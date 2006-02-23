Write a review
Recalls in February 2006

    Barbeques Galore Turbo Sport Portable Infrared LP Gas Grills Recalled

    February 23, 2006
    Barbeques Galore Inc. is recalling about 1,800 Turbo Sport portable infrared LP gas grills. The grills have faulty regulators that can release too much gas to the burner causing an excessive burner flame. This also poses a risk of gas leaks, fires and explosions if an ignition source is present.

    There have been 18 reports of excessive flame or the regulator shutting off. No injuries have been reported.

    The Turbo Sport Portable Infrared LP Gas Grill is model number IR600; the model number is not identified on the grill. The Turbo Sport measures 16.5-inches long by 14-inches wide and 12-inches high. The portable grill is constructed of stainless steel with an attached stainless steel hood. The "Turbo Sport" nameplate is on the front panel of the grill. No other barbecue with the "Turbo" name is affected by this recall.

    The units were sold at Barbeques Galore Inc. stores nationwide from August 2004 through August 2005 for between $170 and $200.

    Consumers should stop using these grills and return the regulator to a Barbeques Galore retail store for a replacement, or contact Barbeques Galore Customer Service to have a replacement regulator sent to them.

    Consumer Contact: Call Barbeques Galore Inc toll-free at (800) 752-3085 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. For additional information on this product, consumers can visit the Barbeques Galore Web site at www.bbqgalore.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Chicken Limbo Party Games Recalled

    February 23, 2006
    Milton Bradley is recalling about 461,000 Chicken Limbo electronic party games after 23 reports of injuries.

    The game's two side poles do not fit into their bases properly making the game unstable. This can cause the game to fall apart if touched, hitting children playing the game as well as bystanders.

    Milton Bradley has received 46 reports of the Chicken Limbo party game collapsing unexpectedly. This includes 23 reports of injuries including bumps, bruises, welts and red marks, four reports of cuts, one chipped tooth and one fractured foot.

    The recalled "Chicken Limbo" is a plastic electronic game consisting of two red vertical poles set in yellow bases and an orange horizontal bar with a plastic white chicken at the center of the bar. The game is intended for children age 4 and up.

    The games were sold at discount department and toy stores nationwide from June 2005 through January 2006 for about $25.

    Consumers should take the recalled Chicken Limbo game away from children immediately and contact Milton Bradley to receive a free repair kit. The kit contains two yellow plastic replacement side poles to stabilize the toy.

    For additional information, contact Milton Bradley at (800) 245-0910 anytime, or visit the firm's Web site at www.miltonbradley.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Victoria's Secret Silk Kimono Tops Recalled

    February 23, 2006
    Victoria's Secret Direct is recalling about 500 silk kimono tops. The tops are made of fabric that fails to meet mandatory standards of fabric flammability in violation of the federal Flammable Fabrics Act.

    The sheer outer shell fabric of the kimono top can readily ignite and present a risk of burn injuries.

    The recall involves the Silk Kimono Top, sold as catalog/Web site item number 194-860. This is a two-piece garment with a kimono outer shell and an orange inner camisole. The outer shell's sewn in label states the following: Single, 100% Silk, RN 80763, Made In USA, Dry Clean Only. A separate label shows the item number 194-860. The Silk Kimono Tops were sold in paisley print pattern with metallic threads.

    The tops were sold at Victoria's Secret Direct catalogs and Web site only from November 2005 through December 2005 for about $138. These garments were not sold at Victoria's Secret stores.

    Consumers should stop wearing the garment immediately. Contact Victoria's Secret Direct for information on returning the kimono top and to receive a refund and $50 gift card.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, call Victoria's Secret Direct's toll-free consumer hotline at (877) 260-8419 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Krups Orchestro Espresso Makers Recalled

      February 15, 2006
      About 2,000 Krups Orchestro espresso makers are being recalled. The electrical connectors in the espresso machine can erode, posing a fire hazard.

      The recalled espresso makers are black and silver, have a silver control panel, and can make two cups of espresso at once. The word KRUPS is printed on the front of the machine. The model number and factory mark are stamped on a silver sticker on the bottom of the machine. The following are the recalled models:

      Model NumberFactory Mark
      889-45F8894556
      890-41F8904156

      The machines were sold at department stores and independent specialty stores nationwide from January 1999 through November 2005 for about $850

      Consumers should immediately stop using the espresso machines and contact Krups for a free repair.

      Consumer Contact: For information on how to return the product and arrange for a free repair, consumers should contact Krups toll free at 866-832-7690 between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or visit the companys website at www.krupsrecall.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Lasko Recalls Box and Pivoting Floor Fans

      Sold Under Lasko, General Electric, Galaxy, and Air King Brands

      February 8, 2006
      Lasko Products Inc. is recalling about 5.6 million floor fans sold under the Lasko, General Electric, Galaxy, and Air King brands. An electrical failure in the motor can pose a fire hazard.

      Lasko has received 42 reports of fires possibly associated with motor failures, with seven reports of injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation. At least eight of the reported fires resulted in extensive property damage.

      This recall involves various models of Lasko, Galaxy, Air King and General Electric fans manufactured between January 1999 and July 2001, and sold through February 2004. Styles and model numbers of recalled fans, which are either stamped or on a label on the bottom of the fans, are listed below:

      Brand Type of Fan Model Numbers
      Lasko Box Fan
      Cyclone Fan
      Wind Machine
      Air Companion
      Air Director
      Wind Tunnel       		Models 3700, 3723, 3733, 3750
      Models 3510, 3550, 3800, 35105
      Models 3300 and 3521
      Model 3515
      Model 2135
      Models 3400 and 3410
      General Electric Box Fan
      Cyclone Fan       		Model 106620
      Models 106600, 106630
      Galaxy Box Fan Model 3733
      Air King Cyclone Fan (20 deluxe pivot fan)
      Air Companion (15 deluxe pivot fan)       		Model 9500
      Model 9515

      The fans were sold at discount department stores nationwide from September 2000 through February 2004 for between $10 and $25.

      Consumers should stop using the fans immediately and contact Lasko to receive a free fan protection cord adaptor.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, visit Laskos Web site at www.laskoproducts.com or call the firm at (800) 984-3311 anytime.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Husqvarna Viking Sewing Machines Recalled

      February 7, 2006
      About 55,000 Husqvarna Viking sewing and embroidery machines are being recalled. Electrical arcing can occur in the machines power supply, posing a risk of fire.

      The firm reports three incidents of these machines overheating and catching fire. One incident resulted in extensive smoke damage to a consumers home, and the other two incidents resulted in minor property damage.

      The Husqvarna Viking Designer I sewing and embroidering machines have white plastic exterior and contain the words Husqvarna Viking and Designer I. The recall involves units with serial number, which are located on the bottom of the machine, in the following ranges:

      Beginning withEnding with
      00 or 6
      19
      23
      31
      42
      50, 1, 3, 4 or 9
      61, 3 or 4
      71, 2 or 4
      82 or 4
      91 or 5

      Independent sewing machine dealers nationwide sold the machines from January 1999 through December 2004 for between $5,500 and $6,000.

      Consumers should stop using these sewing machines, and return them to the dealer where purchased for a free repair.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Husqvarna Viking at (800) 446-2333 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the firms Web site at www.husqvarnaviking.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

