Recalls in April 2007

    Acer Recalls Notebook Computer Batteries

    Sony-Made Cells Blamed for Fires


    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Acer America Corporation, today announced a voluntary program for the replacement of certain notebook computer lithium-ion batteries containing Sony-made cells.

    Consumers should only use the notebook computer using AC power until a replacement battery pack is received.

    About 27,000 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries containing Sony-made cells are involved in the recall.

    The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    As previously reported, there have been 16 reports of notebook batteries overheating. These reports were associated with earlier recalls by other notebook computer manufacturers of batteries containing these Sony cells. The previous reports involved only minor property damage and two minor burns. None of these reports involved batteries in Acer notebook computers.

    Only lithium-ion batteries with the following part numbers and battery week codes and used in the following Acer notebook models, are included in the recall:

    Acer Notebook System
    Series Beginning with:    		Acer Battery Pack No. (Part of Barcode)Battery Pack Serial Week Code Range (Part of Barcode)Battery Week Code Range (in front of Barcode)Battery Week Code Range on Red Sticker
    TravelMate 321xBT006040010521-0545
    Aspire 980xBT0080401663V, 63W, 63X, 63Y
    TravelMate 242x, TravelMate 330xAspire 556xBT00604005601-626
    TravelMate 561xAspire 930x, Aspire 941xBT00807010614-630
    TravelMate C20xBT006040025BR-5BZ; 5C1-5C9; 5CA-5CZ; 611-619; 621-629; 62A
    TravelMate 422x, TravelMate 467xAspire 560x, Aspire 567xBT008040110551-0626
    TravelMate 320xBTT4807001418-552

    The computers were sold through authorized electronics retailers nationwide from May 2004 through November 2006 for between $500 and $1,500.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled batteries immediately and contact Acer to receive a free replacement battery. Consumers can continue to use the notebook computers safely by turning the system off, removing the battery, and using the AC adapter and power cord to power the system until the replacement battery is received.

    Consumer Contact: For assistance in determining if their battery packs are covered by this program and to request a free replacement battery pack, consumers can contact Acer toll-free at (800) 503-2330 anytime.

    Oeuf Infant Bouncer Seats Recalled

    April 18, 2007
    Oeuf infant bouncer seats are being recalled because the frame can collapse.

    Oeuf LLC has received six reports of frames breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Oeuf infant bouncer seats with padded canvas supported by a tubular steel frame. The canvas seat is brown with white, blue or pink stripes. A three-point safety belt is attached to the canvas. Model number 2005 is printed on the label.

    The bouncers wre sold at juvenile specialty stores and Web retailers nationwide from September 2006 through March 2007 for about $100.

    Consumers should stop using the infant seat immediately and contact Oeuf LLC to receive a repair kit.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Oeuf at (800) 691-8810 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Web site at www.oeufnyc.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Sears Warns Craftsman Circular Saw Owners

    April 5, 2007
    Sears is warning consumers to remove a label from Craftsman Circular Saws. The 'Craftsman' logo label located on the upper blade guard can become partially detached and interfere with the proper operation of the lower blade guard, exposing the saw's blade and posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

    About 308,000 saws are affected.

    Sears has received two reports of the blade guard catching on the label with one incident resulting in an injury to the user that required 12 stitches.

    The recall involves a 7-1/4-inch circular saw. The model numbers included are: 172.108550, 172.108560, 172.108650, and 172.108660. The model number is located on the circular saw's upper motor housing. Model numbers 172.108560 and 172.108650 have a gray body housing and a gray blade guard. Model numbers 172.108550 and 172.108660 have a black body housing and a gray blade guard. 'Craftsman' is written on the label on the upper blade guard.

    The saws were sold at Sears, Kmart, and Orchard Supply Hardware stores nationwide and online through these stores from November 2004 through February 2007 for between $40 and $60.

    Consumers should immediately remove the Craftsman label from the upper blade guard, according to the instructions. Instructions are available online at Sears.com (under the Product Recalls page) or by contacting Sears at the number below.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, call Sears at (800) 659-7026 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go to their Web site at Sears.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      NTI Thermal Gas-Fired Hot Water Boilers

      April 5, 2007
      NY Thermal Inc. is recalling about 4,800 NTI Trinity gas-fired hot water boilers. Acidic liquid in a drain line can cause a fitting in the boiler to leak, posing a risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning to consumers.

      NY Thermal Inc. has received one report outside of the United States of a leaking fitting resulting in a CO alarm activation. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall includes NTI Trinity gas-fired hot water boilers with model numbers Ti100, Ti150, Ti200 and Ti400. The boilers were manufactured between November 28, 2005 and January 8, 2007. The Ti100, Ti150 and Ti200 are wall-mounted units, and the Ti400 rests on the floor. The boilers are gray in color and 'NTI' appears on the front cover. The model number and date of manufacture are located on the ID label inside the front cover of the boiler.

      The boilers were sold by plumbing and heating contractors nationwide from November 2005 through February 2007 for between $3,000 and 8,500, depending on the model.

      Consumers should immediately contact the firm for instructions and to arrange for a free repair.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, contact NY Thermal Inc. at (800) 688-2575 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.nythermal.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Pool Ladders Recalled

      April 4, 2007
      Intex Recreation Corp. is recalling nearly half a million above-ground pool ladders because of a fall hazard.

      The recall includes "Intex," "Easy Set" and "Sand N Sun" ladders. The ladders' plastic steps can be assembled backward on the support brackets. If this happens, the ladder steps can break and the user can fall.

      Intex has received 172 reports of steps breaking during use. There were 127 reports of injuries, including six leg lacerations requiring up to 21 stitches, five reports of bone fractures, two back injuries, two reports of torn ligaments, eight sprained ankles, and other minor injuries.

      The recall includes 42-inch, 48-inch, and 52-inch "A" frame pool ladders. The ladders were sold with above ground pools with the brand names "Intex," "Easy Set" and "Sand N Sun" in the following sizes: 15-foot by 42-inch; 15-foot by 48-inch; 16-foot by 42-inch; 16-foot by 48-inch; 18-foot by 48-inch; and 24-foot by 52-inch.

      Each leg of the recalled ladder has two pieces joined together with a metal sleeve. The ladders have either three or four blue plastic steps on each side of the "A" that attach to blue plastic support brackets mounted on the legs.

      The following pool ladders are not included in the recall:

      • "A" frame ladders with single piece legs;
      • "A" frame ladders with two-piece legs and a 300 lb. weight limit listed on the ladder warning label (sold with pools after February 2007).

      The ladders were sold at Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, and Target stores nationwide, from February 2006 through February 2007. Pools with 52-inch ladders were also sold at other retailers nationwide during this time. Above-ground pool sets that included the ladders sold for between $150 and $800 depending on pool size and included accessories.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the ladders and contact Intex to obtain information about how to obtain a free replacement ladder.

      Consumer Contact: Consumers should call Intex at (800) 549-8829 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.intexcorp.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Target Activity Carts Recalled

      April 4, 2007
      Target is recalling about 18,500 activity carts because they pose a choking hazard to small children.

      The recall affects "Little Tree Wood Activity Cart Toys." The orange hubcaps on the wheel of the cart can detach, posing a choking hazard. Target has reported seven incidents of the hubcaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves Little Tree wooden activity cart toys. This is a multi-colored cart with an orange seat and a wooden tray. The cart has apple trees, a blue fence, and red, blue and green flowers painted on one side. The cart also has a wooden sheep, dog and horse affixed to that same side. The other side of the cart contains a board with multi-colored wooden magnets.

      The carts were sold by Target stores nationwide from July 2006 through March 2007 and on www.target.com from October 2006 through February 2007 for about $20.

      Consumers should take the toy away from children and return the item to any Target store for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.target.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

