Recalls in September 2002

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2002 -- Eastman Kodak Company is voluntarily recalling about 75,000 DC5000-model digital cameras worldwide. Due to a manufacturing defect, consumers using these cameras can suffer an electrical shock.

Kodak has received 12 reports, including six in the U.S., of consumers who experienced a shock while changing batteries, or installing or removing the memory card or USB cable. There have been no reports of serious injury.

These are Kodak DC5000-model cameras. The brand name and model number are written on the front of the camera at the bottom right-hand corner. All DC5000 cameras carry a plate on the bottom of the camera containing the Kodak product identifier reading "KJCAA" followed by an eight-digit serial number. The serial number range is 01800001 through 11700825.

Department, electronic, computer and camera stores, as well as mail-order and web retailers sold these cameras nationwide from June 2000 through August 2002 for between $600 and $700.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Consumers should immediately stop using the Kodak DC5000 Zoom Digital Camera and contact Kodak. The company will cover the cost of inspection, any necessary repair and shipping to and from Kodak repair centers. To receive a postage-paid mailer to return your camera, or for more information, contact Kodak online at www.kodak.com Consumers also can contact Kodak toll-free at (888) 793-2977 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. For consumers outside the United States, please contact your local Kodak digital camera support center or visit www.kodak.com

This recall includes the DC5000 model only. No other Kodak cameras are affected by this recall.