Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2007

Recalls in September 2007

Browse by year

2007

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Nissan Recalling 372,250 Pathfinders and Infinity QX4s

    September 26, 2007
    Nissan is recalling 372,250 Pathfinder and Infinity QX4 SUVs sold or registered in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

    The recall is taking place in states that experience heavy snowfall that demands high concentrations of salt to clear roads.

    On some of the vehicles the fuel filler tube was not adequately coated to resist corrosion and surface rust on the tube may result.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that when combined with heavy concentrations of road salt in the winter, a mixture of snow, water and salt could contact the bare metal of the fuel filler tube causing corrosion and perforating the tube.

    In this case NHTSA warned, fuel leakage may occur when filling the tank. Fuel leakages in the presence of an ignition source could result in a fire, according to the federal safety regulators.

    Nissan and Infinity dealers will replace the fuel filler tube assembly with a new tube with an improved coating process.

    The recall will begin in November. Owners can contact Nissan 1-800-647-7261.

    States included in the recall are: Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

    Nissan Recalling 372,250 Pathfinders and Infinity QX4s...

    Guidecraft Inc. Recalls Childrens Puppet Theaters

    September 26, 2007
    Guidecraft Inc. is recalling about 10,000 children's puppet theaters. Surface paints on the puppet theaters wooden panels contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

    The recalled puppet theater has a chalkboard surface on the front and colored side panels. The puppet theater measures about 35 inches in length, 14 inches in width and about 52 inches in height.

    The theaters were sold at specialty toy stores, gift shops, catalogs and Web sites nationwide from June 2006 through August 2007 for about $90. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled puppet theaters away from children and contact Guidecraft to receive a replacement theater or another product of equal value.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Guidecraft toll-free at (888) 824-1308 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.guidecraft.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Guidecraft Inc. Recalls Childrens Puppet Theaters...

    Brake Problem Forces 300,000 Jeep Commander and Dodge Nitro Recall

    Brake problem forces of 300,000 units

    September 15, 2007
    Chrysler is recalling nearly 300,000 trucks because drivers may experience a momentary delay in braking when they step on the brake pedal.

    Dealers will reprogram the control module for the antilock brake system on 2007 Jeep Wranglers and Dodge Nitros and on 2006-07 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Commanders.

    The company reported that it knows of one crash, with no injuries, that may be related to the problem.

    The brake failure tends to occur when a vehicle has been going up a grade and the driver switches from the accelerator to the brake pedal, such as, preparing for a turn, a company spokesman said.

    "It's a very rare occurrence," spokesman Max Gates told Reuters. "But we have had reports of drivers experiencing problems when they take their foot off the accelerator."

    Separately, Chrysler also said it is recalling about 72,333 2008 Chrysler Sebring and Dodge Avenger sedans because of a potential problem with a cable connected to the front door latches in the vehicles.

    Brake Problem Forces 300,000 Jeep Commander and Dodge Nitro Recall...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Honda Civics Recalled, Wheel Bearing May Fail

      September 15, 2007
      American Honda Motor Co. is recalling more than 180,000 Honda Civic coupes and sedans from the 2006-07 model years because their rear wheel bearings may fail.

      Honda told regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that an improperly assembled O-ring on a wheel speed sensor housing allows water and road salt to reach the wheel bearing.

      As a result, over time the bearing can loosen, overheat and fail.

      Wheels came off of two Civics sold to Canadian consumers, according to documents filed with NHTSA.

      Dealers will inspect wheel speed sensors and bearings and replace those that are damaged, according to NHTSA.

      Honda also notified NHTSA that lubricant from the telescoping mechanism of the steering column of some Civics may cause brake light switches to fail.

      Dealers will install new brake light switches with protective coverings in about 20,000 Civic sedans and Civic Hybrids built for the 2006 model year.

      American Honda Motor Co. is recalling more than 180,000 Honda Civic coupes and sedans from the 2006-07 model years because their rear wheel bearings may fa...

      Back to Basics Iced Tea Makers Recalled

      September 13, 2007
      Back to Basics Products is recalling about 10,000 IT400 iced tea makers. The iced tea maker's components can fail, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The recalled Iced Tea Maker (Model #IT400) is mostly white and has a 2.5 quart glass pitcher. The recall includes only those products with a date code of CA1307 or CA1307-A. The model number is embossed on the bottom of the unit, and the date code is printed on a small white sticker, which is also on the bottom of the unit.

      The units were sold at Bon-Ton department stores and hardware stores nationwide, the JCPenney catalog, and Internet retailers from April 2007 through July 2007 for between $40 and $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled iced tea makers immediately and contact Back to Basics Products to receive a free replacement product or refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, call the firm at (800) 874-4084 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; visit the firm's Web site at www.backtobasicsproducts.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Back to Basics Iced Tea Makers Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.