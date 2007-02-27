Write a review
Recalls in February 2007

    Sportcraft Inflatable Bounce Houses

    February 27, 2007
    Sportcraft is recalling about 2,600 inflatable bounce houses. The fan and the plastic housing surrounding the fan can break apart during use of the inflatable bounce house, posing a risk of impact injury.

    Sportcraft has received three reports of the fan unit breaking apart during use. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall involves large, inflatable bounce houses inside which children can jump and play. The recall includes the following models: 'Castle Kingdom,' 'Jump 'N' Kingdom,' and 'Bounce 'N' Playhouse.' The bounce houses are inflated by a yellow, horizontal fan.

    The fan's model number, FJ4-330C or FJ4-330C2, is printed on a silver sticker on the fan's housing. Bounce houses with an 'N' at the end of either model number on the fan are not included in this recall. The Castle Kingdom and Jump 'N' Kingdom are approximately 10 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet long. The Bounce 'N' Playhouse is about 8 feet long, 11 feet wide, and 9 feet high.

    The units were sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors and Sport Chalet stores nationwide from September 2006 through January 2007 for between $200 and $300.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bounce houses and contact Sportcraft to receive a free replacement fan.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sportcraft at (800) 511-0675 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.sportcraft.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Honda Civic Hybrids Recalled

    February 9, 2007
    Honda Motor Co. is recalling 45,335 Civic Hybrid sedans worldwide to repair an electrical defect that could cause the engine to stop without warning.

    Most of the Civic Hybrids that are part of the recall were sold in the U.S.

    The affected vehicles were manufactured between September 2005 and September 2006.

    The hybrid sedans all have a defective voltage converter which could cause a short circuit stopping the engine and preventing it from restarting.

    Honda will replace the voltage regulator when the recall begins. The automaker will notify owners of the Civic Hybrid by mail.

    Honda has received no reports of accidents related to the defect.

