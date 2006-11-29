Recalls in November 2006

November 29, 2006

MTD Southwest Inc. is recalling about 76,000 Troy-Bilt and Craftsman brand gasoline chain saws. The chain saw's plastic front handle can break during operation. If this occurs, the saw would be difficult to control, posing a risk of lacerations.

MTD has received two reports of consumers losing control of the saw when the handles broke during use. One consumer reported bruising to his elbow and the other received burns to his fingers after they came in contact with the muffler after the handle broke.

These Troy-Bilt and Craftsman brand chain saws are powered by a two-cycle gasoline engine ranging in size from 46cc to 55cc. They are equipped with either an 18-inch or 20-inch bar. There are four Troy-Bilt models affected: 41AY00AR966, 41AY60AR766, 41AY90AR766 and 41AY08AR966. There is one Craftsman "Incredi-Pull" model affected: a 55cc two-cycle gasoline engine with an 18-inch bar and model number 316.350840. The model number of the chain saw is located on the engine casing.

The Troy-Bilt brand chain saws were sold at independent retailers, home improvement and hardware stores nationwide from January 2004 through June 2006 for between $200 and $250. The Craftsman brand chain saws were sold at Sears and Kmart stores nationwide from January 2004 through June 2006 for between $190 and $230.

Consumers should stop using these chain saws immediately, and contact MTD to receive a free service kit with a replacement handle and installation instructions. Sears customers will be mailed a free service kit with a replacement handle and installation instructions.

Consumer Contact: For more information, contact MTD toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or log onto the company's Web site at www.troybilt.com. Sears customers should call Sears at (800) 659-7026 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).