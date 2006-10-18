Recalls in October 2006

October 18, 2006

Decathlon USA is recalling Quechua tents and canopies because of a flammability problem.

All 2006 model Quechua branded tents (2-Seconds, 2-Seconds Air, 3-Seconds Air, T2, T3 Air, T4 Air, T6.2XL Air, T2 Ultralight Tents, T0 and T0+ canopies) sold in orange, red, blue, camouflage, or beige with SKU numbers 350808, 65196, 86813 146552, 146548, 100986, 351219, 370833, 531980, 531989, 65024, 90366, 90428, 567008, 567009, 567036, 567032, 370973, 22611, 566985, and 566992 are included in this recall. The SKU number can be found on the self-carry jacket. Quechua is printed on the exterior of the tent or canopy and on some of the carrying bags.

The tents were sold at Decathlon USA retail stores in Massachusetts or through online sales at www.decathlontent.com from January 2006 through September 2006 for between $15 and $150.

Consumers should stop using the recalled tents and call Decathlon USA for information on returning these recalled tents for a refund plus an extra $10. Consumers that purchased tents through the Web site and toll-free number are being sent direct notices from Decathlon.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Decathlon USA at (888) 446-5147 anytime or visit the firm's Web site at www.decathlon-usa.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).