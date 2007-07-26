Write a review
Recalls in July 2007

    Toro Electric Blowers Recalled

    July 26, 2007
    The Toro Company is recalling about 900,000 "Power Sweep" electric blowers because of a projectile hazard.

    The blower's impeller, which is a rotating component on the blower, can break, resulting in pieces of plastic flying out of the blower. This poses a risk of serious injury to the user or a bystander.

    Toro has received 154 reports of broken impellers, including 21 reports of minor cuts and bruises resulting from projected impeller pieces.

    The recall involves Toro Power Sweep electric blower model 51586 that was manufactured between 2000 and 2002. The electric blowers have serial numbers that range between 000055100 and 220255609. There are two decals on the main housing of the blower. One decal reads, 'TORO Power Sweep' and the decal on the opposite side of the blower contains the model number and serial number. The recalled units can be identified by a black impeller fan, which can be seen through the air inlet screen on the bottom of the unit.

    The blowers were sold through Toro dealers and various mass retailers nationwide including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target and K-Mart stores from January 2000 through late December 2002 for about $32.

    They were manufactured in the United States.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled blowers immediately and contact Toro to receive a replacement blower.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Toro at (888) 279-3191 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. Consumers can also visit the Toro web site at www.toro.com. The Toro Company has notified registered owners directly.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Castleberry Botulism Recall Expanded

    Canned Foods, Meat and Dog Food Included


    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expanding its warning about possible botulism in canned products, including canned meat products and dog food, produced by Castleberry's Food Company of Augusta, Ga..

    The agency is expanding its warning based in part on FDA test results and information obtained during a joint FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the Castleberry’s facility in Augusta, Ga.

    Exposure to botulinum toxin can be fatal and two people in Texas and two people in Indiana remain seriously ill and hospitalized with botulism poisoning associated with eating Castleberry's Hot Dog Chili Sauce.

    While the previous recall and the known illnesses are linked to "best by" dates of April 30 to May 22, 2009, the firm has extended the recall to include all products listed irrespective of "best by" date. The firm is cooperating with FDA in the recall of these products and has ceased processing and distribution.

    Canned meat products being recalled are:

  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Austex Beef Stew.
  • 15- and 19-ounce cans of Austex Chili with Beans.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Austex Chili No Beans.
  • 12-pack of 19-ounce cans of Austex Chili No Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Best Yet Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Best Yet Corned Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Big Y Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Big Y Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Big Y Corned Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Black Rock Chili with Beans.
  • 24-pack of 10-ounce cans of Bryan Hot Dog Chili Sauce with Beef.
  • 24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Corned Beef Hash.
  • 24-pack of 10-ounce cans of Bryan Chili No Beans.
  • 24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Chili No Beans.
  • 24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Chili with Beans.
  • 10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Chili no Beans.
  • 10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Spicy Chunky Chili no Beans.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castle Chili No Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Beef Stew.
  • 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Brunswick Beef Stew Chicken and Beef.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberrys BUNKER HILL, ORIGINAL Chili NO BEANS.
  • 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys CHILI WITH BEANS.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Chili No Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Corned Beef Hash.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberrys HICKORY SMOKED, OVEN ROASTED, WITH SKINS, BARBECUE PORK IN BARBECUE SAUCE.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Hot Chili with Beans.
  • 10- and 14.5-ounce cans of Castleberrys BBQ Pork.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberrys Sausage Gravy.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberrys Creamed Chip Beef Gravy.
  • 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Beef Stew.
  • 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive CHILI WITH BEANS.
  • 8-pack of 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chicken Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chicken Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Food Club Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Food Club Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Food Club Corned Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Georgia Hash.
  • 10- and 15-ounce cans of Goldstar Chili.
  • 15-ounce cans of Goldstar Tex Mex Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Great Value Chili with Bean. (Canada distribution only)
  • 15-ounce cans of Great Value Hot Chili with Beans. (Canada distribution only)
  • 15-ounce cans of Kroger Beef Stew.
  • 15-ounce cans of Kroger Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Kroger Chili no Bean.
  • 15-ounce cans of Lowes Chili no Bean.
  • 15-ounce cans of Lowes Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Lowes Corn Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Meijer Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Meijer Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Meijer CORNED BEEF HASH.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Morton House Chili with Beans Beef and Chicken.
  • 15-ounce cans of Morton House Corned Beef Hash.
  • 10- and 15-ounce cans of Paramount Hot Dog Chili Sauce.
  • 15-ounce cans of Paramount Chili no Bean.
  • 15-ounce cans of Paramount Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Chili with Beans.
  • 10- and 15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Chili no Bean.
  • 15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Corned Beef Hash.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Prudence Corned Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Southern Home Chili with Beans.
  • 10- and 15-ounce cans of Southern Home Chili no Bean.
  • 15-ounce cans of Southern Home Corned Beef Hash.
  • 10-ounce cans of Steak N Shake Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Corned Beef Hash.
  • 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili with Beans.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili with Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili no Beans.
  • 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili no Beans.
  • 15-ounce cans of Value Time Beef & Chicken Chili with Beans.

    • Each can label or can end bears the establishment number EST. 195 inside the USDA seal of inspection. The canned meat products were distributed nationwide, with the exception the Great Value chili products which were exported only to Canada.

    In addition, the FDA has issued an expanded recall for the following hot dog chili sauce products and Natural Balance Eatables dog food varieties:

  • 10-ounce cans of Austex Onion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-97101.
  • 10-ounce cans of Austex Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-99533.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberry's Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-00101.
  • 10-ounce cans of Castleberry's Onion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-07101.
  • 10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 75266-04152.
  • 10-ounce cans of Kroger Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 11110-83942.
  • 10-ounce cans of Meijer Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 41250-85862.
  • 10-ounce cans of Food Lion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 35826-06911.
  • 10-ounce cans of Bloom Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 35826-06911.
  • 10-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 21140-21367.
  • 15-ounce cans of Irish Stew with Beef Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59860.
  • 15-ounce cans of Chinese Take Out with Sauce with Vegetables and Chicken Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59861.
  • 15-ounce cans of Southern Style Dumplings with Gravy with Chicken and Vegetables Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59862.
  • 15-ounce cans of Hobo Chili with Chicken Pasta Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59863.

    • Consumers who have any of the recalled products or any foods made with these products should throw them away immediately. Double bag the cans in plastic bags that are tightly closed then place in a trash receptacle for non-recyclable trash outside of the home. Additional instructions for safe disposal can be found at www.cdc.gov/botulism/botulism_faq.htm

    Retailers that have any of these products are asked to assure that they are removed from use and do not accidentally get reintroduced for sale, service or donation.

    Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin. Symptoms of botulism include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness. The illness can cause paralysis, respiratory failure and death.

    Symptoms usually occur from 18 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food. Anyone who is experiencing any of these symptoms should contact a physician. For additional information about botulism, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Web site at www.cdc.gov/botulism/botulism.htm.

    The disease has only been seen occasionally in dogs and has not been reported in cats. Ferrets are highly susceptible to botulinum toxin. The incubation period can be 2 hours to 2 weeks; in most cases, the symptoms appear after 12 to 24 hours. Botulism is characterized by progressive motor paralysis.

    Typical clinical signs may include muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing, chewing and swallowing, visual disturbances and generalized weakness may also occur. Death usually results from paralysis of the respiratory or cardiac muscles.

    Pet owners who have used these products and whose pets have these symptoms should contact their veterinarian immediately.

    Castleberry's recommends consumers with any questions or concerns about this recall should go to Castleberry’s website (www.castleberrys.com) or call Castleberry’s consumer hotline at 1-800-203-4412 or 1-888-203-8446.



    Signature Gourmet, Kitchen Gourmet Coffeemakers

    July 18, 2007

    Atico International USA is recalling its Signature Gourmet and Kitchen Gourmet 12-cup coffeemakers.

    The coffeemaker can ignite due to an electrical failure, posing a fire hazard.

    Atico International USA, Inc. has received 14 reports of electrical failures, including six reports in which the unit ignited causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The coffeemaker is white with a glass coffeepot. Signature Gourmet or Kitchen Gourmet is printed on the front of the unit. The Model Number (XQ-673B), Item Number (W14A4984) and date code are located on the bottom of the unit. Only units with date codes from May 2003 (0503) through July 2006 (0706) are affected by this recall.

    The units were sold at Walgreens stores nationwide from August 2003 through December 2006. The Signature Gourmet model sold for about $16 and the Kitchen Gourmet model sold for about $10. They were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled coffeemakers immediately and contact Atico International USA for instructions on returning the product for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: Consumers should call Atico International USA toll-free at (877) 546-4835 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the companys Web site at www.aticousa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Milwaukee Power Tool Battery Packs Recalled

      July 10, 2007
      About 1 million batteries used with Milwaukee Power tools are being recalled because they can explode.


      Included in the recall are Milwaukee Power Plus, Chicago Pneumatic, and Extractor 14.4 and 18 volt 2.4 Ah NiCd battery packs.

      If a vent on the battery cell is damaged or compromised during use, the battery can explode and pose a laceration hazard to consumers.

      Milwaukee Electric Tool Co. has received 35 reports of incidents, including 11 injuries from battery packs exploding while in use. Injuries include minor cuts, bruises and some hearing loss.

      The recalled batteries are used to power drills, saws, radios, flashlights, wrenches and Extractor windshield glass removers. The recall includes 14.4 and 18 volt 2.4 Ah NiCd Milwaukee Power Plus, Chicago Pneumatic, and Extractor battery packs manufactured between July 1999 and February 2004.

      The brand name can be found on a label on most battery packs. However, some 14.4 Volt 2.4Ah packs did not have Power Plus on the label. The battery packs were sold both with tool kits and as individual battery packs. Battery packs manufactured after February 2004 are not included in this recall.

      The battery packs, manufactured in Mexico, were sold by home centers, hardware stores, industrial distributors and vehicle service distributors nationwide from July 1999 through 2005.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs. Consumers should contact the Milwaukee Electric Tool Co. to determine if they have one of the recalled batteries. The company will provide a free replacement battery pack for consumers with recalled units.

      For more information, contact Milwaukee Electric Tool Co. at (800) 729-3878 between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Nitro Recall


      Chrysler is recalling nearly 81,000 Jeep Wrangler and Dodge Nitro vehicles from the 2007 model year to reprogram a power module blamed for sudden engine stalling.

      The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation in May after it received complaints of engine stalls on 2007 Jeep Wranglers at highway speeds.

      Chrysler said Tuesday that the recall will involve reprogramming the Totally Integrated Power Module "to eliminate the potential for a brief interruption of electrical power to the instrument cluster and the engine."

      Notification of owners will begin later this week and the work will be done at no cost to owners.

      Chrysler said the power interruption can result in a "momentary" engine stall, though the engine immediately and automatically restarts if the vehicle is in motion.

      There have been 180 complaints of engine stalling and at least one accident has been blamed on the problem.

      Gina from Turlock, California told ConsumerAffairs.com that her 2007 Jeep shuts off at highway speeds.

      It has happened 3 times and each time it malfunctioned I took it to the service department and they could not find the problem, she told us.

      The first time it was while on the freeway going about 70 mph and all power shut down for about 5 seconds. Then it restarted on its own, Gina said.

      The second shutdown occurred when Gina was approaching a stop light in her Jeep. I drive quite a bit on the freeway and fear it will occur and I will get hit by a fast traveling vehicle, she said.

      I am not getting any resolutions from the service department and I don't believe they fully comprehend the hazard of this malfunction, she said.

      Gina told ConsumerAffairs.com that she is afraid for her safety and the safety of her children while traveling in her Jeep.

      I need help, she pleaded.

      Algoma Hammock Stands Recalled

      July 3, 2007
      About 3,000 hammock stands are being recalled by the Algoma Net Co. because of a fall hazard.

      The foot brackets on the hammock frame can crack or tear, causing a slumbering consumer to fall to the ground.

      Algoma has received 28 reports of foot brackets cracking or tearing, including eight reports of users falling to the ground. One consumer reported lower back pain and nerve damage, and one consumer reported cutting her lip.

      The recall includes Algoma hammock stands model numbers 6250, 6250BH, and 6290W88B. They were sold with a cotton rope hammock with wood spreader bars and attached chains. The frame is made of steel and has five separate tubular pieces, including two foot brackets. The model number is located at the top of the instruction sheet that was provided with the hammock stand.

      The stands were sold at Kohls, D.S.I./Supervalu, Fingerhut, Mills Fleet Farm, Shopko Stores, Inc. and Target.com from December 2006 through May 2007 for between $100 and $150.

      The items were manufactured in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the hammock stands and contact Algoma for instructions on returning the foot brackets for a free replacement. The recalled units should not be returned to the retailer.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Algoma at (800) 800-7083 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.algomanet.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

