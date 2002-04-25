Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2002

Recalls in April 2002

Browse by year

2002

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Trailer Bike Recalled

    WASHINGTON, April 25, 2002 -- InSTEP LLC is voluntarily recalling about 4,300 Hitchhiker III Trailer Bikes. The bike's universal joint system can fail, causing a rider to lose control of the bike. This poses a risk of injury to either of the two riders.

    CPSC and InSTEP have received 10 reports of universal joint systems failing, including three reports of consumers who suffered contusions and abrasions.

    The recalled Hitchhiker III trailer bikes are attached to a lead bicycle by a universal joint system with two side bolts and a top- mounted quick-release bolt (as seen in the photo below). The recalled NH300 model trailer bikes have the words "HITCHHIKER III" printed in red on the trailer arm and the "InSTEP" logo printed on the bottom tube and the safety flag.

    Retail stores nationwide, including Toys "R" Us, The Sports Authority and One Step Ahead, sold the bikes from February 2001 through May 2001 for between $80 and $110.

    Consumers should stop using these trailer bikes immediately and contact InSTEP at (800) 242-6110 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by e-mail at info@instep.net, for a free repair kit with instructions. For more information, consumers can log on to the company's website at www.instep.net.

    Trailer Bike Recalled...

    Enduro Bicycle Recall

    WASHINGTON, April 25, 2002 -- Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 2,200 bicycles. The rear seatstays, the tube behind the seat that connects the rear axle to the rear shock, can break, possibly causing the rider to lose control and crash.

    Specialized Bicycles has received 39 reports of seatstays breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall involves model year 2002 Enduro-brand bicycles. The Enduro Pro FSR is silver; the Enduro Expert FSR is black; the Enduro Comp FSR is yellow; and the Enduro FSR is blue. The model name of the bicycles is located on the top tube and the brand name is located on the down tube.

    Authorized Specialized dealers nationwide sold these bicycles from September 2001 through February 2002 for between $1,650 and $2,750.

    Consumers should stop riding these bicycles immediately, and return them to their local Specialized dealer for a new rear seatstay, which will be installed at no charge. For more information, call Specialized at (800) 214-1468 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

    Enduro Bicycle Recall...

    Crystal Mountain Water Coolers Recalled

    WASHINGTON, April 4, 2002 -- Crystal Mountain Water Cooler Corp. is voluntarily recalling about 12,000 hot & cold water coolers. Approximately eighty percent of the water dispensers were sold in the United States. The hot & cold water dispenser's heater band can short circuit, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    Crystal Mountain Water Cooler Corp. has received about 20 reports of the water cooler's insulation smoking, or igniting the unit. Damages ranged from minor smoke and fire damage up to $200,000 in property damage.

    The Hot & Cold Water Dispenser is an upright water dispenser, with two faucets. One faucet has a red lever and one faucet has a blue lever. The unit stands at 35 5/8 inches-high (98.1 cm2), weighs 36.43 pounds (16.56 kgs) and has a base area of 120.5 square inches (777.41 cm2). To determine if the water dispenser is subject to this recall, the serial number plate is located on the back at the top of the water dispenser. Only water coolers with serial numbers between 1199125 and 1100175 are included in the recall. The third and fourth digits of the serial number represent the year of production.

    Crystal Mountain and its distributors sold these water coolers in the U.S. and Canada from May 1999 through July 2000 for about $300.

    Consumers should turn off the hot tank power switch or simply unplug the units and contact Crystal Mountain at (866) 678-4886 anytime to receive repair information. Consumers should have the serial number of their water cooler available at the time of the call.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Producer Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Crystal Mountain issued registered letters to its entire customer base. This release is being issued in an attempt to reach those consumers who did not respond to the direct mailing.

    Crystal Mountain Water Coolers Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.