Recalls in February 2002

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26. 2002 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Ingersoll-Rand Company, of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., is voluntarily recalling about 458,000 portable air compressors sold between 1983 and 1991.

Internal corrosion to the inner wall of the air receiver tank can cause the air tank to unexpectedly rupture allowing pressurized air to suddenly and forcefully escape, posing risk of injury to consumers.

Ingersoll-Rand has received 11 reports of sudden tank failure in these portable air compressors. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled portable compressors have single-phase electric motors up to 3hp or gasoline engines up to 8hp with tank sizes up to 30 gallons. The compressors were marketed under various brand names, including Ajax, Charge Air Pro, Energair, Guardian Power, MacTool, Power Force, Rallye, Rand 4000, and Steel Driver. The compressors have serial numbers beginning with the prefix "C" or "DC". The model numbers begin with the following prefixes - 1B, 1D, 1E, 1I, 2B, 2D, 2E, 3B, 3D, 3E, 4B, 4E, 5E, 5G, 15E, 23HP, 75, 75E, 250E, AB, AIR, AJ, C, CAP, CB, CL, CO, CP, CR, CS, CT, EA, GC, GP, HP, HPC, IR, IRC, LTD, MT, OI, PF, RA, RL, RP, RY, SC, SDS, SE, THP, and WB. Model and serial numbers are located on a plate or sticker attached to the outside housing of the air compressor. On some oil-less models, the model and serial numbers are affixed to an internal floor baffle beneath a removable plastic cabinet.

Hardware and construction supply stores nationwide sold the air compressors from 1983 through 1991 for between $150 and $400.

Air compressor receiver tanks do not have an infinite life. Tank life is dependent upon several factors, some of which include operating conditions, ambient conditions, proper installations, field modifications, and the level of maintenance. The exact effect of these factors on air receiver life is difficult to predict. Due to the current age of these products, Ingersoll-Rand is voluntarily undertaking this action to take these products out of service.

Consumers should stop using the air compressors immediately and contact Ingersoll-Rand for instructions on returning the compressor, freight paid. Consumers will have the option of being sent a check for $100.00 or receiving a $200.00 credit towards the purchase of a new DD2T2 air compressor. For more information, consumers can contact Ingersoll-Rand at (877) 552-2952 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's web site at www.air.ingersoll- rand.com.