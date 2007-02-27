Recalls in February 2007

February 27, 2007

Sportcraft is recalling about 2,600 inflatable bounce houses. The fan and the plastic housing surrounding the fan can break apart during use of the inflatable bounce house, posing a risk of impact injury.

Sportcraft has received three reports of the fan unit breaking apart during use. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves large, inflatable bounce houses inside which children can jump and play. The recall includes the following models: 'Castle Kingdom,' 'Jump 'N' Kingdom,' and 'Bounce 'N' Playhouse.' The bounce houses are inflated by a yellow, horizontal fan.

The fan's model number, FJ4-330C or FJ4-330C2, is printed on a silver sticker on the fan's housing. Bounce houses with an 'N' at the end of either model number on the fan are not included in this recall. The Castle Kingdom and Jump 'N' Kingdom are approximately 10 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet long. The Bounce 'N' Playhouse is about 8 feet long, 11 feet wide, and 9 feet high.

The units were sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors and Sport Chalet stores nationwide from September 2006 through January 2007 for between $200 and $300.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bounce houses and contact Sportcraft to receive a free replacement fan.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sportcraft at (800) 511-0675 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sportcraft.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).