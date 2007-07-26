Recalls in July 2007

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expanding its warning about possible botulism in canned products, including canned meat products and dog food, produced by Castleberry's Food Company of Augusta, Ga..

The agency is expanding its warning based in part on FDA test results and information obtained during a joint FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the Castleberry’s facility in Augusta, Ga.

Exposure to botulinum toxin can be fatal and two people in Texas and two people in Indiana remain seriously ill and hospitalized with botulism poisoning associated with eating Castleberry's Hot Dog Chili Sauce.

While the previous recall and the known illnesses are linked to "best by" dates of April 30 to May 22, 2009, the firm has extended the recall to include all products listed irrespective of "best by" date. The firm is cooperating with FDA in the recall of these products and has ceased processing and distribution.

Canned meat products being recalled are:

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Austex Beef Stew.

15- and 19-ounce cans of Austex Chili with Beans.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Austex Chili No Beans.

12-pack of 19-ounce cans of Austex Chili No Beans.

15-ounce cans of Best Yet Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Best Yet Corned Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Big Y Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Big Y Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Big Y Corned Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Black Rock Chili with Beans.

24-pack of 10-ounce cans of Bryan Hot Dog Chili Sauce with Beef.

24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Corned Beef Hash.

24-pack of 10-ounce cans of Bryan Chili No Beans.

24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Chili No Beans.

24-pack of 15-ounce cans of Bryan Chili with Beans.

10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Chili no Beans.

10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Spicy Chunky Chili no Beans.

10-ounce cans of Castle Chili No Beans.

15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Beef Stew.

15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Brunswick Beef Stew Chicken and Beef.

10-ounce cans of Castleberrys BUNKER HILL, ORIGINAL Chili NO BEANS.

15-ounce cans of Castleberrys CHILI WITH BEANS.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Chili No Beans.

15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Corned Beef Hash.

10-ounce cans of Castleberrys HICKORY SMOKED, OVEN ROASTED, WITH SKINS, BARBECUE PORK IN BARBECUE SAUCE.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Castleberrys Hot Chili with Beans.

10- and 14.5-ounce cans of Castleberrys BBQ Pork.

10-ounce cans of Castleberrys Sausage Gravy.

10-ounce cans of Castleberrys Creamed Chip Beef Gravy.

15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Beef Stew.

15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive CHILI WITH BEANS.

8-pack of 15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Cattle Drive Chicken Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chicken Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Firefighter Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Food Club Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Food Club Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Food Club Corned Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Georgia Hash.

10- and 15-ounce cans of Goldstar Chili.

15-ounce cans of Goldstar Tex Mex Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Great Value Chili with Bean. (Canada distribution only)

15-ounce cans of Great Value Hot Chili with Beans. (Canada distribution only)

15-ounce cans of Kroger Beef Stew.

15-ounce cans of Kroger Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Kroger Chili no Bean.

15-ounce cans of Lowes Chili no Bean.

15-ounce cans of Lowes Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Lowes Corn Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Meijer Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Meijer Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Meijer CORNED BEEF HASH.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Morton House Chili with Beans Beef and Chicken.

15-ounce cans of Morton House Corned Beef Hash.

10- and 15-ounce cans of Paramount Hot Dog Chili Sauce.

15-ounce cans of Paramount Chili no Bean.

15-ounce cans of Paramount Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Chili with Beans.

10- and 15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Chili no Bean.

15-ounce cans of Piggly Wiggly Corned Beef Hash.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Prudence Corned Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Southern Home Chili with Beans.

10- and 15-ounce cans of Southern Home Chili no Bean.

15-ounce cans of Southern Home Corned Beef Hash.

10-ounce cans of Steak N Shake Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Corned Beef Hash.

15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili with Beans.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili with Beans.

15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili no Beans.

12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Triple Bar Chili no Beans.

15-ounce cans of Value Time Beef & Chicken Chili with Beans.

Each can label or can end bears the establishment number EST. 195 inside the USDA seal of inspection. The canned meat products were distributed nationwide, with the exception the Great Value chili products which were exported only to Canada.

In addition, the FDA has issued an expanded recall for the following hot dog chili sauce products and Natural Balance Eatables dog food varieties:

10-ounce cans of Austex Onion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-97101.

10-ounce cans of Austex Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-99533.

10-ounce cans of Castleberry's Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-00101.

10-ounce cans of Castleberry's Onion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 30300-07101.

10-ounce cans of Bunker Hill Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 75266-04152.

10-ounce cans of Kroger Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 11110-83942.

10-ounce cans of Meijer Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 41250-85862.

10-ounce cans of Food Lion Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 35826-06911.

10-ounce cans of Bloom Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 35826-06911.

10-ounce cans of Thrifty Maid Hot Dog Chili Sauce bearing the UPC code 21140-21367.

15-ounce cans of Irish Stew with Beef Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59860.

15-ounce cans of Chinese Take Out with Sauce with Vegetables and Chicken Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59861.

15-ounce cans of Southern Style Dumplings with Gravy with Chicken and Vegetables Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59862.

15-ounce cans of Hobo Chili with Chicken Pasta Dog Food bearing the UPC code 23633-59863.

Consumers who have any of the recalled products or any foods made with these products should throw them away immediately. Double bag the cans in plastic bags that are tightly closed then place in a trash receptacle for non-recyclable trash outside of the home. Additional instructions for safe disposal can be found at www.cdc.gov/botulism/botulism_faq.htm

Retailers that have any of these products are asked to assure that they are removed from use and do not accidentally get reintroduced for sale, service or donation.

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin. Symptoms of botulism include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness. The illness can cause paralysis, respiratory failure and death.

Symptoms usually occur from 18 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food. Anyone who is experiencing any of these symptoms should contact a physician. For additional information about botulism, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Web site at www.cdc.gov/botulism/botulism.htm.

The disease has only been seen occasionally in dogs and has not been reported in cats. Ferrets are highly susceptible to botulinum toxin. The incubation period can be 2 hours to 2 weeks; in most cases, the symptoms appear after 12 to 24 hours. Botulism is characterized by progressive motor paralysis.

Typical clinical signs may include muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing, chewing and swallowing, visual disturbances and generalized weakness may also occur. Death usually results from paralysis of the respiratory or cardiac muscles.

Pet owners who have used these products and whose pets have these symptoms should contact their veterinarian immediately.

Castleberry's recommends consumers with any questions or concerns about this recall should go to Castleberry’s website (www.castleberrys.com) or call Castleberry’s consumer hotline at 1-800-203-4412 or 1-888-203-8446.