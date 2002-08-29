Recalls in August 2002

Write a review
    $250,000 Fine for Electrolux Defects

    WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2002 -- Aerus LLC, formerly known as Electrolux LLC, has agreed to pay a $250,000 civil penalty to settle allegations that the company failed to report serious defects with certain vacuum cleaners to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, as required by law.

    Under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA), manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers must immediately report information about potentially hazardous products to the Commission.

    CPSC alleged that Aerus failed to report, as required by law, that certain models of its Ponytail vacuums presented a shock and/or burn hazard to consumers.

    The power cords on these vacuums extend out of the top of the handle, and the cord is often used as an extension of the handle. The power cord can break inside the handle or the casing around the cord can break, and cause shocks or burns to the user's hand. Even when there is no apparent breaking of the casing around the cord, these vacuums can still cause injuries.

    Electrolux Corp., a predecessor of Aerus LLC, received about 75 reports of the cords on these vacuums breaking or the wires within the cords breaking through the casing. About half of these incidents resulted in burns or shocks to consumers. Of these reports, there were 11 serious injuries, including second degree burns, third degree burns and shock.

    In agreeing to settle this matter, Aerus denies the CPSC's allegations and denies that it violated the Consumer Product Safety Act or any other laws administered by CPSC.

    In November 1998, Electrolux LLC recalled about 226,000 of the Ponytail vacuum cleaners, which were sold between May 1991 and September.

    The recalled vacuums sold for between $150 and $550 under the following model names: Genesis, Prolux S/R, Genesis LX, Prolux Warehouse, Genesis LXE, Regency, Prolux, Special Edition and Prolux Plus. Consumers who have not participated in the Electrolux recall should contact Aerus LLC at (800) 243-9078 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers also can log on to the company's website at www.callprocess.com/locator/elux/elux_zip_search.htm to use the Electrolux Dealer Locator.

    Black & Decker Drill Recall

    WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2002 -- Black & Decker is voluntarily recalling about 950,000 cordless drill/drivers. The drills switch can malfunction and overheat, posing the possibility of a fire hazard to consumers.

    Black & Decker has received 45 reports of drill switches overheating, causing two minor burns.

    The recalled cordless drill/drivers are orange and bear the word "Firestorm" or jade and bear the words "Quantum Pro." The drill/drivers have the following model numbers and date codes:

    DescriptionModel NumberDate Code Ranges
    14.4 volt FirestormCD632990852 thru 20005052
    14.4 volt FirestormHP532990152 thru 20001652
    14.4 volt FirestormFS144220002252 thru 20011852
    14.4 volt Quantum ProQ145990252 thru 20001152
    15.6 volt FirestormFS1560993752 thru 20000752
    18 volt FirestormFS180220002452 thru 20010652
    18 volt FirestormHP932990152 thru 20012452
    18 volt Quantum ProQ185990252 thru 20011052


    The model numbers are located on the name plate on the side of the drill and the dates codes are located on the bottom of the handle where the battery is inserted (remove battery to locate date code). These drill/drivers were manufactured in China.

    Home centers and hardware stores throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada sold the drill/drivers from March 1999 through December 2001 for between $50 and $200. The drill/drivers were sold separately and as part of various tool kits.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Consumers should stop using their drill/drivers immediately, remove the battery, and call Black & Decker at (866) 821-5444 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to arrange for a free repair. For additional information, consumers can log on to the company's website at www.blackanddecker.com.

    Arctic Cat ATV Recall

    WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2002 -- Arctic Cat is voluntarily recalling about 45,000 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The ball joints on the front suspension of these ATVs can fail, resulting in a loss of control. This can cause the ATV to overturn, posing a risk of serious injury or death to riders.

    Arctic Cat has received 73 reports of broken front suspensions, 10 of which resulted in injuries to riders, including a shoulder rotator cuff injury, and bumps and bruises.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled 2002 model ATVs are either red or green. They have the brand name "Arctic Cat" written on both sides of the vehicle. The recall includes the following ATV model names: 250, 300, 300 Massey Ferguson, 375, 400, 400 i, 500, TBX 500 and 500i. Consumers should have their ATV's model name and 13-digit model number available when they call or visit the firm's web site to determine if an ATV is included in the recall. The model name is located on the front of the ATVs, just below the speedometer. The model number is included in the registration materials received at the time of purchase.

    Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide sold these ATVs from June 2001 through June 12, 2002 for between $4,000 and $6,500.

    Consumers should stop using these ATVs immediately. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail. To determine if an ATV is part of this recall, consumers should call Arctic Cat toll-free at (800) 210-5941 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go to the firm's web site at www.arctic-cat.com. Consumers should have their ATV's model name and number available when they call. Consumers with a recalled ATV should contact their local Arctic Cat ATV dealer to schedule the free repair.

      Cavagna Safety Relief Valves for Large Propane Tanks

      WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2002 -- Cavagna North America Inc. is recalling about 6,100 safety relief valves manufactured by Omeca, of Bresia, Italy. These valves, imported by Cavagna, are designed to relieve excess pressure in large propane tanks, typically the 500- to 1,000-gallon size. The recalled valves can have sharp internal edges that can cut into gasket seals in the valves, causing a propane gas leak. This poses a risk of fire or burn injuries.

      Cavagna has received 18 reports of leaking valves. No fires or injuries have been reported.

      The valves, model 66-1031, are approximately 7-inches long. Writing on the valve reads "OMECA 66-1031." Only valves that contain year and batch codes of "99.02," "99.16," "99.27," or "99.28" are included in the recall. The valves from these batch codes were installed on tanks that were refurbished or manufactured after May 1999.

      The valves were sold to propane processors and distributors nationwide from May 1999 through May 2002 for between $10 and $15. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      LP distributors, LP tank owners and propane gas users with recalled valves should immediately contact Cavagna to schedule an appointment to have the safety relief valve replaced at no charge. For more information, contact Cavagna toll-free at (866) 422-8246 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Greenlee Textron Electrical Testing Meters Recalled

      WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2002 -- Greenlee Textron, Inc. (Greenlee) is voluntarily recalling about 650 electrical testing meters. The meters are used to measure voltage and current of electric-powered equipment. An incompatible grommet, located in the battery compartment to protect internal wires, can cause the meter to provide inaccurate voltage and current readings. A meter that inaccurately indicates zero voltage or current creates the potential for electric shock or an electrocution hazard from the equipment being tested.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC and Greenlee have not received any reports of injuries or property damage. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injuries.

      This recall involves certain CM-700 and CM-750 electrical meters. The 8-inch meters are dark green with bright yellow features. The model number and the words "Greenlee Test Instruments" are printed across the front of the meter. A silver plate on the back of the meter displays the serial number (S/N). Serial numbers included in the recall range from 0203540001 through 0203540650. The electrical meters were made in Taiwan.

      Home Depot (model CM-750 only) and electrical supply stores sold the meters nationwide during April 2002. The CM-700 model sold for about $100 and the CM-750 for about $140.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled meters immediately and contact Greenlee to receive a replacement meter. For more information, consumers can contact Greenlee toll-free at (800) 435-0786 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.or visit the firm's web site at www.greenlee.textron.com.

      CM-700 and CM-750 meters outside the above serial number range are not included in this recall.

