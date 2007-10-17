Recalls in October 2007

October 17, 2007

Deere & Company is recalling about 5,400 of its Gator utility vehicles. The brake calipers in the front of the utility vehicles may have been installed incorrectly, causing the vehicle to pull to one side during braking. This poses an injury hazard to consumers.

This recall involves the XUV and HPX Gator utility vehicles made by John Deere with model and serial numbers included below. These are four-wheeled vehicles with a cargo box. John Deere, Gator, HPX and XUV are printed on the side of the cargo box.

The following model and serial numbers can be found on the serial number plate on the frame of the vehicle.

Model Serial Number XUV 620i Gas MOXUVGX013294-016669 XUV 620i Gas MOXUVGT011480-012186 XUV 850D Diesel MOXUVDX011917-013329 XUV 850D Diesel MOXUVDT010001-010449 HPX 4X4 Diesel MOHP4DX050877-051453 HPX 4X4 Gas MOHP4GX051221-052763

John Deere dealers nationwide sold the vehicles from June 2007 through September 2007 for between $8,500 and $10,600. They were made in the United States.

Consumers should stop operating the recalled utility vehicles immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer in their area to schedule a free inspection. The company will provide free repair, if needed. Registered owners were sent direct mail notification of this recall.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact John Deere at (800) 537-8233 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT. Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.johndeere.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).