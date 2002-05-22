Recalls in May 2002

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2002 -- As the summer season approaches and swimming pools begin to open, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Aqua-Leisure Industries Inc., of Avon, Mass., reminds consumers of a voluntary recall of about 90,000 "SunSmart" baby floats announced in November 2001.

The leg holes in the seat of the float can tear, causing children to unexpectedly fall into the water and possibly drown. Baby floats purchased after September 2001 are not involved in this recall.

Aqua-Leisure and CPSC have received 12 reports of the floats' seats tearing and causing children to fall into the water. There were four incidents of children becoming completely submerged before a caregiver was able to reach them. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled floats are packaged as "SunSmart" Baby Adjustable Sunshade Boats. The baby floats are blue and white circular tubes with a seat in the middle, and a detachable protective sunshade. The vinyl floats, intended for ages 6 months to 18 months, have pictures of purple crabs and various colored fish along the top. The word, "SunSmart" is printed across the front of the float. The recalled boats can be identified by the lettering "C/S" molded on the valve. Only floats with the "C/S" lettering are involved in the recall, subsequent floats have been corrected.

Juvenile products, specialty and discount department stores nationwide, including Target, K-Mart, Bed Bath and Beyond and Baby Central, sold the baby floats from August 2000 through September 2001 for between $10 and $13.

Consumers should stop using these recalled floats immediately and contact Aqua-Leisure for a free replacement. Consumers can contact Aqua-Leisure at (866) 807-3998 between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's web site at www.aqualeisure.com. The baby float recall was originally announced on November 28, 2001.