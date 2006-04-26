Write a review
Recalls in April 2006

    Shindaiwa Recalls Backpack Blowers

    About 87,000 Shindaiwa Backpack Blowers are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

    The backpack blowers muffler support bracket can break, creating an opening in the muffler body. Hot exhaust gases could then escape from the muffler and melt the fuel tank or ignite grease or debris around the fuel tank, posing a fire hazard.

    Shindaiwa received one report of fire. No injuries were reported.

    The Shindaiwa gasoline-powered backpack blowers are red and black with a white fuel tank. Model numbers EB630 or EB630RT are printed on the body of the blowers along with Shindaiwa.

    The units were sold by Shindaiwa dealers nationwide from July 1999 through February 2006 for about $545.

    Consumers should stop using the backpack blowers immediately and contact Shindaiwa for the closest dealer location to schedule a free inspection and a free repair if necessary. Consumers who have registered their equipment will receive direct correspondence from Shindaiwa about this recall.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Shindaiwa at (800) 521-7733 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.shindaiwa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Jeep Wrangler Investigation

    April 25, 2006
    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a preliminary investigation of the 2006 Jeep Wrangler because of problems with the clutch assembly and the clutch pedal linkage.

    The investigation, which began April 20, could involve as many as 33,000 vehicles but NHTSA reports that the exact number will be determined during the investigation.

    The agency has received consumer complaints that the clutch pedal suddenly failed and was no longer capable of releasing the clutch.

    The complaints noted a noise from under the instrument panel that might be associated with the failure as well as a plastic tab falling to the floor.

    There are no crashes or injuries reported as a result of the clutch failures.

    Mountain Buggy Stroller Recall Expanded

    April 25, 2006
    Sycamore Kids Inc. is expanding earlier recalls for its Mountain Buggy Urban Single and Urban Double, Breeze Strollers. Earlier recalls were conducted in July 2005 and November 2005.

    The handlebar can crack or break, possibly detaching while in use, posing a risk of injury to young children.

    Sycamore Kids has received 49 reports of the handlebars either cracking or breaking when the stroller was pulled up or taken down stairs. This resulted in five reports of bruises and scrapes.

    The recalled strollers have a metal frame and a cloth seat with a sun canopy. The strollers were sold in a variety of colors including: midnight blue, navy, red, black, silver and orange. A metal plate above the footrest shows the Mountain Buggy logo with Mountain Buggy, and Urban, or Breeze written underneath on the metal plate.

    The recalled Mountain Buggy Urban Single strollers have item number U1204-002, and serial numbers between 000000 and 015276. The recalled Mountain Buggy Urban Double strollers have item number U2204-002, and serial numbers between 000000 and 009221. The recalled Mountain Buggy Breeze strollers have item number B1204-001, and serial numbers between 000000 and 000191. The serial number and model number are on the back of the metal plate.

    The strollers were sold at juvenile furniture retailers and baby product stores and Web retailers nationwide from December 2004 through September 2005 for between $400 and $640.

    Contact Sycamore Kids to find an authorized repair center to receive a free replacement handlebar ratchet.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Sycamore Kids Inc. toll-free at (866) 524-8805 anytime, or write to support@mountainbuggyusa.com. This recall information also can be found on the firms Web site at www.mountainbuggyusa.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      HP, Compaq Recall Notebook Computer Batteries

      April 20, 2006
      Hewlett Packard is recalling about 4,100 batteries used in HP and Compaq notebook computers. An internal failure can cause the battery to overheat and melt or char the plastic case, posing a burn and fire hazard.

      HP has received 20 reports of batteries overheating, including two in the United States. One minor burn injury has been reported. Eleven cases of minor property damage were reported, including one in the United States.

      The recalled lithium ion rechargeable batteries are used with various HP and Compaq notebook computers. The recalled batteries are a subset of those manufactured in early January 2005, and will have a bar code label starting with L3. HP and Compaq Notebook Model Series that may contain a recalled battery include:

      HP Pavilion Family HP Compaq FamilyCompaq Presario Family
      dv1xxx
      ze2xxx      		nx48xxV2xxx
      M2xxx

      The notebook model is located on the display screen bezel or in the labeling on the bottom of the notebook.

      The units were sold at national and regional computer and electronics stores, online stores, and at hp.com and hpshopping.com from January 2005 through December 2005 for between $1,000 and $3,000. The battery packs also were sold separately for between $100 and $130.

      Consumers should stop using the "L3" coded batteries immediately and contact HP to determine if the specific battery is one of the ones being recalled, and if it is, receive a free replacement battery. After removing the recalled battery from their notebook computer, consumers should plug in the AC adapter to power the notebook until a replacement battery arrives.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, visit the HP Battery Replacement Program Web Site at www.hp.com/support/BatteryReplacement, or contact HP at (888) 202-4320 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      CCH Alien Cams Recalled

      April 18, 2006
      CCH Inc. is recalling about 4,100 "Alien Cams" mountain climbing equipment. The cables that support climbers using these devices can fail, causing climbers to fall.

      CCH Inc. has received one report of an anchor cable failing a climber during use.

      These camming anchors are devices used as both a precautionary measure to stop a climber in the event of falls, and to actually support the climber. Climbers insert the device into cracks or crevasses in rock and it grips the sides of the crack.

      The recalled units are marked with a small center punch dimple at the base of the round ball where the axle goes through the cable eye. They have production dates, from November 2004 (written as 1104) through December 2005 (written as 1205), which can be found on the bottom of the handle puller.

      The cams were sold at climbing stores nationwide and Web retailers from November 2004 through December 2005 for between $50 and $60.

      Consumers should stop using these devices immediately and contact the firm for instructions on how to have the units repaired.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, call the firm at (800) 776-9185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit CCHs Web site at www.aliencamsbycch.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      LandRoller "Terra 9" Roller Skates

      April 5, 2006
      LandRoller Inc. is recalling about 1,400 pairs of its "Terra 9" roller skates. The wheels can detach and the brakes can fail. Either one of these hazards can cause the skater to fall and suffer serious injury.

      LandRoller Inc. has received nine reports of wheel separation. No injuries have been reported.

      LandRoller skates have two oversized wheels on each skate that are angled inward, which is designed to help the user keep balanced on cracked pavement and uneven surfaces. The recalled LandRoller brand skates are the "Terra 9" model manufactured between July 2005 and December 2005. The date of manufacture can be determined from the serial number, which is written on a white sticker attached to the upper inside of the right boot's plastic ankle cuff. Serial numbers beginning with "L050" are included in the recall.

      The brand name is on the skate's tongue and model is on the skate's rear heel area. Women's skates are purple and gray and sold in sizes 6 through 11. Men's skates are blue and black and sold in sizes 5 through 12.

      The skates were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and by Web retailers from July 2005 through February 2006 for about $250.

      Consumers should stop using these skates immediately and contact LandRoller to receive a free repair kit.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, call LandRoller Inc. toll-free at (877) 923-5500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. To receive the free repair kit, consumers should access the company's Web site at www.landroller.com/terra9_recall.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

