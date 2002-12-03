Recalls in March 2002

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2002 -- ICON Health & Fitness is voluntarily recalling about 7,500 hikers. An electrical component in the control system at the base of the unit can fail and cause overheating. This poses a risk of fire and burns to consumers.

ICON has received 14 reports of the machines smoking and plastic pieces melting. There have been no reports of injuries. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Hikers are shortened-platform treadmills that operate at a speed of up to 6 mph. They can be set at an incline of up to 25 or 50 percent, depending on model, to simulate hiking up steep grades.

The recall includes the NordicTrack Adventurer with model number NTHK9990 or 831.29897; NordicTrack Teton with model number NTHK2249; and ProForm TrailRunner with model number PFHK9990. The brand of these hikers is written on the console on the front of the equipment. The brand name, model name and model number are written on the front page of the equipment's user manual. The model number also is written on the hiker's serial number decal found on the left-front corner of the NordicTrack Adventurer and Teton units, and on the right side of the support base of the ProForm TrailRunner.

Sporting good and department stores sold these hikers nationwide from April 2000 through December 2001 for up to $2,300, depending on model.

Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled hikers immediately and contact Icon Health & Fitness to receive a free repair kit or to arrange for a free service call. For more information, contact ICON Health & Fitness at (800) 999-3756 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday.

Hikers with a sticker reading "KIT" located near the model number label have already been repaired.