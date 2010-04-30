Recalls in April 2010

Gap is recalling about 7,000 baby swimsuits sold in the U.S. and Canada. The swimsuits have halter straps that were manufactured too short causing the plastic ring located at the neck of the swimsuit to press against the childs throat and obstruct the airway. This poses a strangulation hazard to the child.

The firm has received two consumer complaints. No injuries have been reported.

The baby swimsuits were sold in two styles: number 706260 is blue and white and number 700452 is red and white. The style number can be found on the label located on the swimsuit. Both swimsuits were sold in infant sizes up to 24 months and are made of a synthetic knit stretch fabric of polyester and spandex. The straps are made of the same material as the body.

The suits were sold at the babyGap, GapKids, Gap, Gap Outlet stores nationwide and online at www.gap.com from February 2010 through April 2010 for between $17 and $20. They were made in Indonesia and China.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled swimsuits away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Contact Gap to return by mail if purchased online.

For additional information, contact Gap toll-free at (888) 747-3704 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., visit the firms website at www.gap.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).