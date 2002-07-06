Write a review
Recalls in June 2002

    DaimlerChrysler Recalling 157,000 Dodge Ram pickups

    June 7, 2002
    DaimlerChrysler says it is recalling 157,000 Dodge Ram pickups to fix two separate problems.

    The automaker said it would recall 46,000 2002 Ram pickups to fix a potentially weak weld on a rear axle bracket. The recall affects only four-wheel-drive models built before November 2001.

    The other recall involves 111,000 heavy duty Ram pickups with diesel engines built between 1997 and 1998. Chrysler said a fitting in the engine compartment could corrode from road salt used on Midwestern roads in the winter.

    Island Soap & Candle Works Recall

    WASHINGTON, June 6, 2002 -- Island Soap & Candle Works of Honolulu is voluntarily recalling about 29,000 candles. Pieces of the candles' wick can fall off while burning and the wick can re-ignite after extinguishing, posing a burn and fire hazard.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC and Island Soap & Candle Works have received one report of a fire that caused minor property and smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled candles have a single wick surrounded by wax in a brown coconut shell. They were sold in about 20 different scents and ranged in sizes from "Mini" to "Large." The coconut shell has a label on the bottom that reads "Island Soap & Candle Works...Hand made in Hawaii...Do not leave a burning candle unattended." Some of the candles have moon and star cutouts around the upper rim of the coconut shell.

    Island Soap & Candle Works exclusively sold these candles in Oahu, Maui, and Kauai, Hawaii and Monterey, California from April 2000 through April 8, 2002 for between $8 and $15.

    Consumers should stop using the candles immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund. The candles also can be mailed to the firm at 900 Fort Street Mall, Suite #1220, Honolulu, HI 96813 to receive a refund. For more information, contact Island Soap & Candle Works at (877) 535-5566 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hawaii standard time and 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. pacific standard time Monday through Friday.

