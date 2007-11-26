Recalls in November 2007

Sailing (U.S.) International Corp. is recalling about 8,000 flashing pacifiers with whistle necklaces.

The nipple can detach from the base, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recalled pacifier necklace has a 28-inch multicolored cord with a 3- inch plastic pacifier that comes in assorted colors. A hole at the tip of the nipple is used as a blow hole for the whistle. The pacifier handle operates as the on-off button for the flashing light on both pacifiers. Flashing Pacifier or 2-in-1 Flashing Pacifier with Whistle Necklace is printed on the packaging of the pacifiers.

The pacifiers were sold at various retail stores nationwide during the month of June 2007 for about $5 per dozen. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the pacifiers and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or discard the pacifiers.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sailing (U.S.) International Corp. at (800) 643-6134 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.sailingusintl.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).