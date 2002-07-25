Recalls in July 2002

Write a review
    Snail Pull Toy Recalled

    WASHINGTON, July 25, 2002 -- BRIO Corp. and Small World Toys of Culver City, Calif., are voluntarily recalling about 3,000 Plan Toys pull-along snails. The eyes on the pull toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    CPSC, BRIO and Small World Toys are not aware of any incidents or injuries involving the pull toy. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injury.

    The recalled Plan Toys pull-along snail is a bright green, yellow and red wooden pull toy. The snail measures 10-inches long and 4-inches high and is pulled by a nylon string attached to the underside of the toy. On the snail head are two yellow protruding pegs that extend about 1- inch from the body. The pegs are painted black and white to depict eyeballs. A stamp on the bottom of the head displays the Plan Toys logo and the words "Made in Thailand."

    Specialty toy stores, Internet retailers and mail order catalogs sold the recalled pull-along snails nationwide from June 2001 through June 2002 for about $15.

    Consumers should take these pull toys away from children immediately and call BRIO for a refund. For more information, consumers can contact BRIO at (888) 274-6869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers should return the recalled pull toys to BRIO Corp., SAFETY RECALL - Snail, N120 W18485 Freistadt Road, Germantown, Wis. 53022.

    SCUBAPRO/UWATEC Dive Computer Consoles Recalled

    WASHINGTON, July 18, 2002 -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 1,700 SCUBAPRO/UWATEC dive computer consoles. The U-Line submersible pressure gauge that is part of the dive consoles can malfunction and display inaccurate pressure readings. Divers using the consoles could fail to decompress properly during a dive, causing decompression sickness.

    CPSC and Johnson Outdoors Inc. have received four reports of the pressure gauge malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

    Only U-Line submersible pressure gauges contained in UWATEC brand Smart PRO, Pro ULTRA, and Sport PLUS dive computer consoles are included in the recall. The consoles are mostly gray in color and the brand name "UWATEC" is written on the front of each console. The pressure gauges are made in the U.S. and the computers are made in Switzerland. All of the recalled consoles have a test code that appears on the back of the gauge as follows:

    Test Codes
    Tested - IL Tested - LL Tested - DM Tested - JL Tested - AM Tested - EM Tested - KL Tested - BM Tested - LL Tested - CM

    Aquatic sports, sporting goods and dive shops nationwide sold these gauges from January 2002 through May 2002 for between $500 and $700.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled consoles immediately and contact SCUBAPRO/UWATEC at (800) 382-2211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's web site at www.scubapro.com. Consumers should send the console to SCUBAPRO/UWATEC, Attention: Tech Services/U-Line PG 1166 Fesler Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, to receive a replacement pressure gauge.

    No other SCUBAPRO/UWATEC products are included in the recall.

    Dynacraft Recalls Bicycles Sold at Target

    WASHINGTON, July 12, 2002 -- Dynacraft Industries is voluntarily recalling about 4,700 Vertical XL2 mountain bicycles. The forks on these bicycles can break apart, causing riders to lose control, fall and suffer serious injury.

    Dynacraft has received six reports of the forks breaking apart on these bicycles resulting in injuries that include abrasions, cuts, bruises and broken teeth. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recall includes only 24-inch Vertical XL2 mountain bicycles, with model number 8524-21. A label on the frame near the crank housing identifies the model number. The bicycles are red. "Vertical" is written on the top tube, and "XL2" is written on the down tube.

    Target stores nationwide sold these mountain bikes from August 1999 through March 2000 for about $130.

    Consumers should stop using these bicycles immediately and contact Dynacraft Industries for information on receiving a free replacement fork and free installation. For more information, contact Dynacraft at (800) 288-1560 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit their web site at www.dynacraftbike.com

