Recalls in July 2006

July 19, 2006

IKEA Home Furnishings is recalling about 100,000 of its LYCKSELE chair and sofa beds. Fingers can become caught in the folding mechanism of the chair bed/sofa bed, posing a laceration and/or amputation hazard.

IKEA has received one report of a consumer who has been injured when attempting to operate the folding mechanism. The incident involved a finger tip amputation.

This recall involves LYCKSELE chair beds and sofa beds produced before July 2005 and date stamped (year/week) 0526 and earlier. The frames are constructed of iron and have natural wood slats. IKEA, the article number (700-326-82 chair bed and 900-326-81 sofa bed), and a four digit date stamp printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the product.

The units were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and on the Ikea Web site from April 1999 through June 2006. for $40 (chair bed) and $90 (sofa bed).

Consumers who have a LYCKSELE chair bed or sofa bed date stamped 0526 or earlier and which is missing safety covers for the folding mechanism should call or visit their local IKEA store to receive free safety covers which fit over the folding mechanism to prevent finger access. LYCKSELE chair beds and sofa beds produced since July 2005 (date stamp 0527 and later) were sold with safety covers.

Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can call IKEA at (888) 966-4532 anytime or visit the firm's Web site at www.ikea-usa.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).