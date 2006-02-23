Recalls in February 2006

February 23, 2006

Barbeques Galore Inc. is recalling about 1,800 Turbo Sport portable infrared LP gas grills. The grills have faulty regulators that can release too much gas to the burner causing an excessive burner flame. This also poses a risk of gas leaks, fires and explosions if an ignition source is present.

There have been 18 reports of excessive flame or the regulator shutting off. No injuries have been reported.

The Turbo Sport Portable Infrared LP Gas Grill is model number IR600; the model number is not identified on the grill. The Turbo Sport measures 16.5-inches long by 14-inches wide and 12-inches high. The portable grill is constructed of stainless steel with an attached stainless steel hood. The "Turbo Sport" nameplate is on the front panel of the grill. No other barbecue with the "Turbo" name is affected by this recall.

The units were sold at Barbeques Galore Inc. stores nationwide from August 2004 through August 2005 for between $170 and $200.

Consumers should stop using these grills and return the regulator to a Barbeques Galore retail store for a replacement, or contact Barbeques Galore Customer Service to have a replacement regulator sent to them.

Consumer Contact: Call Barbeques Galore Inc toll-free at (800) 752-3085 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. For additional information on this product, consumers can visit the Barbeques Galore Web site at www.bbqgalore.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).