Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2006

Recalls in June 2006

Browse by year

2006

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Odyssey Minivan on Honda Recall List

    June 14, 2006
    Honda Motor Co. has announced a massive worldwide recall of 561,594 vehicles to repair an ignition switch that could fail and cause the engine to stop.

    Honda is recalling the Odyssey, CR-V, and Step Wagon models. Most of the recalled vehicles -- 483,185 units -- are in Japan.

    Almost all off the recalls outside Japan -- 78,309 units -- involve the Odyssey minivan sold in North America.

    Honda reports that five people in Japan suffered burns from contact with melted ignition switches in the recalled vehicles.

    The recall and repairs will cost Honda approximately $24 million, according to a spokeswoman.

    Odyssey Minivan on Honda Recall List...

    Herrington Swivel Rockers Sold at Lowe's Recalled

    June 13, 2006
    Herrington Swivel Rockers sold at Lowe's Stores are being recalled because users can fall out of them.

    The recalled swivel rockers can be assembled incorrectly, causing them to break at the base or tip over backward easily. This poses a fall hazard to consumers.

    LG Sourcing received nine reports of injuries including bruises and abrasions when the rocker broke or tipped over. One individual reported having a slight concussion. All of the reported injuries involved display models at Lowe's stores.

    The rocker is part of the Herrington collection of patio furniture. The rocker is dark brown with a brown cloth seat, has a swivel base and a cut out pattern on the metal backrest. The item number, 119178, is printed on the rocker's packaging and on the assembly instructions. The rocker came in two sections, a base and a seat, and customers were required to bolt the seat to the base.

    The rockers were sold exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide from October 2005 through February 2006 for about $420 for a set of two rockers.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled rockers immediately and return them to any Lowe's store for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Lowe's stores toll-free at (866) 259-8170 anytime, or visit www.lowes.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Herrington Swivel Rockers Sold at Lowe's Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.