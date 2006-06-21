Recalls in June 2006

June 14, 2006

Honda Motor Co. has announced a massive worldwide recall of 561,594 vehicles to repair an ignition switch that could fail and cause the engine to stop.

Honda is recalling the Odyssey, CR-V, and Step Wagon models. Most of the recalled vehicles -- 483,185 units -- are in Japan.

Almost all off the recalls outside Japan -- 78,309 units -- involve the Odyssey minivan sold in North America.

Honda reports that five people in Japan suffered burns from contact with melted ignition switches in the recalled vehicles.

The recall and repairs will cost Honda approximately $24 million, according to a spokeswoman.