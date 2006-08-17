Recalls in August 2006

August 16, 2006

Black & Decker is expanding its recall of cordless electric lawnmowers. An electrical component in the lawnmowers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall covers about 160,000 mowers, including 140,000 that were recalled in September 2002, but also are included in this recall.

Black & Decker has received 10 additional reports of electrical components overheating, including one additional report of a fire extending beyond the mower.

The original recall involved 11 reports of electrical components overheating. One of these resulted in a minor hand burn and nine resulted in reports of minor property damage extending beyond the mower.

The mowers were sold under both the Black & Decker and Craftsman brand names. The recalled Black & Decker mowers have the model CMM1000 or CMM1000R and are labeled as Type 1 through Type 4, both of which are located on the silver and black label affixed to the rear door of the mower.

Mowers labeled as Type 5 are not included in this recall. The Black & Decker mowers have either an orange or green deck with a black motor cover. The Craftsman-brand mowers have model number 900.370520 and include all date codes and types. The model number is located on the silver and black label affixed to the rear door of the mower. The Craftsman mowers have a dark green deck with a black motor cover.

The mowers were sold by home center, hardware and discount stores, and authorized Black & Decker dealers nationwide from February 1996 through December 2005 for between $360 and $450. Craftsman-brand mowers were sold at Sears and Orchard Supply Hardware stores nationwide from January 1998 through December 2000 for between $360 and $400.

All consumers should stop using the lawnmowers immediately and call for information on receiving a free inspection and repair if necessary. Consumers who had their mowers repaired as a result of the previous recall should have their mowers again inspected and repaired, if necessary, as part of this recall.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, consumers with Black & Decker mowers should contact Black & Decker toll-free at (866) 229-5570 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.blackanddecker.com. Consumers with Craftsman-brand lawnmowers should call (888) 375-9741 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).