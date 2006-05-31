Recalls in May 2006

May 31, 2006

Masterbuilt Manufacturing Inc. is recalling about 10,000 "Electric Smokehouse" smokers.

Smoldering wood chips used in the wood chip box can ignite into flames when the door of the unit is opened, posing a risk of burn injuries to users and property damage to nearby combustibles.

Masterbuilt has received two reports of units that were damaged as a result of wood chip flare-ups. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The smokers cook food slowly at lower temperatures and use wood chips to produce smoke inside the unit for flavor. Wood chips are placed inside the smoker and heated using an electric burner element to produce smoldering coals. The electric smokehouse model ESQ30B has a black powder coated outer shell with the Masterbuilt Electric Smokehouse logo on the front door. The electric smokehouse model ESQ30S has a stainless steel outer shell with the Masterbuilt Electric Smokehouse logo on the front door. The model number is located on a metal plate on the back of the unit.

The units were sold at sporting goods stores sold these smokers nationwide from July 2005 through May 2006 for between $200 and $250.

Consumers should stop using these smokers immediately, and contact the firm to receive free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: For more information, call Masterbuilt at (800) 489-1581 anytime, or visit the firm?s Web site at www.masterbuilt.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).