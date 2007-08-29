Recalls in August 2007

August 29, 2007

Cadillac has issued a recall for 1049 of the 2006 and 2007 model year hearses built by Accubuilt, Inc. because of a potential fire hazard.

Some of the hearses, sold under the brand names of Superior, Sayers and Scoville, Eureka and Miller-Meteor have a faulty fuel neck assembly that could leak gasoline resulting in a fire under the hearse.

NHTSA warns that there is a potential for fuel leakage while refueling and inadequate protection from the possibility of gasoline leaking while the hearse is moving also leading to a potential fire.

Dealers will replace the fuel tank in the hearses when the recall gets underway.