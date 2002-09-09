Write a review
Recalls in September 2002

    Kodak Recalls Digital Cameras

    WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2002 -- Eastman Kodak Company is voluntarily recalling about 75,000 DC5000-model digital cameras worldwide. Due to a manufacturing defect, consumers using these cameras can suffer an electrical shock.

    Kodak has received 12 reports, including six in the U.S., of consumers who experienced a shock while changing batteries, or installing or removing the memory card or USB cable. There have been no reports of serious injury.

    These are Kodak DC5000-model cameras. The brand name and model number are written on the front of the camera at the bottom right-hand corner. All DC5000 cameras carry a plate on the bottom of the camera containing the Kodak product identifier reading "KJCAA" followed by an eight-digit serial number. The serial number range is 01800001 through 11700825.

    Department, electronic, computer and camera stores, as well as mail-order and web retailers sold these cameras nationwide from June 2000 through August 2002 for between $600 and $700.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Consumers should immediately stop using the Kodak DC5000 Zoom Digital Camera and contact Kodak. The company will cover the cost of inspection, any necessary repair and shipping to and from Kodak repair centers. To receive a postage-paid mailer to return your camera, or for more information, contact Kodak online at www.kodak.com Consumers also can contact Kodak toll-free at (888) 793-2977 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. For consumers outside the United States, please contact your local Kodak digital camera support center or visit www.kodak.com

    This recall includes the DC5000 model only. No other Kodak cameras are affected by this recall.

    Lawn-Boy Recalls Walk-Behind Mowers

    WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2002 -- Lawn-Boy Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 36,000 Lawn-Boy walk-behind mowers. The vendor who manufactured the mulch plates for Lawn-Boy used the wrong material, making the plates brittle and easy to crack or break if struck by a stone or stick while mowing. Objects coming through a broken plate or pieces of the plate could possibly injure the operator or bystanders.

    Lawn-Boy has received five reports of broken mulch plates. No injuries or property damage have been reported. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recall includes 21-inch Lawn Boy Easy Mulch Silver, Silver Pro and GoldPro Series walk-behind lawn mowers. The mowers have the words "EASY MULCH" printed on the top of the mulch cover plate in bold black letters. A model and serial plate is located on the right rear of the mower housing.

    Model Numbers Serial Numbers
    10247
    10247C (Int'l)
    10323
    10324
    10324C (Int'l)
    10360
    10360C (Int'l)
    10361
    10424
    10550
    10552     		220004832-220009307
    220000001-220000899
    220012370-220022449
    220004926-220015029
    220000001-220000300
    220002506-220004005
    220000001-220000300
    220003798-220005795
    220001738-220003521
    220001896-220005900
    220001572-220002569


    Lawn-Boy dealers, department and home center stores sold the mowers nationwide from February 2002 to August 2002 for between $250 and $580.

    Consumers should stop using these mowers in the mulching mode immediately and contact Lawn-Boy to receive a replacement cover plate. For more information, consumers can contact Lawn-Boy toll-free at (866) 336-5207 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Consumers may also visit the firm's web site at www.lawnboy.com.

