Recalls in June 2002

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2002 -- Island Soap & Candle Works of Honolulu is voluntarily recalling about 29,000 candles. Pieces of the candles' wick can fall off while burning and the wick can re-ignite after extinguishing, posing a burn and fire hazard.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC and Island Soap & Candle Works have received one report of a fire that caused minor property and smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled candles have a single wick surrounded by wax in a brown coconut shell. They were sold in about 20 different scents and ranged in sizes from "Mini" to "Large." The coconut shell has a label on the bottom that reads "Island Soap & Candle Works...Hand made in Hawaii...Do not leave a burning candle unattended." Some of the candles have moon and star cutouts around the upper rim of the coconut shell.

Island Soap & Candle Works exclusively sold these candles in Oahu, Maui, and Kauai, Hawaii and Monterey, California from April 2000 through April 8, 2002 for between $8 and $15.

Consumers should stop using the candles immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund. The candles also can be mailed to the firm at 900 Fort Street Mall, Suite #1220, Honolulu, HI 96813 to receive a refund. For more information, contact Island Soap & Candle Works at (877) 535-5566 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hawaii standard time and 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. pacific standard time Monday through Friday.