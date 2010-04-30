Write a review
Recalls in April 2010

    Gap Recalls Baby Swimsuits


    Gap is recalling about 7,000 baby swimsuits sold in the U.S. and Canada. The swimsuits have halter straps that were manufactured too short causing the plastic ring located at the neck of the swimsuit to press against the childs throat and obstruct the airway. This poses a strangulation hazard to the child.

    The firm has received two consumer complaints. No injuries have been reported.

    The baby swimsuits were sold in two styles: number 706260 is blue and white and number 700452 is red and white. The style number can be found on the label located on the swimsuit. Both swimsuits were sold in infant sizes up to 24 months and are made of a synthetic knit stretch fabric of polyester and spandex. The straps are made of the same material as the body.

    The suits were sold at the babyGap, GapKids, Gap, Gap Outlet stores nationwide and online at www.gap.com from February 2010 through April 2010 for between $17 and $20. They were made in Indonesia and China.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled swimsuits away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Contact Gap to return by mail if purchased online.

    For additional information, contact Gap toll-free at (888) 747-3704 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., visit the firms website at www.gap.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Yamaha Recalls Grizzly ATVs

    Yamaha is recalling about 20,000 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The steering column support assembly can crack and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a risk of injury or death to riders.

    Yamaha has received 19 reports of incidents involving the recalled ATVs. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the non-power steering models. Model names can be found on both the right and left hand side of the unit on the side panel.The following model numbers are affected by this recall:

    Model YearModel NameModel Number
    2009Grizzly 550YFM550FGHY
    2009Grizzly 550YFM550FGY
    2010Grizzly 550YFM550FGHZ
    2010Grizzly 550YFM550FGZ

    Model YearModel NameModel Number
    2008Grizzly 700YFM700FGHX
    2008Grizzly 700YFM700FGX
    2009Grizzly 700YFM700FGHY
    2009Grizzly 700YFM700FGY
    2010Grizzly 700YFM700FGHZ
    2010Grizzly 700YFM700FGZ


    The ATVs were sold by Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2007 through March 2010 for between $7,000 and $9,500. They were made in Japan.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact their local Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners were sent direct mail notification of the recall.

    For additional information, contact Yamaha at (800) 962-7926 any time or visit the company's website at www.yahama-motor.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Targus Recalls Laptop Power Adapters


    Comarco Inc. is recalling more than 500,000 Targus universal power adapters for laptop computers. Faulty wiring can cause the connector tips to heat and melt the plastic encasing the connector tips, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received 518 incidents of the connector tips heating, 53 of which resulted in the melting of the plastic casings. Eight consumers have reported a finger tip or hand burn. No reports of medical attention were received.

    This recall involves the Targus Universal Wall Power Adapters for Laptops. Only models with the following SKU numbers are affected by this recall: APA23US-02, APA23US-03, APA23US-04, APA63US-03, APA63US-04, APM62US-03 and APM62US-04. The SKU number can be found on the underside of the adapter unit.

    The adapters were sold at WalMart, Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Amazon.com and other retailers nationwide from June 2009 through March 2010 for between $89 and 109 for adapters for wall outlets only and for between $129 and $149 for adapters for both wall outlets and car/airplane use. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapter and contact Comarco to receive instructions on returning the unit for a free refurbished replacement.

    For additional information, contact Comarco toll-free at (877) 781-5186 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.regcen.com/comarcorecall.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Hammary Furniture Recalls Chests, Tables


      More than 217,000 Graco-branded drop side cribs made by LaJobi are being recalled. The drop side hardware can break or fail, allowing the drop side to detach from the crib.

      When the drop side detaches, a hazardous gap is created between the drop side and the crib mattress in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing a risk of suffocation and strangulation. In addition, children can fall from the cribs when the drop side detaches or fails to lock.

      Federal safety regulators and LaJobi have received a total of 99 reports of drop side incidents, including hardware breakage and drop side detachment. There were two incidents in which children became entrapped in the gap created by the detached drop side. Both children were freed by their caregivers. There were six reports of children falling due to drop side failure, including one report of a mild concussion.

      This recall involves LaJobi-manufactured Graco wood cribs. The full size cribs were sold in cherry, espresso, natural and white finishes. The production date, item number, purchase order number and finish name is printed on a label affixed to the footboard or headboard. "LaJobi" and the crib model name are printed on a product sticker located on the stabilizer bar or bottom rail of the crib. Affected models are listed below.


      Picture Name Model Numbers
      Ashleigh Drop Side 3280142
      3280154
      3280181
      Hampton Drop Side 3080136
      Jason Convertible Drop Side 3290235
      3290254
      3290281
      Kendal Drop Side 3570170
      3570181
      Lauren Drop Side 3250235
      3250242
      3250247
      3250254
      3250281
      3250282
      3150281
      3150282
      Rachel Convertible Drop Side 3300236
      3300281
      Sarah Drop Side 3000135
      3000136
      3000142
      3000147
      3000154
      3000181
      Shannon Drop Side 3010136
      3010154
      3010181
      Tifton Drop Side 3090136
      3270136

      The cribs were sold at children's product stores and other retailers nationwide from February 2007 to March 2010 for between $140 and $200. They were made in China and Vietnam.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact LaJobi to receive a free hardware retrofit kit that will immobilize the drop side. CPSC urges parents and caregivers to find an alternative, safe sleeping environment for their baby.

      For additional information, contact LaJobi toll-free at (888) 842-2215 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.LaJobi.com

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      ICON Recalls Nordic Track, Gold's Gym, Weider Club Inversion Benches


      ICON Health & Fitness is recalling about 33,000 inversion benches. The ankle clamp can release unexpectedly or the strap used to limit rotation can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      ICON Health & Fitness has received 75 reports of incidents involving the strap breaking or the ankle clamp releasing, including 23 injuries, some of which were to the head and neck.

      This recall involves the Nordic Track Revitalize Inversion Bench 2.0 model 831.14895.0, Golds Gym Inversion System models GGBE0867.0 and GGCCBE0867.0 and Weider Club Inversion System model WEBE0878.0. The model number is located under the backrest of the bench. The inversion systems consist of a frame with a backrest, headrest and leg clamp assembly.

      The benches were sold at sporting good stores, Walmart, Sears and other retailers nationwide from April 2008 through February 2009 for between $200 and $300. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inversion benches and contact Icon Health & Fitness for a free repair kit.

      For additional information, contact ICON Health & Fitness toll-free at (866) 506-9095 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the companys website at www.iconfitness.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Discount School Supplies Recalls Double Egg Shakers

      Discount School Supplies is recalling about 3,000 double egg shakers. Surface paint on the red eggs contains excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall involves egg shakers sold in packages of two. The words Double Eggs and Breeded to produce great sound are printed on the front of the package. Only the red eggs are subject to the violation of the lead paint standard.

      The eggs, made in Taiwan, were sold at discount School Supply stores nationwide from April 2009 through December 2009 for about $3.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled eggs away from children and contact Discount School Supply for a purchase credit.

      For more information, contact Discount School Supply at (800) 606-3807 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday though Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.discountschoolsupply.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Step2 Recalls Basic Rhythms Toy Drums

      Step2 LLC is recalling about 21,000 Basic Rhythms toy drums. The plastic clips used to attach the drumsticks to the drum can break. The small broken pieces present a choking to young children.

      The drums are intended for preschool age children. The toy drum is sold with two drumsticks that can be stored in clips on the side of the drum. A red "Step2" logo in printed on the side of the drum.

      The drums were sold at Toys "R" Us, Burlington Coat Factory and other retail stores nationwide from August 2009 through March 2010 for between $10 and $15. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy from children and contact Step2 to request a replacement toy.

      For additional information, contact Step2 toll-free at (866) 860-1887 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.step2.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Polar Bear Gift Shop Recalls Hooded Sweatshirts

      Polar Bear Gift Shop of Anchorage, Alaska, is recalling about 300 children's hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The drawstrings pose a strangulation hazard. to children.

      This recall involves children's hooded sweatshirts sold in sizes small through extra large. "John Moose" and "Alaska" screen print logos are printed on the front of the yellow sweatshirts. The "Gaxiani" brand name and RN# 55774 are sewn on the neck tag inside of the garment.

      The shirts made in Mexico, were sold at the Polar Bear Gift Shop in Anchorage, Alaska from February 2008 through August 2009 for about $15.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also return the sweatshirt to Polar Bear Gift Shop for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Polar Bear Gift Shop collect at (907) 274-4387 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.polarbeargifts.net.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      SCAN Andersen Recalls Wood-Burning Stoves

      SCAN Andersen is recalling about 200 of its 10 wood-burning stoves because the stove's door can dislodge and fall from its hinges, posing a risk of injury to consumers.

      Three incidents were reported to the firm including one report of a bruised foot.

      The recalled SCAN Andersen 10 wood burning stoves have serial numbers from 7951 through 8267. The serial number is printed on a label applied to the rear panel of the stove. These units are freestanding, black, cast iron stoves with a single front load door with glass pane. Dimensions are 35"H x 26 2/8" W x 16" D.

      The stoves, made in Norway, were sold by company dealers and distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada from March, 2009 to February, 2010.

      Consumers should contact their dealer for a hinge replacement kit and to arrange for a free professional installation.

      For more information contact Jotul North America at (800) 797-5912, ext. 108 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's recall web page at www.jotul.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Tropical Bedding Recalls Mattresses That Failed Flammability Standards

      -->
      Tropical Bedding is recalling about 15,000 mattress sets that fail to meet mandatory federal open flame standard and pose a fire hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves crib and bunkie mattresses and mattress sets (mattresses and mattresses with foundations) in sizes twin, full, queen and king. The crib and bunkie mattresses do not have any labels. The other mattresses have "Classics," "Classics II," "Imagine," "Sweet Mysteries," "Treasures," or "Comfort Dream" printed on a label located at the top of the foot of the mattress. The "Classics" model manufactured between August 2008 and April 2009 is not included in this recall. This model has a federal label attached that includes the date of manufacture and "Classics".

      The mattresses were sold at City Mattress and furniture stores in Puerto Rico from July 2007 through September 2009 for between $30 and $135.

      Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and return them to Tropical Bedding Mfg. for a refund.

      For additional information, contact Carmen Martinez at (787) 586-1139 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Trendset Originals Recalls Girls' Hooded Jackets

      -->
      Trendset Originals LLC is recalling about 2,400 gir;s' hooded jackets sold under the Shampoo and the Marci & Me brands.

      The hooded jackets have a drawstring through the hood that can pose a strangulation hazard to children. The sweater jackets have a drawstring through the waist that can pose an entanglement hazard to children.

      This recall involves two styles of girls' jackets. The Shampoo brand jackets are denim with a pink hood and sleeves, and were sold in sizes 5/6, 7/8, 10/12 and 14/16. The Marci & Me brand sweater jackets are black or tan and were sold in sizes 7/8, 10/12 and 14/16. The tag at the neck reads "Shampoo" or "Marci & Me."

      The jackets were sold exclusively at Burlington Coat Factory stores nationwide from September 2007 through September 2009 for between $11 and $13. They were made in China and Bangladesh.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also return the jackets to any Burlington Coat Factory store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Trendset Originals at (800) 908-8308 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm"s Web site at www.trendsetny.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Nationwide Recall of Sexual Enhancement Products Expanded

      Atlas Operations, Inc. products were marketed as dietary supplements

      Atlas Operations, Inc., is expanding its December 12, 2009, voluntary nationwide recall of "dietary supplements" for sexual enhancement to include Stamin It, Erectzia, and Vigor 100.

      These products were sold throughout the United States.

      The recall comes after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that lab analyses found the products contained Sulfoaildenafil, an analogue of Sildenafil, an FDA-approved drug used in the treatment of male Erectile Dysfunction (ED), making these products unapproved new drugs. The active drug ingredient is not listed on the product label.

      The undeclared ingredient may pose a threat to consumers because the interaction of the analogue with some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take other prescription drugs.

      The recalled products are in capsule form and may be packaged in blisters, pouches or bottles. All expiration dates of the products are included in this recall.

      Complete list of recalled products and lot numbers

      • 72 Hours (all strengths) -- ###-705-##, ###-706-##

      • Amour Again for Him -- ###-705-##

      • Arousin -- ###-705-##

      • Clyamax -- ###-705-##

      • Depth Charge -- ###-807-##, ##-807-##

      • Enhancement -- ###-705-##, ###-706-##

      • Erectzia -- ###-705-##, ##-705-##

      • Erexa -- ###-705-##

      • Ere-xxx by Elite Body -- ###-705-##, ##-705-##

      • Ere-xxx by Maxi Elit -- ###-705-##

      • Erousa -- ###-705-##

      • Ezerex -- ###-705-##, ###-706-##

      • Finally On Demand -- ###-706-##

      • Libiplus -- ###-705-##, ###-520A-##, ###-520B-##

      • Love Fuel -- ###-706-##, ###-520A-##, ###-520B-##

      • Rainbow Rocket -- ###-706-##

      • Red Hot Sex -- ###-705-##

      • Sexual Surge -- ###-705-##

      • Stamin It -- ###-705-##, ###-520A-##, ###-520B-##

      • Staminil -- ###-705-##, ###-520A-##, ###-520B-##

      • Tacktol -- ###-705-##

      • Topviril -- ###-705-##

      • Vaxitrol -- ###-520-##, ###-520A-##, ###-520B-##, ###-520C-##

      • Vierect -- ###-705-##

      • Vigor 100 -- ###-705-##

      • Whatz Up Rx -- ###-706-##

      • Xtremexcite -- ###-706-##

      • Zenerect -- ###-705-##, ###-779-##

      Consumers can identify recalled products by the 3 or 4 digit code located in the middle of the lot numbers noted above, where "#" represents any alphanumeric digit. Additionally, the lot numbers may or may not contain dashes.

      Atlas says its laboratories have identified that one of the raw ingredients was tainted with Sulfoaildenafil.

      Getting refunds

      The company urges consumers who have purchased these products to discontinue their use and return to their place of purchase. Products may also be returned directly to Atlas Operations. Customers can call Atlas Operations at 1-800-466-4444 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm EST for instructions on the return and refund process.

      Atlas says it did not in any way knowingly or intentionally violate the law with regard to the distribution of these products.

      Reporting problems

      Adverse reaction or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by regular mail -- MedWatch 5600 Fishers Lane Rockville, MD 20852-978, or by fax -- 1-800-FDA-0178.

      FDA has been warning for years that some of the ingredients in such supplements are unsafe.

      Niko's Sportsline Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled

      About 3,200 Niko's Sportsline hooded sweatshirts are being recalled. The children's jackets have drawstrings through the hood which pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves children's Niko brand hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings through the hood. The garment-dyed sweatshirts were sold in mango, kiwi, rust, denim, pink, brown and periwinkle and in sized 2T through 5T. A tag that reads, "Niko's SPORTSLINE" is sewn on the back neck of the garment.

      The sweatshirts were sold at gift shops, children's stores, souvenir and resort stores in Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maryland and Michigan from June 2007 through January 2008 for about $8. They were made in Pakistan.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard or return the sweatshirts to GJC International of Florida Inc. for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact GJC International of Florida collect at (954) 581-4646 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Mares Nemo Dive Computers Recalled

      Mares USA is recalling about 755 Mares Nemo air dive computers. An O-ring in the high pressure air connector can fail and leak air, causing a continuous but slow loss of breathing gas, which could require a diver to surface quickly, posing a drowning hazard to divers.

      This recall involves the Mares Nemo Air Dive Computer, Nemo Air Dive Computer with Compass, Mares High Pressure Hose with Quick Connector for Nemo Air, and Quick Connector Assembly for Nemo Air. These computers have a digital screen which allows scuba divers to measure the time and depth of a dive and process other information to help divers determine safe dive times and ascent rates.

      The computers, made in Italy, were sold by specialty dive shops nationwide from July 2008 through July 2009 for between $800 and $900 (U.S.) and between $880 and $990 (Canadian).

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dive computer and connectors, and return the products to their authorized Mares dive shop for a free replacement O-ring connector assembly. The O-rings in some units may already have been replaced, but this recall requires replacing the metal quick connector fitting at the end of the high pressure air hose that holds the O-ring. Replacement connector assemblies have a groove machined around the middle of the fitting, but recalled units do not. All consumers should take their Nemo Air dive computers to a Mares dive shop to confirm whether this connector fitting has been replaced.

      For additional questions, contact Mares at (800) 874-3236 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, visit the firms web site at www.mares.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Le Hing Recalls Baby Walkers

      -->
      Le Hing Inc. is recalling about 200 baby walkers. The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.

      The recalled walkers are intended for babies 6 months and older. The item number L-0809EN is printed on the side of the box. The walkers are blue or pink with a white tray.

      The walkers were sold at small independent retailers and discount stores in California and Arizona from June 2009 through August 2009 for between $25 and $28. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should stop using these walkers immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Le Hing Inc. collect at (626) 575-8566 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Kuuma Stow and Go Grills Recalled

      -->
      Eastwind Industries is recalling about 4,500 Kuuma IR Stow and Go grills. If the fuel container is not completely threaded on the regulator during installation, the propane tanks can leak fuel. This poses a fire hazard to consumers.

      Eastwind Industries has received three reports of fires from leaking propane tanks, resulting in reports of minor burns to the hands.

      This recall involves Kuuma IR Stow and Go barbecue grills. The rectangle grill is stainless steel with the word Kuuma embossed on the front. The grills main housing measures 18 inches long x 8 inches tall x 10 inches deep. Model number 83726 is printed on the barcode label affixed to the packaging.

      The grills, made in Thailand, were sold Sold exclusively at West Marine stores nationwide from January 2009 through August 2009 for between $100 and $140.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barbecue grills and contact Eastwind for a new operators manual with revised graphic installation instructions. Consumers will also receive a new tool to use for maintenance and cleaning of the fuel system.

      For additional information, contact Eastwind Industries toll-free at (866) 995-8862 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.kuumaproducts.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Tabata Recalls TUSA SCUBA Regulators


      Tabata USA is recalling about 250 TUSA RS-670 SCUBA regulators. The first stage balance chamber plug can loosen from the scuba regulator causing a high-pressure leak and creating unstable pressure. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.

      This recall involves R-600 first stage scuba regulators with the following serial numbers: UR600022 through UR600029, UR600031 through UR600103, UR6000637 through UR6000676, UR600708 through UR600716, UR600737 through UR600776. The serial number and TUSA logo are printed on the regulators.

      The regulators were sold by authorized TUSA distributors and diving and equipment stores nationwide from May 2009 through September 2009 for about $450. They were made in Japan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the scuba regulators and return the product to TUSA or an authorized dealer for a free inspection and replacement.

      For additional information, contact Tabata USA at (800) 482-2282 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.tusa.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Deux par Deux Minimome Recalls Children's Snowsuits, Coats


      Deux par Deux Minimome is recalling about 4,500 children's snowsuits and coats. The snowsuits and coats have drawstrings through the hood that can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      This recall involves children's snowsuits and coats sold in sizes 2 through 12. The snowsuits and coats were sold in various colors and prints. The brand name "Deux par Deux" and the style number is printed on the neck tag.

      Children's Snowsuit Style Numbers
      YearStyle NumberSizesYearStyle NumberSizesYearStyle NumberSizes
      2005 B504
      B514
      D506
      D516
      E807
      F508
      F808
      G809
      H510
      H810
      K523
      K813
      L524      		2-122007 B503
      C804
      D515
      G516
      J518
      J511
      K512
      K912
      L513
      P817      		2-122009 C804
      D805
      E806
      F807
      G808
      I510
      I810
      K812
      M815
      		2-12
      YearStyle NumberSizesYearStyle NumberSizesYearStyle NumberSizes
      2006 B502
      D504
      F506
      I819
      J510
      K511
      M813
      N514
      P516
      T820      		2-122008 D802
      E803
      G806
      J807
      I808
      J809
      K810
      L811
      N813
      P815      		2-122010 C803
      D804
      D904
      E805
      F806
      G807
      H808
      K810
      L811
      L812
      M813
      N814      		2-12


      The coats weres sold by small boutique retailers in the United States from 2005 through 2010 for $190 for the snowsuits and $120 for the coats. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets to eliminate the hazard or return the garment with drawstring to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers also can return the jackets with the drawstring intact to Deux par Deux, 433 Chabanel West, Suite 1102, Montreal, Quebec Canada H2N 2J8 for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Deux par Deux toll-free at 866-557-2222 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.DeuxparDeux.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Oriental Furniture Recalls Roman Shades and Roll-Up Blinds

      Oriental Unlimited has added its name to the retailers joining the voluntary recall announced in December 2009 of all Roman shades and roll-up blinds.

      Strangulations can occur when a child places his or her neck between the exposed inner cord and the fabric on the backside of the Roman blind or when a child pulls the cord out and wraps it around his or her neck.

      In the case of roll-up blinds, strangulations can occur if the lifting loop slides off the side of the blind and a childs neck becomes entangled on the free-standing loop or if a child places his or her neck between the lifting loop and the roll-up blind material.

      This recall involves all styles and sizes of Roman shades and roll-up blinds sold by Oriental Furniture. Oriental Furniture is printed on the packaging.

      The blinds, made in China, were sold online at www.orientalfurniture.com, www.amazon.com, and www.overstock.com from March 2009 through December 2009 for between $20 and $60.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled Roman shades and roll-up blinds immediately and contact the Window Covering Safety Council for a free repair kit at (800) 506-4636 anytime or visit www.windowcoverings.org. Oriental Furniture is contacting all known consumers.

      For additional information, contact Oriental Furniture at (800) 978-2100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.orientalfurniture.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Hammary Furniture Recalls Chests, Tables

      Hammary Furniture is recalling about 7,000 decorative wood chests and tables. The surface coating paint on the furniture could contain excessive levels of lead in violation of the federal lead paint standard.

      This recall includes several styles of decorative wooden chests and tables. The model number, style and average price is listed below:

      Model NumberStyleRetail Price
      T71037-00
      T71274-00
      T71522-00
      T71946-00
      T72345-00
      T72706-00
      T72858-00
      T73064-00
      T73069-00
      T73070-00
      T73112-00
      T73174-00
      T73175-00
      T73229-22
      T73292-00
      T73293-00
      T73294-00
      T73319-00
      T73346-00      		Vincent Rattan Entertainment Center
      World Map Drum Table
      Oval Game Cocktail Table
      Roulette Accent Table
      Console Table
      Entertainment Console
      Bachelors Chest
      Bar Cabinet
      Accent Table
      CD Storage
      Old Western Rifle Accent Table
      Box on Stand
      Round Accent Table
      Nest of Tables
      Bombe Chest
      Octagonal Drum Table Brown
      Octagonal Drum Table
      Black Bedside Chest
      Door Chest      		$700
      $720
      $900
      $640
      $880
      $900
      $800
      $700
      $500
      $360
      $500
      $280
      $200
      $460
      $700
      $240
      $240
      $260
      $900

      Furniture manufactured since April 2009 will have a label that specifies the date of manufacture, the item number, the country of origin, a product description and the name Hammary Furniture. This label is located on the unfinished back of the item or, if the back is finished, on the underside. Products manufactured earlier than April 2009 will not have any identifiable markings on them. Visit the firms Web site www.regcen.com/hammaryrecall for photos of all furniture items included in this recall.

      The furniture was sold at major department stores and furniture retail stores from November 2001 through November 2009 for between $200 and $900. It was made in the Philippines, China and Vietnam

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture, keep young children away from it and contact Hammary to receive a free replacement.

      For additional information, contact Hammary toll-free at (888) 577-4098 anytime or visit the firms Web site at www.regcen.com/hammaryrecall

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

