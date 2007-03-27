Recalls in March 2007

March 27, 2007

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered the recall of 222 Bentley Arnage R, RL and T luxury automobiles because the wheels might fall off.

"On certain vehicles," according to NHTSA, "the road wheel fixing bolts may be dimensionally incorrect. The potential exists for these bolts to loosen," according to federal safety regulators.

NHTSA goes on to warn that loose and dimensionally incorrect fixing bolts "could lead to the road wheel becoming detached from the hub increasing the risk of a crash."

Bentley dealers will replace all of the wheel bolts free of charge, according to NHTSA.

Owners may contact Bentley Motors Ltd. at 248-754-6464.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).