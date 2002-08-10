Recalls in October 2002

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2002 -- Value City Department Stores Inc./Schottenstein Stores, of Columbus, Ohio, is recalling about 10,800 Red Devil gas grills sold at Value City and Schottenstein stores.

The product's design allows consumers to light the grill at an air intake tube, instead of at the burner. Though the grill appears to function normally, gas inside the air intake tube ignites. The tube can reach temperatures of up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit and present a burn hazard to consumers.

In grills manufactured before August 1998, the heat produced by lighting the grill at the air intake tube damaged the plastic support piece, and caused the grill to fall to the ground. When it collapses, flames from the grill can burn nearby consumers and ignite surrounding combustibles.

There have been 44 reports of consumers suffering burns to legs, hands and fingers, including reports of some third degree burns, after the grills collapsed during use. More than 1,000 consumers returned their grills to the manufacturers because the grills collapsed. There has been one incident reported by Value City and Schottenstein Stores customers.

These red metal gas grills have a tripod stand. They have a logo on the label of the lid and grill base showing a devil cooking at a grill with the writing, "Red Devil." The lid also reads "The Portable Outdoor Kitchen." Components sold with the grill include a heat plate, an oversized skillet with handles, a table-safe serving trivet, and carrying totes.

Value City and Schottenstein stores sold these grills from about April 2000 through July 2002 for about $60. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which consumers to stop using these grills immediately.

Consumers who purchased Red Devil gas grills from Value City or Schottenstein stores can return it to the store for a store credit. For more information, consumers can call Value City Customer Service at (888) 278-6370 anytime, or visit the firm's web site at www.valuecity.com.

About 155,000 of these grills were manufactured by e4L Inc., of Encino, Calif., and, Quantum North America Inc., of Encino, Calif. Because the manufacturer is out of business, CPSC issued a warning about these grills in May 2002. Additional Red Devil gas grills were manufactured by Cadac, of Roodepoort, South Africa, but also are included in the recall.

CPSC sued e4L Inc. and Quantum North America Inc. to obtain a recall, and an administrative law judge granted CPSC a default judgment when these manufacturers failed to appear. The firms are liquidating their assets under bankruptcy law.

The Home Shopping Network (HSN), QVC, and Wal-Mart previously notified their customers about the hazard these grills pose, and provided a remedy. Since Quantum and e4L have declared bankruptcy, there is no remedy available for grills bought from retailers other than HSN, QVC, Wal-Mart, Value City and Schottenstein stores. Consumers who purchased their Red Devil Gas Grills from another retailer, should contact the retailer. If that retailer does not provide a refund, repair or replacement for the grill, consumers should contact CPSC at (800) 638-2772 anytime. Additionally, consumers who are aware of any incidents with these grills or who want additional information also should contact CPSC.

About 19,300 of these grills, sold directly by e4L, were recalled in July 1998 because the burners could disconnect from the burner pan. The firm received 21 reports of the burners on these grills disconnecting and one consumer suffered burns. Even if consumers participated in this previous recall program, they should stop using these grills since this warning addresses a different hazard.