Recalls in September 2007

September 26, 2007

Nissan is recalling 372,250 Pathfinder and Infinity QX4 SUVs sold or registered in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

The recall is taking place in states that experience heavy snowfall that demands high concentrations of salt to clear roads.

On some of the vehicles the fuel filler tube was not adequately coated to resist corrosion and surface rust on the tube may result.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that when combined with heavy concentrations of road salt in the winter, a mixture of snow, water and salt could contact the bare metal of the fuel filler tube causing corrosion and perforating the tube.

In this case NHTSA warned, fuel leakage may occur when filling the tank. Fuel leakages in the presence of an ignition source could result in a fire, according to the federal safety regulators.

Nissan and Infinity dealers will replace the fuel filler tube assembly with a new tube with an improved coating process.

The recall will begin in November. Owners can contact Nissan 1-800-647-7261.

States included in the recall are: Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.