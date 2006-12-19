Recalls in December 2006

December 19, 2006
Crown Boiler Co. is recalling about 400 boilers, because they can generate excessive levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the flue gases, posing a risk of CO poisoning.
The recalled models are the Bermuda BSI and Cayman CWI Series Gas Boilers. Crown Boiler has received one report of high levels of carbon monoxide from these boilers. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves Bermuda BSI and Cayman CWI Series gas-fired boilers designed for indoor installation. Model and serial numbers included in this recall are listed below and are located on the rating plate. The boilers have a two-tone, red and gray jacket enclosure with the controls and piping on the right side of the unit. The rating plate is a silver label located in the upper left hand corner of the right side panel.
|Model Numbers
|Serial Numbers
BSI069SN
|CROWNB000304258 and CROWNB000411446
BSI069EN
BSI172SL
BSI172EL
CWI069SN
CWI069EN
CWI172SL
CWI172EL
Consumers who have not already been contacted by their contractor should immediately contact their installer or Crown Boiler Co. to arrange for a free repair. Consumers are reminded to install a CO alarm outside all sleeping areas, or make sure their current CO alarms have working batteries.
For more information, contact Crown Boiler Co toll-free at (877) 597-3321 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.crownboiler.com
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).