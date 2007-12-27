Write a review
Recalls in December 2007

    Counterfeit 'Square D' Circuit Breakers

    December 27, 2007
    North American Breaker Co. is recalling about 50,000 counterfeit circuit breakers labeled as Square D breakers.

    The recalled circuit breakers labeled Square D have been determined by Square D to be counterfeit and can fail to trip when they are overloaded, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    The counterfeit circuit breakers are black and are labeled as Square D QO-series models 110, 115, 120, 130, 210, 215, 220, 225, 230, 235, 240, 250, 260, 280, 1515, 1520, 2020, 2125, 315, 340, 350, 360, and 3100. Actual Square D circuit breakers have (a) the amp rating written on the handle in white paint on the front of the breaker; (b) the Square D insignia molded onto the breaker side, and; (c) a yellow chromate mounting clip with half of the top of the clip visible. If your breaker, labeled as Square D, does not match this description, it could be counterfeit.

    The breakers were sold by NABCO, electrical distributors, and retailers nationwide from March 2003 through April 2006 for between $3 and $85. They were made in China.

    Consumers should contact NABCO to determine if the breaker they have is counterfeit and to arrange for a free inspection and replacement or refund if necessary.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact NABCO at (866) 505-5851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, or visit the firms Web site at www.nabcorecall.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    FDA Warns of Botulism in Canned Green Beans

    'GFS Fancy Blue Lake' brand may contain deadly toxin


    Before serving up that green bean casserole for Christmas dinner, better check this out: the U.S. Food and Drug is warning consumers about a potential botulism contamination of canned cut green beans manufactured by New Era Canning Company, New Era, Mich.

    The suspect product is labeled as "GFS Fancy Blue Lake Cut Green Beans."

    The botulism bacterium produces a toxin that can result in a life-threatening illness or death. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this incident.

    The canned cut green beans were distributed to retailers, restaurants and foodservice institutions by Gordon Food Service, Grand Rapids, Mich., with lot code 19H7FL and UPC code 93901 11873, in large institutional-sized, 6 pound 5 ounce (#10) cans.

    The green beans were distributed to food service customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia and sold through GFS Marketplace stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. There is no evidence of primary distribution outside the United States.

    Customers who have the affected cans of cut green beans or who have used the green beans in recipes should throw cans and food away immediately. Any food that may be contaminated should be disposed of carefully.

    Even tiny amounts of the C. botulinum toxin ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the eye or a break in the skin can cause serious illness. Skin contact should be avoided as much as possible, and the hands should be washed immediately after handling the food.

    When disposing of this product, The FDA says consumers should double-bag the cans in plastic bags. Make sure the bags are tightly closed, then place in a trash receptacle for non-recyclable trash outside of the home.

    Restaurants and institutions should ensure that such products are only placed in locked receptacles that are not accessible to the public..

    FDA said it is working closely with Michigan Department of Agriculture state officials and New Era to identify all products that may be involved. Michigan Department of Agriculture, under its state authority, seized most canned products in the company's warehouses. New Era is voluntarily recalling 171 cases of the green beans (6 cans per case).

    Symptoms

    Symptoms of botulism poisoning in humans can begin from 6 hours to 2 weeks after eating food that contains the toxin.

    Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness that moves progressively down the body, affecting the shoulders first, then descending to the upper arms, lower arms, thighs, and calves.

    Botulism poisoning also can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

    Individuals who have these symptoms and who may have recently eaten the cut green beans currently under recall or other food products made with these green beans should seek immediate medical attention.

    FDA said it learned of the potential contamination on December 20, when testing of product collected during an FDA inspection showed a presumptive positive result for C. botulinum.



    Honda Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Recalled

    December 19, 2007
    American Honda Motor Corp. is recalling about 167,000 walk-behind lawn mowers because they do not comply with mandatory federal safety standards for lawn mowers.

    The cutting blades could rotate under power when the control lever is released. The spinning blade poses a serious laceration hazard to consumers.

    The recall involves Honda walk-behind lawn mowers with model numbers HRB217HXA, HRX217HXA and HRX217HMA. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck. The lawn mowers are dark gray with a red fan cover. The following serial numbers are included in the recall:

    ModelsSerial Numbers
    HRB217HXAAll
    HRX217HXA and HRX217HMA1000001 - 1513628

    The mowers were sold by Honda Lawn and Garden dealers and The Home Depot stores nationwide from January 2003 through November 2007 for between $760 and $900. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled lawn mowers immediately and contact any Honda Lawn and Garden dealer for a free repair. Registered owners will be mailed a direct notice.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Honda at (800) 426-7701 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.hondapowerequipment.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Ford Recalls 1.2 Million Diesel Trucks, Vans


      Ford Motor Co. is recalling almost 1.2 million vans, sport utility vehicles and heavy-duty pickup trucks because of a faulty engine sensor that could cause sudden stalling.

      The automaker told the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) that vehicles equipped with a 7.3-liter diesel engine could stall without warning, causing a crash.

      NHTSA reported on its Web site that the camshaft position sensor located on the engine could function intermittently and lead to an engine stall and potential crash.

      The sensor is an electrical component that helps regulate the fuel going into the engine.

      The recall covers vehicles built between 1997 and 2003 including Ford's E-Series full-size van, the Excursion SUV and the F-450 Super Duty pickup truck.

      Ford advises that in the event of an engine stall, drivers traveling at speeds greater than 30 miles per hour would have full power steering and power braking, allowing them to pull over to the side of the road.

      At speeds less than 30 mph, drivers would lose power steering and braking but would still have the ability to steer and brake.

      Ford dealers will inspect the camshaft sensor in the recalled vehicles and replace the part with an updated sensor without charge.

      Owners can contact Ford at (866) 436-7332.

      Scope 'Whatever' Hooded Sweatshirts Recalled

      Scope Apparel is recalling about 72,000 boys' hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings.

      The garments have a drawstring through the hood which can pose a strangulation hazard to children.

      The boys' small and medium sized hooded zip-up sweatshirts have various designs on the front, and were sold in charcoal, navy blue and brown colors. 'Whatever' and 'RN#39209' are printed on the tag sewn into the jacket.

      They were made in Bangladesh, India, China and Pakistan and were sold at mass merchandise and specialty children's clothing retailers nationwide from August 2007 through November 2007 for between $20 and $40.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard, or return the sweatshirts for a full refund to either the place of purchase or Scope Apparel.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Scope Apparel toll-free at (888) 692-7129 ext. 0 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, or visit the firm's Web site at www.scopeimp.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      'Heat-Wave' Heaters Sold at Menards' Stores

      December 6, 2007
      'Heat-Wave oscillating ceramic heaters sold at Menards' Stores are being recalled. The heaters can overheat, smoke, or ignite which could pose a fire hazard to consumers.

      Collins International has received seven reports of the heaters overheating, smoking, or igniting, including four reports of minor property damage to carpets and floors. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 1500 watt oscillating ceramic heaters model EB38005. The heater has a white plastic housing with the name "Heat-Wave" in black on its top. A label on the bottom of the product contains the model and the control number "ETL 3090262."

      The heaters, made in China, were sold at Menards' stores nationwide from September 2006 through March 2007 for about $25.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the heaters and return them to the nearest Menards' store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Collins International toll-free at (866) 877-1889 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company's Web Site at www.collinsinternational.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

