Recalls in August 2007

2007

    Cadillac Hearses Recalled

    August 29, 2007
    Cadillac has issued a recall for 1049 of the 2006 and 2007 model year hearses built by Accubuilt, Inc. because of a potential fire hazard.

    Some of the hearses, sold under the brand names of Superior, Sayers and Scoville, Eureka and Miller-Meteor have a faulty fuel neck assembly that could leak gasoline resulting in a fire under the hearse.

    NHTSA warns that there is a potential for fuel leakage while refueling and inadequate protection from the possibility of gasoline leaking while the hearse is moving also leading to a potential fire.

    Dealers will replace the fuel tank in the hearses when the recall gets underway.

    'Robbie Ducky' Kids Watering Cans

    Beaks are painted with lead paint

    August 27, 2007
    Another Chinese-made product marketed for children is being recalled because it contains lead paint.

    Jo-Ann Stores of Hudson, Ohio, today recalled approximately 6,000 "Robbie Ducky" Kids Watering Cans.

    The company learned the beaks of the watering cans contain lead paint, which violates federal laws.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. The CPSC, however, has not received any reports of injuries linked to this product.

    Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores nationwide sold the yellow watering cans from February-August 2007 for about $10. The recalled cans have orange beaks and are about 10 inches high by 6 inches wide. The words "Robbie Ducky Garden Collection Duck Watering Can" are printed on a sticker on the bottom of the cans.

    The company said consumers should immediately take the cans away from children and return them to any Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store for a full refund.

    For more information, consumers can contact Jo-Ann Stores Inc. at (888) 739-4120 ext. 7 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the company at guest.services@jo-annstores.com, or visit its Web site at www.joann.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

