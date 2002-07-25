Recalls in July 2002

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2002 -- BRIO Corp. and Small World Toys of Culver City, Calif., are voluntarily recalling about 3,000 Plan Toys pull-along snails. The eyes on the pull toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC, BRIO and Small World Toys are not aware of any incidents or injuries involving the pull toy. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injury.

The recalled Plan Toys pull-along snail is a bright green, yellow and red wooden pull toy. The snail measures 10-inches long and 4-inches high and is pulled by a nylon string attached to the underside of the toy. On the snail head are two yellow protruding pegs that extend about 1- inch from the body. The pegs are painted black and white to depict eyeballs. A stamp on the bottom of the head displays the Plan Toys logo and the words "Made in Thailand."

Specialty toy stores, Internet retailers and mail order catalogs sold the recalled pull-along snails nationwide from June 2001 through June 2002 for about $15.

Consumers should take these pull toys away from children immediately and call BRIO for a refund. For more information, consumers can contact BRIO at (888) 274-6869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers should return the recalled pull toys to BRIO Corp., SAFETY RECALL - Snail, N120 W18485 Freistadt Road, Germantown, Wis. 53022.