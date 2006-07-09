Recalls in September 2006

September 7, 2006

LeapFrog Enterprises is recalling about 186,000 Learn-Around Playground Activity Centers. A child's arm can become caught in the activity center's plastic tube.

LeapFrog has received 145 reports of children's arms becoming caught in the plastic tube, resulting in 54 reports of minor scratches and bruises.

The Learn-Around Playground is a multi-colored, plastic musical activity center for young children ages 6 to 36 months. It includes a Slide and Sing alphabet panel and a ball drop on the left side, a Number Rock musical keyboard in the center, and a Flying Rhymes airplane, pop-up LittleLeap, and "smart" book on the right side. "Leap Frog Baby" is printed on the activity center. Item number 10200 is written underneath the activity table below "Made in China."

The items were sold at department stores and toy stores nationwide, on the Web site www.leapfrog.com, and other online retailers from July 2005 through August 2006 for about $60.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled activity center away from children and contact LeapFrog for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact LeapFrog at (800) 701-5327 between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Saturday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.leapfrog.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).