Recalls in May 2007

May 30, 2007

Fisher-Price is recalling about 112,000 of its "Rainforest Open Top Take-Along" Swings. Infants can shift to one side of the swing and become caught between the frame and seat, posing an entrapment hazard.

Fisher-Price has received 60 reports of the infants becoming entrapped, resulting in cuts, bumps, bruises and red marks.

This recall involves Portable Rainforest Take Along Swings with a palm tree mobile and two hanging plush toys. The swings are approximately 23-inches-high and have two carry handles on the left and right sides. Model numbers K7203, K7192 and K7195 are included in the recall. Model numbers are located under the right handle on the swing. No other collection of Rainforest swings or products are included in this recall.

The swings were sold at discount department stores and toy stores nationwide from November 2006 to May 2007 for about $65.

Consumers should immediately stop using the swing and contact Fisher-Price for instructions on how to return it to receive a voucher for a replacement product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, call Fisher-Price toll-free at (888) 303-5631 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.service.mattel.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).