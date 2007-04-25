Recalls in April 2007



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Acer America Corporation, today announced a voluntary program for the replacement of certain notebook computer lithium-ion batteries containing Sony-made cells.

Consumers should only use the notebook computer using AC power until a replacement battery pack is received.

About 27,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries containing Sony-made cells are involved in the recall.

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

As previously reported, there have been 16 reports of notebook batteries overheating. These reports were associated with earlier recalls by other notebook computer manufacturers of batteries containing these Sony cells. The previous reports involved only minor property damage and two minor burns. None of these reports involved batteries in Acer notebook computers.

Only lithium-ion batteries with the following part numbers and battery week codes and used in the following Acer notebook models, are included in the recall:

Acer Notebook System

Series Beginning with: Acer Battery Pack No. (Part of Barcode) Battery Pack Serial Week Code Range (Part of Barcode) Battery Week Code Range (in front of Barcode) Battery Week Code Range on Red Sticker TravelMate 321x BT00604001 0521-0545 Aspire 980x BT00804016 63V, 63W, 63X, 63Y TravelMate 242x, TravelMate 330x Aspire 556x BT00604005 601-626 TravelMate 561x Aspire 930x, Aspire 941x BT00807010 614-630 TravelMate C20x BT00604002 5BR-5BZ; 5C1-5C9; 5CA-5CZ; 611-619; 621-629; 62A TravelMate 422x, TravelMate 467x Aspire 560x, Aspire 567x BT00804011 0551-0626 TravelMate 320x BTT4807001 418-552

The computers were sold through authorized electronics retailers nationwide from May 2004 through November 2006 for between $500 and $1,500.

Consumers should stop using these recalled batteries immediately and contact Acer to receive a free replacement battery. Consumers can continue to use the notebook computers safely by turning the system off, removing the battery, and using the AC adapter and power cord to power the system until the replacement battery is received.

Consumer Contact: For assistance in determining if their battery packs are covered by this program and to request a free replacement battery pack, consumers can contact Acer toll-free at (800) 503-2330 anytime.