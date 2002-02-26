Recalls in February 2002

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2002 -- Roto Zip Tool Corporation is voluntarily recalling about 1.9 million handheld saws. The handles on these saws can separate from the body, causing the operator to be cut.
he recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC and Roto Zip Tool Corp. have received 360 reports of loose or separating handles on the saws. As a result, there have been 19 reports of injuries to consumers, including some cuts requiring stitches.
The recall includes Revolution, Rebel and Solaris model Spiral SawTM power tools. The brand name and "Roto Zip SPIRAL SAW" are written on the side of the tools. The saws are mostly black or red. The recalled saws include the serial numbers listed below:
|Saw Model
|Serial Number Range
|Revolution®
|01 through 1,145,000
|Rebel™
|01 through 415,000
|Solaris™
|01 through 270,000
Home, hardware and department stores, and infomercials sold these saws nationwide from December 1999 through January 2002 for between $50 and $190.
Consumers should remove the handle from their recalled saw if there is a loose fit between the tool handle and the tool body, and contact Roto Zip Tool Corp. to receive a free replacement handle. For more information, contact the Roto Zip Tool Corp. toll-free at (800) 920-1467 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT any day of the week, or visit the firm's web site at www.Roto Zip.com.