Recalls in November 2002

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2002 -- Kolcraft Enterprises, Inc., of Chicago, Ill., is voluntarily recalling about 410,000 toy attachments on baby walkers. The flower toys on the baby walker's tray can detach from the stems, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard to young children.

Kolcraft has received 15 reports of injuries associated with the exposed sharp edges of the toys' stems. The injuries to children included lacerations around the eyes, eyelids, face and tongue.

Discount, department and juvenile product stores sold the walkers with these toys nationwide from December 2000 through October 2002 for between $20 and $40. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Consumers should remove the detachable toy bars or music center toy trays on these walkers immediately. For information on receiving a replacement toy bar or music center toy tray, consumers can contact Kolcraft toll-free at (888) 695-9988 anytime or visit the firm's web site at www.kolcraft.com.

The walkers are multi-colored and have either a detachable toy bar or a detachable music center on the tray. On each tray are two 6.5-inch stems with 3.5-inch stars on top. The recalled walkers were sold under the "Tot Rider" and "Carter's" brand names. Tot Rider walkers included in the recall have model numbers 14303-AC, 14303-CC and 14401-OT. The model numbers are printed on stickers located on the inside wall of the base of the walkers. The names "Tot Rider" and "Kolcraft" are printed on stickers attached to the front of the walker. The Carter's model walkers included in the recall have model numbers 14303-LB, 14303-UE and 14304- LJ. The model numbers are printed on stickers located on the inside wall of the base of the walkers. The words "Carter's" and "Music Center" are printed on stickers attached to the front of the walker. Walker models 14303 and 14304 were manufactured from December 2000 through August 2002, and walker model 14401 was manufactured from January 2000 through July 2002. The manufacturing date is printed on the sticker with the model number. Some of the walkers were made in the U.S. and some were made in China.