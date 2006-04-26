Recalls in April 2006

About 87,000 Shindaiwa Backpack Blowers are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

The backpack blowers muffler support bracket can break, creating an opening in the muffler body. Hot exhaust gases could then escape from the muffler and melt the fuel tank or ignite grease or debris around the fuel tank, posing a fire hazard.

Shindaiwa received one report of fire. No injuries were reported.

The Shindaiwa gasoline-powered backpack blowers are red and black with a white fuel tank. Model numbers EB630 or EB630RT are printed on the body of the blowers along with Shindaiwa.

The units were sold by Shindaiwa dealers nationwide from July 1999 through February 2006 for about $545.

Consumers should stop using the backpack blowers immediately and contact Shindaiwa for the closest dealer location to schedule a free inspection and a free repair if necessary. Consumers who have registered their equipment will receive direct correspondence from Shindaiwa about this recall.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Shindaiwa at (800) 521-7733 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.shindaiwa.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).