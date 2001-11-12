Recalls in December 2001

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2001 -- Cub Cadet Corp. is voluntarily recalling about 6,000 garden tractors. The tractor's rear wheel can loosen and spin free on its axle, resulting in a loss of power to the wheel and brake, which poses the risk of injury to consumers.

Cub Cadet has received 44 reports of wheels loosening and spinning free on the axle, though no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The recalled garden tractors have a 44-inch cutting deck, an 18 or 20- horsepower engine, a yellow base, and a black seat and steering wheel. The model name ("Cub Cadet") is printed in blue on the engine hood near the steering wheel, and the model number (#3184) is printed in large numbers on the hood of the tractor. The name "Cub Cadet Corporation" and the model number are also printed on the model plate label affixed to the lower frame near the right front wheel.

Authorized Cub Cadet dealers nationwide sold the garden tractors from October 1999 through November 2001 for about $6,000.

Consumers should stop using these garden tractors immediately and contact the Cub Cadet dealership where the tractor was purchased to schedule a free repair. For more information, consumers should call Cub Cadet toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or log on to the company's website at www.cubcadet.com.