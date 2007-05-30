Write a review
Recalls in May 2007

    Fisher-Price Rainforest Infant Swings

    May 30, 2007
    Fisher-Price is recalling about 112,000 of its "Rainforest Open Top Take-Along" Swings. Infants can shift to one side of the swing and become caught between the frame and seat, posing an entrapment hazard.

    Fisher-Price has received 60 reports of the infants becoming entrapped, resulting in cuts, bumps, bruises and red marks.

    This recall involves Portable Rainforest Take Along Swings with a palm tree mobile and two hanging plush toys. The swings are approximately 23-inches-high and have two carry handles on the left and right sides. Model numbers K7203, K7192 and K7195 are included in the recall. Model numbers are located under the right handle on the swing. No other collection of Rainforest swings or products are included in this recall.

    The swings were sold at discount department stores and toy stores nationwide from November 2006 to May 2007 for about $65.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the swing and contact Fisher-Price for instructions on how to return it to receive a voucher for a replacement product.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, call Fisher-Price toll-free at (888) 303-5631 anytime, or visit the firms Web site at www.service.mattel.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Coast Spas Recalled

    May 3, 2007
    Coast Spas are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

    The recalled spas have a circulating pump and motor assembly, which can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

    Coast Spas has received 30 reports of spa fires. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled spas were manufactured from January 2002 through October 2004. Only spas manufactured during this time frame with either red or yellow pump and motor assemblies are included in this recall. The spa manufacturers name and date code and the pump and motor assembly can be located in the spa compartment as shown below. Consumers can access this compartment by lifting out the compartment door and setting it aside.

    The spas were sold by spa dealers nationwide from January 2002 through October 2004 for between $7,000 and $15,000.

    Consumers should contact Coast Spas immediately to arrange for the installation of a free retrofit by a service technician.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers should check the firms Web site at www.spamotorretrofit.com, or call Coast Spas toll-free at (877) 534-5255 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Feds Probe Jeep Commander, Pontiac G6 Problems


    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary investigation that could lead to the recall or 136,444 Jeep Commanders because the engine stalls unexpectedly.

    Federal safety regulators have received 26 vehicle owner complaints alleging incidents of engine stall while driving in a model year 2006 through 2007 Jeep Commander, according to NHTSA documents.

    Some of the consumers complaining to NHTSA told of repeated stalls at times with simultaneous loss of some or all lighting systems including headlamps.

    Two stalls resulted in accidents, according to NHTSA.

    DaimlerChrylser told the agency that engineers at the automaker have formed a task force to investigate the stalling problem with Jeep commanders.

    NHTSA has opened its own engineering analysis to assess the frequency, scope and potential safety consequences of the alleged defect.

    Pontiac G6 Sedans

    Federal safety regulators at NHTSA have also have opened a preliminary investigation of the Pontiac G6 sedan because of complaints of a loss of power steering in the General Motors vehicle.

    As many as 176,968 of the 2005 and 2006 model year cars are covered by the investigation according to NHTSA documents.

    NHTSA has received 19 complaints of power steering failure in the Pontiac G6 including two accidents and one injury.

    An investigation is the first step in the NHTSA safety review process. Roughly 40 percent of the agency's preliminary investigations lead to recalls.

