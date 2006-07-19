Write a review
Recalls in July 2006

    IKEA Chair and Sofa Beds Recalled

    July 19, 2006
    IKEA Home Furnishings is recalling about 100,000 of its LYCKSELE chair and sofa beds. Fingers can become caught in the folding mechanism of the chair bed/sofa bed, posing a laceration and/or amputation hazard.

    IKEA has received one report of a consumer who has been injured when attempting to operate the folding mechanism. The incident involved a finger tip amputation.

    This recall involves LYCKSELE chair beds and sofa beds produced before July 2005 and date stamped (year/week) 0526 and earlier. The frames are constructed of iron and have natural wood slats. IKEA, the article number (700-326-82 chair bed and 900-326-81 sofa bed), and a four digit date stamp printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the product.

    The units were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and on the Ikea Web site from April 1999 through June 2006. for $40 (chair bed) and $90 (sofa bed).

    Consumers who have a LYCKSELE chair bed or sofa bed date stamped 0526 or earlier and which is missing safety covers for the folding mechanism should call or visit their local IKEA store to receive free safety covers which fit over the folding mechanism to prevent finger access. LYCKSELE chair beds and sofa beds produced since July 2005 (date stamp 0527 and later) were sold with safety covers.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can call IKEA at (888) 966-4532 anytime or visit the firm's Web site at www.ikea-usa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Hunter Fan Co. Humidifiers Recalled for Fire Hazard

    July 18, 2006
    Hunter Fan Company's "Warm Mist CareFree" humidifier is being recalled. Water from the humidifier can leak into the unit's electrical compartment posing a fire hazard.

    Hunter has received four reports of incidents involving the humidifier, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled humidifiers are white or black plastic with blue or green tinted water tanks. "Hunter" and "NiteGlo" are printed on the humidifier. The model numbers and tank size included in this recall are listed below. The model number is located on a white label on the bottom of the humidifier.

    ModelSizeDescription
    35201 CareFree® Humidifier Warm Mist2.0 GallonWhite plastic with a blue
    tinted water tank
    35202 CareFree® Humidifier Warm Mist2.0 GallonWhite plastic with a blue
    tinted water tank
    35203 CareFree® Humidifier Warm Mist2.0 GallonWhite plastic with a green
    tinted water tank
    35207 CareFree® Humidifier Warm Mist2.0 GallonWhite plastic with a blue
    tinted water tank
    35253 CareFree® Humidifier Warm Mist2.0 GallonBlack plastic with a blue
    tinted water tank

    The humidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Linens N Things, discount stores, and hardware stores nationwide, as well as catalogs and on various Web sites, from September 2005 through February 2006 for between $50 and $65.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled humidifiers and unplug them immediately. Contact Hunter Fan Co. to receive a free replacement part.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Hunter Fan Co. toll-free at (866) 818-7609 anytime, or log onto the firm's Web site at www.hunterfan.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Nissan Recalls Altimas, Sentras

    July 13, 2006
    Nissan is recalling some 2003 model year Altima and Sentra cars equipped with 2.5-liter engines. An engine sensor can be affected by temperature variations and malfunction. In some situations, the malfunction will cause the engine to stop running while the vehicle is driven at low speeds.

    The automaker said the recall involved 186,279 Altimas and 14,587 Sentras.

    There has been one crash reported and no injuries linked to the defect.

    Owners will be notified starting August 21 and dealers will reprogram the vehicle's computer system at no cost. Owners may contact the company at (800) 647-7261.

    Last month, Nissan recalled nearly 100,000 Altima and Sentra sedans from the 2006 model year because of excessive oil consumption and reports of two dozen engine fires. The concerns led the automaker to temporarily stop selling the vehicles.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Wal-Mart Office Chairs

      July 11, 2006
      Wal-Mart is recalling about 760,000 "Mainstays Associate" office chairs. The legs and backs of the chairs can break, and the chairs can easily tip over, posing a fall hazard.

      Wal-Mart has received nine reports of chairs breaking and two reports of tipping. There have been seven reported injuries, including a broken wrist.

      The recall involves the Mainstays Associate office chair with a 5-star nylon base with dual wheel casters and pneumatic seat height adjustment. The chair has a fabric cushioned seat and back that is black/grey in color. The armrests are shaped in half-circle loops. Under the seat is a UPC Code Label #9501401610 with printed Model #VCR1022.

      The chairs were sold at Wal-Mart stores exclusively nationwide from April 2003 through April 2006 for about $36.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return it to Wal-Mart for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, call Wal-Mart at (800) 925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit their Web site at www.walmartstores.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Firestone Recalls "Destination" Passenger Tires

      June 7, 2006 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered a new recall of Firestone passenger tires because of a manufacturing flaw that could lead to tread separation and cause a crash.

      Firestone Destination A P265/75R16 passenger tires made between January 29 and February 4, 2006 may have been produced with a damaged inner liner because of an improper machine tool set up. A small area on the inside of the tire could have no inner liner coverage at all.

      The flaw can cause the tread to separate over time resulting in rapid air loss in tires Firestone manufactured with the flaw.

      Firestone will notify tire owners and replace the tires free of charge when the recall begins in June. Tire owners may contact Firestone at 1-800-367-3872 or call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

      Firestone Recalls 'Destination' Passenger Tires

