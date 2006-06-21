Recalls in June 2006

June 13, 2006
Herrington Swivel Rockers sold at Lowe's Stores are being recalled because users can fall out of them.
The recalled swivel rockers can be assembled incorrectly, causing them to break at the base or tip over backward easily. This poses a fall hazard to consumers.
LG Sourcing received nine reports of injuries including bruises and abrasions when the rocker broke or tipped over. One individual reported having a slight concussion. All of the reported injuries involved display models at Lowe's stores.
The rocker is part of the Herrington collection of patio furniture. The rocker is dark brown with a brown cloth seat, has a swivel base and a cut out pattern on the metal backrest. The item number, 119178, is printed on the rocker's packaging and on the assembly instructions. The rocker came in two sections, a base and a seat, and customers were required to bolt the seat to the base.
The rockers were sold exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide from October 2005 through February 2006 for about $420 for a set of two rockers.
Consumers should stop using the recalled rockers immediately and return them to any Lowe's store for a full refund.
Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Lowe's stores toll-free at (866) 259-8170 anytime, or visit www.lowes.com.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Herrington Swivel Rockers Sold at Lowe's Recalled...