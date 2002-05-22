Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2002

Recalls in May 2002

Browse by year

2002

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    SunSmart Baby Floats Recalled

    WASHINGTON, May 22, 2002 -- As the summer season approaches and swimming pools begin to open, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Aqua-Leisure Industries Inc., of Avon, Mass., reminds consumers of a voluntary recall of about 90,000 "SunSmart" baby floats announced in November 2001.

    The leg holes in the seat of the float can tear, causing children to unexpectedly fall into the water and possibly drown. Baby floats purchased after September 2001 are not involved in this recall.

    Aqua-Leisure and CPSC have received 12 reports of the floats' seats tearing and causing children to fall into the water. There were four incidents of children becoming completely submerged before a caregiver was able to reach them. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled floats are packaged as "SunSmart" Baby Adjustable Sunshade Boats. The baby floats are blue and white circular tubes with a seat in the middle, and a detachable protective sunshade. The vinyl floats, intended for ages 6 months to 18 months, have pictures of purple crabs and various colored fish along the top. The word, "SunSmart" is printed across the front of the float. The recalled boats can be identified by the lettering "C/S" molded on the valve. Only floats with the "C/S" lettering are involved in the recall, subsequent floats have been corrected.

    Juvenile products, specialty and discount department stores nationwide, including Target, K-Mart, Bed Bath and Beyond and Baby Central, sold the baby floats from August 2000 through September 2001 for between $10 and $13.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled floats immediately and contact Aqua-Leisure for a free replacement. Consumers can contact Aqua-Leisure at (866) 807-3998 between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's web site at www.aqualeisure.com. The baby float recall was originally announced on November 28, 2001.

    SunSmart Baby Floats Recalled...

    Stroller Steering Wheel Toys Recalled

    WASHINGTON, May 21, 2002 -- Kolcraft Enterprises is voluntarily recalling about 17,000 toy steering wheel attachments sold on strollers. The steering wheel can break away from its base, allowing the small plastic turn signal and horn pieces to come off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    Kolcraft has not received any reports of injury.

    The toy steering wheel was sold on Kolcraft's Jeep Cherokee stroller model number 55120. The model number and "MADE IN CHINA" can be found on a sticker located on one of the rear legs of the stroller.

    "Jeep" is written with yellow, raised lettering on the front of the steering wheel base. These toys and strollers were manufactured from January 2001 through February 2001. The manufacture date is listed below the model number on the rear leg sticker. Strollers manufactured after February 2001, with toy steering wheels, are not included in this recall.

    Mass merchandise and juvenile products stores nationwide sold these strollers from January 2001 through May 2002 for between $80 and $90.

    Consumers should remove the toy steering wheel on these strollers and contact Kolcraft to receive a free replacement toy steering wheel. Contact Kolcraft at (800) 453-7673 between 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. For additional information, consumers can also visit the firm's web site at www.kolcraft.com.

    Stroller Steering Wheel Toys Recalled...

    Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recalled

    WASHINGTON, May 9, 2002 -- Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Delta, British Columbia, Canada, is voluntarily recalling about 660 mountain bicycles. The chainstay that holds the rear wheel in place can fail, causing the rear wheel to separate from the bicycle. This can cause the rider to lose control and crash.

    Rocky Mountain Bicycles has received one report of an incident where the rear wheel separated from the bicycle. The rider sustained minor abrasions due to the crash.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    This recall involves 16.5-, 18- and 19-inch Slayer and Edge full- suspension, mountain bicycles. The Slayer model is black metallic with red decals on the top tube and downtube that read "Slayer" and "Rocky Mountain." The Edge model is royal blue with yellow decals on the top tube and downtube that read "Edge" and Rocky Mountain." "Made in Canada" is printed on decals on both model bicycles.

    Specialty bicycle shops sold the bicycles nationwide from January 2001 through February 2002. The "Edge" model sold for about $1,750 and the "Slayer" for about $2,150.

    Consumers should stop using the bicycles immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a free repair. For more information, consumers can contact Rocky Mountain Bicycles at (800) 663- 2512 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's web site at www.bikes.com.

    Bicycles with the letter "S" stamped on the chainstay yoke are not involved in this recall.

    Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recalled...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Ryobi Hammer Drills Recalled

      WASHINGTON, -- Ryobi Technologies, Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 6,000 RYOBI brand hammer drills. The on-off trigger can stick, or the lock-on button can jam, posing a risk of physical injury to consumers.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which said that no injuries had been reported.

      Only RYOBI brand hammer drills with model number HD501 are included in the recall. Model number HD501K may appear on the packaging of this product. "RYOBI" and the model number appear on the side of the drill. The drills have blue plastic housings, black triggers with yellow lock-on buttons, and yellow/orange gear-shift dials on the side. The drills are equipped with an accessory front-end handle that includes a depth gauge, and were sold in a gray plastic case.

      Home improvement retailers sold the hammer drills nationwide from late December 2001 through January 2002 for about $50.

      Consumers should stop using the hammer drills immediately and return them to the place where purchased to receive a full refund. For additional information, contact RTI at (800) 867-9624 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's web site at www.ryobitools.com.

      Ryobi Hammer Drills Recalled...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.