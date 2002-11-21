Recalls in November 2002

Write a review
    Kolcraft Baby Walker Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2002 -- Kolcraft Enterprises, Inc., of Chicago, Ill., is voluntarily recalling about 410,000 toy attachments on baby walkers. The flower toys on the baby walker's tray can detach from the stems, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard to young children.

    Kolcraft has received 15 reports of injuries associated with the exposed sharp edges of the toys' stems. The injuries to children included lacerations around the eyes, eyelids, face and tongue.

    Discount, department and juvenile product stores sold the walkers with these toys nationwide from December 2000 through October 2002 for between $20 and $40. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Consumers should remove the detachable toy bars or music center toy trays on these walkers immediately. For information on receiving a replacement toy bar or music center toy tray, consumers can contact Kolcraft toll-free at (888) 695-9988 anytime or visit the firm's web site at www.kolcraft.com.

    The walkers are multi-colored and have either a detachable toy bar or a detachable music center on the tray. On each tray are two 6.5-inch stems with 3.5-inch stars on top. The recalled walkers were sold under the "Tot Rider" and "Carter's" brand names. Tot Rider walkers included in the recall have model numbers 14303-AC, 14303-CC and 14401-OT. The model numbers are printed on stickers located on the inside wall of the base of the walkers. The names "Tot Rider" and "Kolcraft" are printed on stickers attached to the front of the walker. The Carter's model walkers included in the recall have model numbers 14303-LB, 14303-UE and 14304- LJ. The model numbers are printed on stickers located on the inside wall of the base of the walkers. The words "Carter's" and "Music Center" are printed on stickers attached to the front of the walker. Walker models 14303 and 14304 were manufactured from December 2000 through August 2002, and walker model 14401 was manufactured from January 2000 through July 2002. The manufacturing date is printed on the sticker with the model number. Some of the walkers were made in the U.S. and some were made in China.

    Subaru Recalls 160,000 Cars, Wagons

    November 8, 2002
    Subaru is recalling 163,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. because of a problem with the automatic transmission. Tests indicate the vehicles could shift out of park and begin rolling without warning.

    The recalled vehicles, all with automatic transmissions, include some 2001 Legacy vehicles, all 2002 Legacy, Outback, Forester and Impreza vehicles and some early 2003 Legacy, Outback, Baja, Forester and Impreza models.

    Subaru says a possible defect in the automatic transmission parking rod could cause the parking gear to not be fully engaged. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries associated with the problem, which Subaru discovered during quality tests.

    Subaru said it will notify all affected owners soon about the recall, and repair parts should be available in January. Until then, owners can put their parking brakes on to ensure that the vehicles will not roll when parked.

    Chrysler Recalls 500,000 Minivans

    November 6, 2002
    Chrysler is recalling about 500,000 minivans because a possibly misplaced part could cause the vehicles' airbags, horns or cruise control systems to fail.

    The recalled vehicles were manufactured under the Dodge Grand Caravan, Dodge Caravan, Plymouth Grand Voyager, Voyager and Chrysler Town & Country nameplates, the company said. Most were from the 1996-1998 model years and were sold in the U.S., Canada and overseas.

    A company spokesman said Chrysler will also also offer a lifetime warranty on the "clockspring" in an additional 1.3 minivans from the same 1996-1998 model years because the part -- which provides power to various components in the steering wheel -- may have been installed improperly.

    If misplaced, the part could interfere with the driver's side airbag in the minivans, as well as with the horn and speed control.

    One accident has been attributed to the misplaced part.

