Recalls in November 2007

2007

    8,000 Flashing Pacifiers Recalled

    Sailing (U.S.) International Corp. is recalling about 8,000 flashing pacifiers with whistle necklaces.

    The nipple can detach from the base, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The recalled pacifier necklace has a 28-inch multicolored cord with a 3- inch plastic pacifier that comes in assorted colors. A hole at the tip of the nipple is used as a blow hole for the whistle. The pacifier handle operates as the on-off button for the flashing light on both pacifiers. Flashing Pacifier or 2-in-1 Flashing Pacifier with Whistle Necklace is printed on the packaging of the pacifiers.

    The pacifiers were sold at various retail stores nationwide during the month of June 2007 for about $5 per dozen. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the pacifiers and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or discard the pacifiers.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sailing (U.S.) International Corp. at (800) 643-6134 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.sailingusintl.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Hobby Lobby Stores Recall Halloween Baskets

    November 16, 2007    Spanish
    Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is recalling about 10,000 Halloween baskets. Surface paint on the bat, pumpkin and witch emblems attached to the baskets contain excess levels of lead, which violates the federal lead paint ban.

    This recall involves all 2007 Halloween-themed baskets with item number 5464201. The item number is located next to the price on the paper hangtag on the handle. The plastic baskets are either black or orange with two carrying handles. An emblem of a witch, bat or pumpkin is attached to each side of the handle. The baskets measure 3 inches wide by 6 inches long by 4 inches deep.

    The baskets were sold at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide from August 2007 through November 2007 for about $1. They were made in China.

    Consumers should take the baskets away from children immediately and return them to Hobby Lobby for a $2 exchange card.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Hobby Lobby at (800) 326-7931 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.hobbylobby.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Bon-Ton Recalls Childrens Bath Robes

      November 15, 2007    Spanish
      Bon-Ton Department Stores Inc. is recalling about 1,000 girls' and boys' bath robes. They fail to meet the childrens sleepwear flammability standard, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

      This recall involves Miss Attitude girls bath robes with GPU #5500-K660504 (Solid purple with frog and rainbow appliqu) and GPU # 5500-K660474 (Pink Leopard print) and URIT boys bath robes with GPU # 5500-K660495 (Blue solid with sport appliqu) and GPU# 5500-K660496 (Green camouflage print). URIT, Miss Attitude, and the GPU# can be found in the tags sewn in the center back neck of the garment.

      The robes were sold by Bon-Ton, Bergners, Boston Store, Elder-Beerman, Herbergers, Younkers, and Carson Pirie Scott stores nationwide and Parisian (Detroit area only) from September 2007 through October 2007 for between $25 and $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using these childrens robes immediately and return them to any of the stores for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Bon-Ton at (866) 798-2875 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.bonton.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      'Roost' Birch Bark Wrapped Candles Recalled

      November 15, 2007    Spanish
      Roost is recalling about 1,200 birch-bark-wrapped candles. The bark wrapping of the candle can ignite when the candle burns down, posing a fire hazard.

      There have been three reports of the birch bark wrapping igniting as the candle burned down. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves the following Roost birch bark wrapped candles. The center of the candle is white and the sides are covered with brown birch bark. Roost and the item number can be found on the box. Roost can also be found on the warning label on the bottom of the candle.

      Item NumberSize (Inches)
      CN5014 x 4
      CN5027 x 6
      CN5037 x 9
      CN50412 x 3

      The candles were sold by specialty retailers nationwide from September 2007 through October 2007 for between $20 and $80. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the candles immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or call Roost for product pickup and a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Roost collect at (415) 339-9500 ext. 212 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.roostco.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      'Robot 2000' Recalled

      November 7, 2007     Spanish
      Schylling Associates is recalling about 2,600 'Robot 2000' collectible tin robots. Surface paints on the robot contain excessive levels of lead, which violates the federal lead paint standard.

      The 'Robot 2000' is a battery-operated, tin robot standing 12' tall. It has a red light on the head and chest panels that open.

      It was sold at specialty toy stores and gift shops nationwide from October 2006 through September 2007 for about $25. It was made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Schylling to receive a refund or free replacement toy.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Schylling at (800) 767-8697 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.schylling.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

