6715s       		65000^^B5V^^^^
      6720s67059^^V8U^^^^, 67059^^V8V^^^^

      Computers containing the batteries were at computer and electronics stores nationwide, hp.com and hpshopping.com from August 2007 through July 2008 in computers costing between $500 and $3,000. The battery packs were also sold separately for between $100 and $160. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the batteries referenced above from their notebook computer and contact HP to determine if their battery is included in this recall (even if the battery was previously checked). Consumers with recalled batteries will receive a free replacement battery. After removing the recalled battery from their notebook computer, consumers may use the AC adapter to power the computer until a replacement battery arrives. HP recommends that only batteries obtained from HP or an HP authorized reseller be used with HP notebook PCs.

      For additional information, visit the HP Battery Replacement Program website at http://www.hp.com/support/BatteryReplacement or call (888) 202-4320 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Chocolate Soup Recalls Children's Hooded Sweatshirt Sets

      Chocolate Soup is recalling "Happy Kids" hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts have a drawstring through the hood that can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves "Happy Kids" brand hooded sweatshirts sold as part of a set. The sweatshirt and pants sets were sold in pink, red, yellow and green, and in sizes 2T through 6X. "Happy Kids" is printed on the neck tag inside the sweatshirts.

      The sweats were sold at Chocolate Soup stores in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri and North Carolina from June 2009 to February 2010 for about $45. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also return the product to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      Contact: For more information, contact Chocolate Soup collect at (314) 576-1221 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target Recalls Storage Trunks Due to Strangulation Hazard


      Target is recalling about 350,000 woven storage trunks. The lid of the trunk can drop suddenly when released, posing a strangulation hazard to small children opening or reaching into the trunks.

      CPSC has received two reports of injuries that occurred when the storage trunks' lids suddenly closed on children, including one report of an 18-month-old girl who reportedly suffered brain damage when the trunk's lid came down on the back of her neck and pinned her throat against the rim of the trunk.

      The recall involves 14 different models of the storage trunks made of woven rattan, abaca or banana leaf with standard hinges. They measure more than 1.1 feet in length, width and depth and are brown or natural color.

      The trunks, made in China and Philippines, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on the Web at www.target.com from February 2009 through April 2010 for between $50 and $130.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled storage trunks and return them to any Target store for a full refund or replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.target.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Wal-Mart Recalls 900,000 GE Coffee Makers


      Wal-Mart is recalling about 900,000 General Electric 12-cup digital coffee makers because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

      Walmart has received 83 reports of overheating, smoking, melting, burning and fire, including three reports of minor burn injuries to consumers' hands, feet and torso. Reports of property damage include a significant kitchen fire and damage to countertops, cabinets and a wall.

      This recall involves General Electric-brand 12-cup coffee makers sold in white or black. The digital coffee maker has programmable functions and plastic housing. The GE logo is printed on the base of the coffee maker and the model number is printed on the bottom of the base. Model numbers included in the recall are:

      PictureModel NumberColor
      169164Black
      169165White

      The coffee makers, made in China, were sold at Walmart stores nationwide from March 2008 through January 2010 for about $30.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee makers and return the product to any Walmart for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Walmart at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.walmart.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target Recalls Children's Giraffe Blankets


      About 44,000 children's giraffe security blankets sold at Target are being recalled. The balls on top of the giraffe's horns can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The recall involves the pink "I Love You" security blanket with a giraffe plush head. The blanket measures about 14 inches wide by 14 inches in length. "I Love You" is embroidered on the blanket. Style number Y22230H and "Just One Year a division of Carter's" are sewn into a label on the blanket.

      The blankets were sold exclusively at Target stores from January 2009 through August 2009 for about $9. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled blankets away from children and contact the importer, Rashti & Rashti, for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Rashti & Rashti toll-free at (888) 594-3730 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.rashtiandrashti.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Mall of America Recalls Sandy the Squirrel

      Mall of America is recalling Sandy the Squirrel plush toys. Young children can remove and ingest the squirrel's nose, which poses a choking hazard.

      This recall involves the Sandy the Squirrel plush toy, which measures approximately 1 foot high by 4.5 inches wide. It is a brown and tan plush toy with a purple skirt and bikini top. "Po #: 86849" and the production date of 01/2010 are printed on the toy's smaller white tag.

      Consumers should take the toy away from children and return it to the Nickelodeon Store, Spongebob 4U, or NU Stuff stores in Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America to receive a full refund. Consumers can also contact Mall of America for a full refund or exchange for a different toy of equal value.

      The toys, made in China, were sold at Nickelodeon, 4U and NU stores in the Mall of America in March 2010 for about $10

      For additional information, contact Nickelodeon Universe toll-free at (877) 336-9716 or visit the firm's Web site at www.nickelodeonuniverse.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

