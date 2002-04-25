Recalls in April 2002

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2002 -- InSTEP LLC is voluntarily recalling about 4,300 Hitchhiker III Trailer Bikes. The bike's universal joint system can fail, causing a rider to lose control of the bike. This poses a risk of injury to either of the two riders.

CPSC and InSTEP have received 10 reports of universal joint systems failing, including three reports of consumers who suffered contusions and abrasions.

The recalled Hitchhiker III trailer bikes are attached to a lead bicycle by a universal joint system with two side bolts and a top- mounted quick-release bolt (as seen in the photo below). The recalled NH300 model trailer bikes have the words "HITCHHIKER III" printed in red on the trailer arm and the "InSTEP" logo printed on the bottom tube and the safety flag.

Retail stores nationwide, including Toys "R" Us, The Sports Authority and One Step Ahead, sold the bikes from February 2001 through May 2001 for between $80 and $110.

Consumers should stop using these trailer bikes immediately and contact InSTEP at (800) 242-6110 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by e-mail at info@instep.net, for a free repair kit with instructions. For more information, consumers can log on to the company's website at www.instep.net.