Recalls in October 2007

    John Deere Recalls Utility Vehicles

    October 17, 2007
    Deere & Company is recalling about 5,400 of its Gator utility vehicles. The brake calipers in the front of the utility vehicles may have been installed incorrectly, causing the vehicle to pull to one side during braking. This poses an injury hazard to consumers.

    This recall involves the XUV and HPX Gator utility vehicles made by John Deere with model and serial numbers included below. These are four-wheeled vehicles with a cargo box. John Deere, Gator, HPX and XUV are printed on the side of the cargo box.

    The following model and serial numbers can be found on the serial number plate on the frame of the vehicle.

    ModelSerial Number
    XUV 620i GasMOXUVGX013294-016669
    XUV 620i GasMOXUVGT011480-012186
    XUV 850D DieselMOXUVDX011917-013329
    XUV 850D DieselMOXUVDT010001-010449
    HPX 4X4 DieselMOHP4DX050877-051453
    HPX 4X4 GasMOHP4GX051221-052763

    John Deere dealers nationwide sold the vehicles from June 2007 through September 2007 for between $8,500 and $10,600. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should stop operating the recalled utility vehicles immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer in their area to schedule a free inspection. The company will provide free repair, if needed. Registered owners were sent direct mail notification of this recall.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact John Deere at (800) 537-8233 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT. Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.johndeere.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    J.C. Penney Recalls Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Play Sets

    October 11, 2007
    J.C. Penney is recalling about 49,000 Disney Deluxe Winnie-the-Pooh 23-piece play sets. Surface paints on the play sets contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead paint standard.

    The recalled play set consists of 23 pieces including: either a white or black baby doll and assorted Winnie-the-Pooh themed items such as a diaper bag, blanket, playpen, highchair, swing, stroller, and carrying bags.

    The sets, made in China, were sold through the J.C. Penney catalog, Web site and outlet stores nationwide from August 2005 through August 2007 for about $40.

    Consumers should take the recalled play set away from young children immediately and return it to any J.C. Penney store for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For further information, contact J.C. Penney toll-free at (888) 333-6063 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.jcp.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Ford Recalls 1,500 Explorers, Mountaineers for Fire Risk

    October 5, 2007
    A new risk of fire in Ford SUVs has prompted a recall from the Ford Motor Corp. Ford is recalling about 1,500 2008 Explorer, Explorer Sport Track and Mercury Mountaineer SUVs equipped with the 4.6 liter engine and 6R transmission.

    A bolt securing the oil cooler line fittings at the transmission may not have been tightened sufficiently at the Ford assembly plant.

    If the bolt loosens, the transmission cooler lines can leak fluid on to the vehicle's the catalytic converter posing the fire risk.

    Dealers will inspect the transmission cooler lines and tighten them as required.

